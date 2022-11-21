Read full article on original website
Milwaukee fire officials are overwhelmed by number of calls for service
As temperatures begin to drop, calls for service are on the rise. Local fire officials say they are overwhelmed with the number of fires they are responding to.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
WBAY Green Bay
Bomb threat at Lincoln High School leads to arrests in Canada and Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A bomb threat against Lincoln High School led to an arrest in Manitowoc and another arrest north of the border, in Winnipeg, Canada. Manitowoc police say a threat was left on a staff voicemail overnight, with a caller saying they would bring a bomb to the high school at noon Wednesday. Lincoln High School dismissed students an hour earlier than planned before Thanksgiving break.
WBAY Green Bay
Abandoned cats, kitten found frozen to death in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is asking people not to abandon animals, especially in the cold, after 7 cats were left outside in a cage and froze to death. “Our neighboring business came over in a panic,” Jessica Miller recalled. Miller, the executive director at...
WISN
Waukesha man's wheelchair repeatedly stuck on snow-covered bridge
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Mike Kirkham and his service dog, Blaze, attempt to make the half-mile trip along St. Paul Avenue in Waukesha to a nearby store almost every day. But twice recently Mike's wheelchair journey has ended abruptly, stuck on a snow-covered bridge path. And twice, Waukesha Police have been called to help him out.
WISN
Milwaukee neighborhood covered in demolition dust
MILWAUKEE — Demolition is ongoing at the iconic former Froedtert malt silos in West Milwaukee, but nearby residents say the work of the wrecking ball is leaving them under a cloud of dust. "I got the stuff right in my eyes. My eyes were all full of this grit,"...
WBAY Green Bay
Colorado LGBTQ Nightclub shooting affecting local community
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The LGBTQ+ Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs is having an impact in the LGBTQ+ community across the country, including here in Northeast Wisconsin. The mass shooting made many businesses re-examine their security measures. The Napalese Lounge in Green Bay is one of Wisconsin’s oldest...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac and Capitol shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 22 near Fond du Lac and Capitol in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 10:43 p.m. The victim, 25-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a graze wound and refused medical treatment. The circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Now you’re cooking with fire!
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - So apparently prehistoric people used to have Friday fish fries, too. OK, maybe we’re jumping to conclusions, but archaeologists did make an astounding discovery that shows humans were cooking with controlled fires thousands of years earlier than previously thought. Brad explains their discovery that might’ve brought about the evolution of Man and Barbeque.
WBAY Green Bay
NICU Thanksgiving
WBAY Green Bay
Cats left outside in carriers freeze to death
wapl.com
Starlite Club in Kaukauna is shutting its doors
The Starlite Club in Kaukauna is closing its doors. The supper club and banquet hall says their final day in business will be December 19th. Starlite plans a “farewell party” for patrons on the 17th, which will mark its 50th anniversary. The Realm of Darkness haunted house will...
WBAY Green Bay
A gift for holiday travelers
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Gas prices in Appleton are under $3 for the first time since February 1. The most common price for motorists filling up in Appleton, according to GasBuddy on Wednesday afternoon, was $2.99 a gallon, down 4 cents from a day ago, 29 cents from a week ago, and 56 cents from a month ago.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Return of the purple tomato
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two months ago, almost to the day, Brad Spakowitz’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES introduced you to the purple tomato. Back then, scientists said the genetically modified tomato not only promised a longer shelf life but also held promise for many health benefits. Now the results...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh man taken into custody, allegedly fired gun into the ground while in the driveway
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old from Oshkosh was taken into custody after officers were called to his residence for a reported disturbance. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on November 23 around 12:45 p.m., officers were told there was a disturbance between a man and a woman. It was mentioned that the man had a handgun. The incident was at a residence in the 1100 block of Central Street in Oshkosh.
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Fox Cities PAC turns 20
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - This Friday, while many of us are still digesting our Thanksgiving meals, the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is celebrating a birthday. The center opened its doors to the public 20 years ago and has been bringing live performing arts to the community ever since. We...
WBAY Green Bay
Shots fired at occupied Green Bay house
Amtrak train crash: Victim identified as Brookfield resident
Police identified the victim who died after an Amtrak train traveling from Chicago crashed into a car on the tracks in Brookfield.
