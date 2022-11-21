Red Raiders drop opener at Maui Invitational

MAUI, Hawaii – Texas Tech’s defense faced its stiffest test of the season on Monday, and Creighton proved to be too much down the stretch at the Maui Invitational, handing Texas Tech a 76-65 loss.

“Creighton’s just a very, very good basketball team,” head coach Mark Adams said. “They are extremely efficient and their guys all know their roles.”

After being tied at 31 at the half, the 10th-ranked Bluejays started the second half on a 16-7 run and never looked back.

“That first for minutes they came out and really punched us in the mouth,” Adams said. “They came out with an aggressive mindset on both ends of the floor and it set the tone for the rest of the game.”

No. 21 Texas Tech forced 13 first-half turnovers, but Creighton would not turn it over again in the second half.

Creighton’s starting five accounted for 72 of the teams’ points and combined to hit nine three-pointers.

“They hit a lot of threes so we didn’t take care of that well,” guard De’Vion Harmon said. “They are really good at shooting the ball. You learn from games like this and bounce back.”

Four Red Raiders scored in double figures in the loss led by Daniel Batcho, who scored a career-high 17 points.

The Red Raiders (3-1) return to play in the Maui Invitation on Tuesday against the loser of Monday’s game between No. 9 Arkansas and Louisville.

