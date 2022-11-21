ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo announces three finalists for city attorney job

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo announced Wednesday three finalists for the city attorney job. The finalists are William Kim, Julianne Pastula, and James Porter, according to the agenda for next week’s city commission meeting released Wednesday, Nov. 23. City Attorney Clyde Robinson, hired in 2008, announced in...
Portage Road, Sprinkle Road I-94 ramp reopens in Kalamazoo County

PORTAGE, Mich. — Drivers no longer need to find alternate routes to get to I-94 in Kalamazoo County. Portage Road at I-94 and the southbound Sprinkle Road ramp to westbound I-94 reopened to traffic Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Portage Road: Construction on I-94 between Lovers...
Bar night safety tips from Kalamazoo Public Safety

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The night before Thanksgiving is considered the busiest bar night of the year. As friends and family members gather at local watering holes to catch up and celebrate some pre-holiday cheer, police remind the public that drinking responsibly is important. On the go: Michigan lawmakers consider...
Bike lanes could be added to Bronson Boulevard in the coming years

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo is planning major construction on a popular roadway that's home to hundreds of residents in the area, with even more vehicles passing through it everyday. Bronson Boulevard is scheduled to undergo a makeover either 2024 or 2025, according to the city. Similar...
Tribal development organizations form joint construction company

Three Michigan tribes have come together for a first-of-its-kind joint venture. Odawa Economic Affairs Holding Corp., Mno-Bmadsen and Gun Lake Investments have launched Aki Construction, the first such tribal joint venture in the Midwest, according to an announcement from the trio last week. “Aki” in Ojibwe means “earth, land or...
Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes: Maple Hill Holiday Parade breaks donation record

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 60th annual Maple Hill Holiday Parade not only welcomed the holiday season to West Michigan Saturday, it also raised money for a good cause. Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes is a local nonprofit that has been providing an average of 700 people with groceries each day out of 77 distribution sites in Kalamazoo County.
Construction on I-69 expected to pause for the winter

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation is expected to pause work on the 25-mile rebuild of I-69 from Marshall to Charlotte, according to state officials. Drivers can expect the work to begin again in March 2023, with all lanes, ramps and bridges re-opening for the winter,...
Kalamazoo Public Safety to lease space for downtown substation

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo will lease a space on the Kalamazoo Mall to increase the presence of public safety officers in the central part of the city. The Kalamazoo City Commission approved a lease agreement for 248 N. Kalamazoo Mall from Dec. 1, 2022, to Nov. 30, 2025, for $55,800. The lease is with S&K Properties, the city agenda states.
Carport in Kalamazoo Collapses Under Weight Of Snow

I kind of thought people were kidding when they told me, moving up here, I'd need a ladder to get on my roof to shovel. Apparently, not, as I ran across THIS poor structure on my way home the other day from work. Yep, that is a carport at an...
Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week scheduled to return mid-January 2023

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Sip your way around Kalamazoo County this January. Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week is scheduled to return for its 13th year Friday, Jan. 13 through Saturday, Jan. 21 at local breweries, wineries, distilleries, bars, and restaurants, according to Dana Wagner, director of marketing and communications with Discover Kalamazoo.
Black-owned and operated cocktail lounge opens in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Downtown Kalamazoo welcomed a new black-owned and operated cocktail lounge on Tuesday night. Dabney & Co. honors a once-enslaved John Dabney, a renowned black bartender who was credited with crafting “hail-storm” mint juleps, according to bar owner Daniel May. "The mint julep is our...
So, Who’s In Charge of Clearing Sidewalks of Snow in Kalamazoo?

Just in case you somehow missed it, Kalamazoo went through a pretty big snowstorm this past weekend!. Over the course of two days, November 18 and 19, some areas of West Michigan got close to 30 inches of snow while the Kalamazoo area saw about 24 inches. That's a lot of snow to deal with at once and I know those in charge of clearing the roads were working overtime to try and keep up.
Battle Creek reschedules 2022 Christmas Parade after strong winter storm

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Christmas parade is back on. Coordinators announced Wednesday that they've rescheduled their Christmas parade for Saturday, Dec. 10. Kalamazoo parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. The parade was originally planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, but when a strong winter...
