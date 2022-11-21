ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Development agreement approved for potential project in downtown Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A potential $16-20 million development project to enhance the area around the Rock River in downtown Beloit is one step closer to becoming a reality. City of Beloit officials noted a development agreement and purchase sale for a proposed-private development was approved by the city council Monday night.
BELOIT, WI
wortfm.org

Dane County Takes Hard Look at Jail Healthcare Provider

At a meeting last Thursday, the Dane County Board of Supervisors approved a contract to provide healthcare services to Dane County Jail Residents. This contract will be the third time Dane County works with Wellpath, one of the largest for-profit healthcare providers for prisoners in the country. Dane County Board...
DANE COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

10-story apartment complex to open near UW campus in fall 2024

A 10-story mixed-use complex will open between North Park Street, Regent Street and East Campus Mall in Madison’s historic Greenbush neighborhood by the beginning of fall 2024. Geared toward students, Chapter at Madison will house 165 furnished rental units — ranging from studios to five-bedrooms — and around 2,200...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Ten-story apartment building planned for Regent Street near UW campus

MADISON, Wis. – A new 10-story, 534-bed apartment building is planned for the 800 block of Regent Street just off the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. Chapter at Madison will offer 165 furnished units and amenities like a full fitness center, private study rooms and a rooftop terrace overlooking Lake Monona. The new development will replace several buildings in the 800...
MADISON, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

UW-Platteville Richland Branch Campus is Closing; Is UW-W at Rock County at Risk?

Editor’s note: The following statement from Interim Chancellor John Chenoweth was published in the UW-W announcements on November 22. The University of Wisconsin System has announced that UW-Platteville will be transitioning the academic programs at its Richland branch campus to either its main Platteville campus or Baraboo campus next fall. The Richland branch campus enrolls only 60 students, by far the lowest of any of the branch campuses, and this level of enrollment was not sustainable for vibrant academic programs.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Madison, WI

Madison is Wisconsin's seat of power in Dane County, hosting the Wisconsin State Capitol. It's the fourth-largest city in the state and a treasure trove of exciting activities and attractions. This city's convenient location makes it an excellent place for an excursion and to take a break from the daily...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

UW System to shift degree programs away from Richland campus by fall 2023

With enrollment declining at the University of Wisconsin System’s two-year branch schools, President Jay Rothman has ordered UW-Platteville to cease degree programs at its Richland Center campus. In a Tuesday letter, Rothman directed UW-Platteville Interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich to shift all of Richland Center’s in-person instructional programs to the...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
captimes.com

Cap Times names Mark Treinen as new top editor

Mark Treinen, executive editor of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, will become the editor of The Capital Times, editor and publisher Paul Fanlund announced Monday. “Mark will be a phenomenal addition to the Madison media landscape and a great leader for the news staff of the Cap Times,” said Fanlund, who will continue as publisher. Treinen will start on Jan. 3.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin university system to end Richland degree programs

University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman is ordering UW-Platteville to end degree programs at the school's Richland campus. Rothman sent a letter to UW-Platteville interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich on Tuesday saying only 60 students are pursuing degrees at the Richland campus and the time has come to move all Richland degree programs to the main Platteville campus beginning next year. He ordered her to develop a plan for continuing to use the Richland campus, suggesting it could be used for enrichment programs or for teaching courses for adult learners.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
captimes.com

Robin Ryan to take the helm of Madison’s Literacy Network

When Robin Ryan was in college, she volunteered for two years with an organization that helped people study for their citizenship tests. After going to law school in Texas and taking a class taught by former U.S. Rep. Barbara Jordan, she knew she wanted to pursue work that would have an impact on people’s lives.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Wisconsin AG Kaul files suit against Didion, alleging dozens of environmental violations

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is filing a suit against Didion Milling and Didion Ethanol, alleging multiple environmental violations. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is accusing Didion of violating air pollution control permits at its milling and ethanol production facilities in Columbia County. The facilities, the DOJ claims, are a “major source” of emissions for carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and volatile organic compounds.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

Letter | Amtrak should bring people downtown

Dear Editor: A recent letter suggested that the advantages of placing Madison’s Amtrak station at the airport were “blatantly obvious and overwhelming,” but I have to disagree. The great advantage of rail travel is that it can provide a city center-to-center connection. When you travel to Milwaukee,...
MADISON, WI

