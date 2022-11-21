Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
nbc15.com
Development agreement approved for potential project in downtown Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A potential $16-20 million development project to enhance the area around the Rock River in downtown Beloit is one step closer to becoming a reality. City of Beloit officials noted a development agreement and purchase sale for a proposed-private development was approved by the city council Monday night.
Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution
At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff.
CBS 58
Longtime State Sen. Alberta Darling announces retirement, special election to be called by Gov. Evers
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- After serving 32 years in the state Legislature, Senator Alberta Darling announced she will be retiring on Dec. 1. Sen. Darling (R-River Hills) was first elected to the state Assembly in 1990, then moved on to serve in the Senate in 1992. In a statement,...
wortfm.org
Dane County Takes Hard Look at Jail Healthcare Provider
At a meeting last Thursday, the Dane County Board of Supervisors approved a contract to provide healthcare services to Dane County Jail Residents. This contract will be the third time Dane County works with Wellpath, one of the largest for-profit healthcare providers for prisoners in the country. Dane County Board...
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announces reelection bid
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wants to stay in office for a few more years. The mayor announced Sunday that she will campaign for a second term. Rhodes-Conway was first elected in 2019, taking over for Paul Soglin. I’m excited to announce that I’m running for another term as Madison’s Mayor! Will you join me in building a...
captimes.com
10-story apartment complex to open near UW campus in fall 2024
A 10-story mixed-use complex will open between North Park Street, Regent Street and East Campus Mall in Madison’s historic Greenbush neighborhood by the beginning of fall 2024. Geared toward students, Chapter at Madison will house 165 furnished rental units — ranging from studios to five-bedrooms — and around 2,200...
Ten-story apartment building planned for Regent Street near UW campus
MADISON, Wis. – A new 10-story, 534-bed apartment building is planned for the 800 block of Regent Street just off the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. Chapter at Madison will offer 165 furnished units and amenities like a full fitness center, private study rooms and a rooftop terrace overlooking Lake Monona. The new development will replace several buildings in the 800...
rockrivercurrent.com
Winnebago County treasurer’s race flips as mail-in votes are counted, election is certified
ROCKFORD — Winnebago County Treasurer Sue Goral edged out challenger Steve Schultz by less than 200 votes in an election that flipped as thousands of mail-in ballots arrived after election night. Schultz, a Republican Winnebago County Board member, held a nearly 2,300 vote lead at the end of the...
whitewaterbanner.com
UW-Platteville Richland Branch Campus is Closing; Is UW-W at Rock County at Risk?
Editor’s note: The following statement from Interim Chancellor John Chenoweth was published in the UW-W announcements on November 22. The University of Wisconsin System has announced that UW-Platteville will be transitioning the academic programs at its Richland branch campus to either its main Platteville campus or Baraboo campus next fall. The Richland branch campus enrolls only 60 students, by far the lowest of any of the branch campuses, and this level of enrollment was not sustainable for vibrant academic programs.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Madison, WI
Madison is Wisconsin's seat of power in Dane County, hosting the Wisconsin State Capitol. It's the fourth-largest city in the state and a treasure trove of exciting activities and attractions. This city's convenient location makes it an excellent place for an excursion and to take a break from the daily...
captimes.com
UW System to shift degree programs away from Richland campus by fall 2023
With enrollment declining at the University of Wisconsin System’s two-year branch schools, President Jay Rothman has ordered UW-Platteville to cease degree programs at its Richland Center campus. In a Tuesday letter, Rothman directed UW-Platteville Interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich to shift all of Richland Center’s in-person instructional programs to the...
captimes.com
Cap Times names Mark Treinen as new top editor
Mark Treinen, executive editor of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, will become the editor of The Capital Times, editor and publisher Paul Fanlund announced Monday. “Mark will be a phenomenal addition to the Madison media landscape and a great leader for the news staff of the Cap Times,” said Fanlund, who will continue as publisher. Treinen will start on Jan. 3.
Wisconsin university system to end Richland degree programs
University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman is ordering UW-Platteville to end degree programs at the school's Richland campus. Rothman sent a letter to UW-Platteville interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich on Tuesday saying only 60 students are pursuing degrees at the Richland campus and the time has come to move all Richland degree programs to the main Platteville campus beginning next year. He ordered her to develop a plan for continuing to use the Richland campus, suggesting it could be used for enrichment programs or for teaching courses for adult learners.
captimes.com
Robin Ryan to take the helm of Madison’s Literacy Network
When Robin Ryan was in college, she volunteered for two years with an organization that helped people study for their citizenship tests. After going to law school in Texas and taking a class taught by former U.S. Rep. Barbara Jordan, she knew she wanted to pursue work that would have an impact on people’s lives.
wearegreenbay.com
Waste management company in Wisconsin required to pay $160k penalty for hazardous waste violations
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has received a civil judgment against a southern Wisconsin waste management company requiring it to pay penalties for hazardous waste violations. The announcement was made by Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday, and the complaint states that United Liquid...
fox47.com
Wisconsin AG Kaul files suit against Didion, alleging dozens of environmental violations
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is filing a suit against Didion Milling and Didion Ethanol, alleging multiple environmental violations. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is accusing Didion of violating air pollution control permits at its milling and ethanol production facilities in Columbia County. The facilities, the DOJ claims, are a “major source” of emissions for carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and volatile organic compounds.
captimes.com
Letter | Amtrak should bring people downtown
Dear Editor: A recent letter suggested that the advantages of placing Madison’s Amtrak station at the airport were “blatantly obvious and overwhelming,” but I have to disagree. The great advantage of rail travel is that it can provide a city center-to-center connection. When you travel to Milwaukee,...
WJFW-TV
Gov. Tony Evers orders U.S. and Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff today
MADISON (WJFW) - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the United States flag and the Wisconsin state flag to be flown at half-staff today, in recognition of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack one year anniversary. The order will also pay respect to the six people who were murdered in the attack.
beckersspine.com
SSM Health canceling procedures as 11 orthopedic surgeons begin early departure
Surgeries and appointments at SSM Health in Madison, Wis., are being canceled weeks before 11 orthopedic surgeons, who resigned earlier this month, plan to leave the practice, according to a Nov. 23 report from the Chippewa Herald. On Nov. 6, the surgeon group asked SSM Health's CEO for a patient...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin chemical plant announces permanent closure, layoffs of manufacturing department
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical plant in southern Wisconsin has announced that it will permanently close its entire manufacturing section, laying off roughly 60 employees. The permanent closure of Diversey, Inc.’s manufacturing section of its Watertown Plant, located on 316 Hart Street will go into effect on January...
