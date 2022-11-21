ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Police unable to help suicidal man who blocked west Olympia intersection Saturday

By Ty Vinson
The Olympian
The Olympian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25rYtC_0jJ4vt3G00

The Olympia Police Department has opened an investigation to determine what led to the suicide of a man in a west Olympia intersection Saturday.

Lt. Paul Lower said OPD was made aware of a potentially suicidal man heading into Olympia from Mason County at around 4:15 p.m. He was believed to be armed with a 9mm handgun, and he was on his way to buy ammunition from a store in Olympia.

Lower said police were able to get a description of the man’s vehicle and an officer found it parked at a gun store. The officer then asked dispatch to contact the gun store to notify them of the situation, but it was too late. The officer saw the man walk out of the store, get back into his car and drive off.

Lower said the officer followed the man and attempted to stop him at the intersection of Cooper Point Road and Harrison Avenue. The man stopped, and another officer arrived on scene to help make a contact attempt. That’s when the officers heard a gunshot. They approached the car and found the man had shot himself.

The officers attempted CPR and called the fire department for assistance, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection was closed for a couple of hours.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. You can also call, text or chat with someone by dialing 988.

Comments / 28

Gina Lee
2d ago

it's a tough job being a police officer and I wouldn't be a policeman for anything in the world, how however I don't understand why when the officer spotted the car parked in front of the gun store and it was clear the man wasn't in the vehicle why he did not either enter the store or wait for him outside to stop him, why did he let him get in his car and drive away? not much of an intervention.

Reply(3)
10
ralphrocks
2d ago

Sweet baby Jesus. Car jacking. Semi jacking a. Suicide on the West Side in one of the busiest intersections in town!!!!! Why oh why is Washington going to complete 💩!!!! Thank you King County for all the wonderful (sarcastic) politicians that have made WA what it is today!!!!!

Reply(7)
10
Mary Jo Lowe
2d ago

You can't blame politicians for human behavior. Over population,drug use and mental health issues are all part of the human condition. This is not just a Washington state problem. It is nation wide.

Reply(3)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Citizen rams car into robbery getaway vehicle; tries to stop suspects

Court documents have revealed new details about the string of robberies in South King County. More than 30 businesses have been hit within two weeks. It turns out a crash that happened in Covington following a robbery was because a good Samaritan tried to stop the suspects from getting away by ramming his own vehicle into the getaway car — but that was when the suspects turned a gun on him.
MyNorthwest

15-year-old allegedly tied to more than 30 robberies in King County

A 15-year-old male is at the center of a King County Sheriff’s Office investigation into more than 30 robberies across the past two weeks. Deputies arrested the teenage suspect (one of two reported robbers, according to court documents) last week after responding to an armed robbery at a 76 gas station in Covington – the suspect’s alleged third robbery of the night. All thefts on the day of his arrest took place at gas stations.
My Clallam County

Man arrested for stealing Fat Smitty dollars and buying pot nearby

DISCOVERY BAY – A man who stole dollar bills off the walls of Fat Smitty’s restaurant in Discovery Bay and used them to buy marijuana down the street has been arrested. Last Saturday at about noon, Jefferson County deputies were told by the restaurant owner that an unknown suspect had taken dollars from the walls of his establishment and left the scene. Customers have been donating dollar bills to the walls for years. The owner donates them later to charity. A witness reported that the suspect was last seen heading towards the Cannabis shop within sight of the restaurant.
MyNorthwest.com

Assault and robbery at Marysville coffee stand leads to arrest

Marysville Police said Monday that around 8:30 a.m., a man forced his way into a Smokey Point area coffee stand. The suspect assaulted one of the baristas and demanded money. Investigators say after stealing the cash, he took off. Officers from multiple agencies, along with a K-9, searched for him. Marysville PD officers identified the suspect after they’d recently booked him into jail.
MARYSVILLE, WA
KING 5

'Tis the season to scam': Kent police warn of USPS scam preying on victims

KENT, Wash. — Tis the season to scam, according to the Kent Police Department. The department warned its residents of a "somewhat legit looking" scam text or email that has been reported. The scam starts with a notice from the United States Postal Services (USPS), saying they have a...
KOMO News

Man arrested in connection with Tacoma double homicide

TACOMA, Wash. — A man was arrested late Monday afternoon in connection after two people were found dead at an RV encampment in Tacoma Monday morning in an apparent homicide. The 28-year-old man was booked for two counts of first-degree murder. Around 8 a.m., police received a 911 call...
TACOMA, WA
rentonreporter.com

Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead at Fairwood apartment complex

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating a homicide in the Cascade-Fairwood area of southern Renton after a shooting on Nov. 23. On Wednesday, deputies responded to a 911 call around 1:45 a.m. after shots were heard in the area south of the Fairwood Gold and Country Club, according to KCSO.
auburn-reporter.com

Auburn man charged with voyeurism in casino bathroom incidents

Auburn Police say a 38-year-old Auburn man poked his head under the stalls of women’s bathrooms at the Muckleshoot Casino in the early morning hours of Oct. 8 and looked at female casino employees while they were using the toilet. On Oct. 27, nearly three weeks later, the King...
wa.gov

WSP Investigating A Collision That Took The Life Of A Bellevue PD Officer

King County: Just after 10:00am this morning the Washington State Patrol (WSP) was contacted by the Bellevue Police Department to investigate a collision involving one of their motorcycle officers. Troopers and detectives responded to the scene in the 500 block of Bellevue Way SE. It was determined that the Bellevue...
BELLEVUE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Police: 18-year-old Nordstrom employee moved stolen $165K into multiple accounts

Investigators are still trying to find the $165,000 allegedly stolen from Nordstrom stores by an 18-year-old Issaquah woman. According to Lynnwood Police (LPD), the thefts happened over the course of just one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila, and even Scottsdale, Ariz. Detective Troy Hammersmith with LPD investigated...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING-5

BREAKING: Deadly shooting in Tacoma

A man was found shot Monday night near East M St. and Puyallup Ave. in Tacoma. He later died of his wounds. This is the third shooting death in Tacoma in 24 hours.
TACOMA, WA
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
5K+
Followers
138
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy