Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - State troopers report that six aboard a Cessna plane are safe after a crash south of Bethel Sunday afternoon. On Sunday at about 12:00 pm, the Alaska State Troopers were notified of a plane crash approximately 10 miles South of Bethel. Troopers said local Bethel pilots...

BETHEL, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO