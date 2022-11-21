Read full article on original website
gilavalleycentral.net
Voice of the Valley: Toys for Tots drive and holiday events
Pete Guana of Lifeline Ambulance and Kay Marchionne from the Graham County Chamber of Commerce discuss Toys for Tots and upcoming events.
gilavalleycentral.net
Free Thanksgiving meals available from Meals on Wheels, American Legion Auxiliary, Victory Fellowship
SAFFORD — There are multiple offerings this week for those seeking a friendly face and a hot meal for the holiday. Victory Fellowship will provide a free Thanksgiving meal for anyone with a home or without, in Safford’s Firth Park on Wednesday, starting at 5 p.m. On Thursday...
gilavalleycentral.net
Main Street in Safford to close for holiday activities
SAFFORD — Upcoming holiday events will result in the closure of Main Street in Safford several times over the next few weeks. On Friday, Nov. 25, beginning at noon, Safford Police and Streets crews will begin removing vehicles and closing Main Street from 8th to Central avenues for Merry Main Street. That includes the intersections at 5th, 6th, and 7th avenues, as well as 5th Avenue north to the Post Office. The city parking lots on Main Street will also be closed.
gilavalleycentral.net
Nevelyn Lou Nelson
Nevelyn Lou Nelson, of Safford, AZ entered into rest Sunday, November 20, 2022, at her residence. She was 64 years old. Nevelyn was born on October 10, 1958, in Fort Sumner, New Mexico, to JA and Anna Sullivan Cordell. Nevelyn was the youngest of her siblings; Jerry Don, Linda Darlene & Beverly Jalene. Nevelyn spent most of her childhood in Las Cruces, New Mexico from 1963 to 1973.
gilaherald.com
Jail Booking Report for Nov. 15 – 21
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Nov. 15-21, 2021. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. November 15. Sebastian Correa,...
12news.com
17 indicted after FBI led 'violent crime initiative' at San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation
ARIZONA, USA — Federal indictments have been handed down to 17 individuals following an “intensive violent crime initiative” at the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation, with most of those indicted being arrested, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office. Charges filed in...
