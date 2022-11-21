SAFFORD — Upcoming holiday events will result in the closure of Main Street in Safford several times over the next few weeks. On Friday, Nov. 25, beginning at noon, Safford Police and Streets crews will begin removing vehicles and closing Main Street from 8th to Central avenues for Merry Main Street. That includes the intersections at 5th, 6th, and 7th avenues, as well as 5th Avenue north to the Post Office. The city parking lots on Main Street will also be closed.

SAFFORD, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO