Thatcher, AZ

Main Street in Safford to close for holiday activities

SAFFORD — Upcoming holiday events will result in the closure of Main Street in Safford several times over the next few weeks. On Friday, Nov. 25, beginning at noon, Safford Police and Streets crews will begin removing vehicles and closing Main Street from 8th to Central avenues for Merry Main Street. That includes the intersections at 5th, 6th, and 7th avenues, as well as 5th Avenue north to the Post Office. The city parking lots on Main Street will also be closed.
Nevelyn Lou Nelson

Nevelyn Lou Nelson, of Safford, AZ entered into rest Sunday, November 20, 2022, at her residence. She was 64 years old. Nevelyn was born on October 10, 1958, in Fort Sumner, New Mexico, to JA and Anna Sullivan Cordell. Nevelyn was the youngest of her siblings; Jerry Don, Linda Darlene & Beverly Jalene. Nevelyn spent most of her childhood in Las Cruces, New Mexico from 1963 to 1973.
Jail Booking Report for Nov. 15 – 21

Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Nov. 15-21, 2021. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. November 15. Sebastian Correa,...

