ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kttn.com

Top winners announced in Chillicothe Holiday Parade

The Grand Marshal winner at the Chillicothe Chamber Holiday Parade on Saturday was Boy Scout Troop 120. Placing first in the float divisions were Cornerstone Church among youth, Chemically Dependent Salon among businesses and organizations, and Bishop Hogan Memorial School among non-profits. Tri-County was first in the band division. There...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Marva Earleen (Gramling) Pinnick

Mrs. Marva Earleen Gramling Pinnick, 94, a resident of Sarasota, Florida died at 10:20 A.M., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her residence. She was a former Trenton, Missouri resident. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 P.M., Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Maple Grove Cemetery, Trenton. Family visitation will be...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Loraine Kay (Carter) Gannon

Loraine Kay Gannon, an 86-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 7:10 a.m., Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Baptist Home in Chillicothe, MO. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 1:00 until service time Saturday. Open viewing will be Friday at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to the Baptist Home and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

NCMC Board of Trustees accept bid for replacement of gym floor

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees accepted a bid November 22nd for complete replacement of the gym floor at the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton. The bid was for $141,200 from Charles Luebbert Hardwood Floors, Incorporated of Jefferson City. Vice President of Business and Finance Tyson Otto reported...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Boil advisory issued for Jamesport

The community of Jamesport reports a precautionary boil advisory has been issued following the replacement of a fire hydrant. Jamesport city hall reports the advisory continues until noon on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, for water customers.
JAMESPORT, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Dennis Robin Ely

Dennis Robin Ely, 62 died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. Dennis was born July 27, 1960, in Bethany, Missouri. Survivors include Wife: Brenda Ely, Bethany; Son: Robin Dennis Ely, Bethany; Granddaughter: Taylor Ely, Bethany; Daughter: DeLisa Ely (Jim Coss) Ely, Bethany; Sister: Edna Johnson, Pattonsburg; 4 granddaughters + Taylor; 1 grandson; Several great-grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; Nieces and nephews.
BETHANY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton City Council to meet on Monday, November 28th

The Trenton City Council will consider an ordinance next week that would amend the city code involving headgear required for motorcycles and motorized tricycles. The council will meet at Trenton City Hall on November 28th at 7 pm. The meeting will be available on Zoom. Another ordinance on the agenda...
kttn.com

Obituary: Montana Ray Akers

Montana Ray Akers, age 19, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. Montana was born the son of Maria Fletcher Akers and Daniel Akers on November 25, 2002, in Kansas City, Missouri. He married Lita Pelton on October 22, 2022, she survives of the home. He liked hunting, fishing, camping, riding 4-wheelers, playing cards, watching football on Sundays, and spending time with his family. He was a huge Chiefs fan.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Car strikes deer on Highway 65 injuring Trenton Man

The Highway Patrol reports a Trenton man sustained minor injuries when the car he drove struck a deer two miles south of Spickard on Wednesday morning, November 23rd. Emergency medical services transported Salvador Bonilla to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The car traveled north on Highway 65 before hitting the...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Moberly man charged with murder granted change of venue

A court case for a Moberly man charged with first-degree murder has been transferred from Randolph County to Linn County on a change of venue. An arraignment is scheduled for 58-year-old John Fitzgerald Tucker in Linn County on December 6th. A probable cause statement accuses Tucker of shooting a white...
MOBERLY, MO
kchi.com

Bookings For Livingston County

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two bookings into area jails following arrests by local agencies. Monday, Deputies arrested 29-year-old Katelan Marie Chase for alleged stealing. She is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $5,000. Sunday, Deputies arrested 52-year-old Shawn M Geary. He is held...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri man injured in early Saturday morning crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured in an early Saturday morning crash in Sullivan County. It happened around 1 a.m. on Infirmary Road at Market Street. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an eastbound SUV driven by William R. Saverino, 64, of...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Two children and adult injured in crash near St. Joseph, driver accused of DWI

One person was seriously hurt and two youths received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road northeast of St. Joseph. A passenger, 41-year-old Damian Gillenwater of the Northwest Missouri community of Oregon, received serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 12-year-old boy from Oregon, Missouri, and a 13-year-old girl from Stewartsville, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kttn.com

Vehicle flees from Trenton police, attempt by Livingston County authorities to stop vehicle results in high-speed pursuit

Chillicothe Police report the driver was apprehended after eluding officers in Trenton early Sunday morning. A Livingston County Deputy and Chillicothe Officers stopped the vehicle on Highway 65 near Thompson Drive after it reportedly fled from officers in Trenton. As other officers approached the vehicle, it drove off. The Livingston...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Trenton man arrested for possessing methamphetamine

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on November 23rd on felony possession of a controlled substance. Fifty-year-old Sean Edward Ward’s bond was set at $15,000 cash only with a special condition of North Missouri Court Services. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on December 13th.
TRENTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy