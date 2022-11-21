Read full article on original website
Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra to present free winter concert in December
The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra will present its free annual winter concert next month. Doors will open at the Trenton R-9 Performing Arts Center on December 10th at 2:30 after a dress rehearsal and picture-taking session. Holiday music will be performed at “The Bells of Christmas” at 3 pm.
Top winners announced in Chillicothe Holiday Parade
The Grand Marshal winner at the Chillicothe Chamber Holiday Parade on Saturday was Boy Scout Troop 120. Placing first in the float divisions were Cornerstone Church among youth, Chemically Dependent Salon among businesses and organizations, and Bishop Hogan Memorial School among non-profits. Tri-County was first in the band division. There...
Obituary & Services: Marva Earleen (Gramling) Pinnick
Mrs. Marva Earleen Gramling Pinnick, 94, a resident of Sarasota, Florida died at 10:20 A.M., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her residence. She was a former Trenton, Missouri resident. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 P.M., Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Maple Grove Cemetery, Trenton. Family visitation will be...
Obituary & Services: Loraine Kay (Carter) Gannon
Loraine Kay Gannon, an 86-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 7:10 a.m., Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Baptist Home in Chillicothe, MO. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 1:00 until service time Saturday. Open viewing will be Friday at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to the Baptist Home and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Gallatin Seventh-Day Adventist Church to host religious liberty seminar
A man from the Chicago area will be the speaker at a religious liberty seminar at the Gallatin Seventh-Day Adventist Church located at 1207 S Clay Street. Timothy Casey will speak at “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness” on November 26th. The event will start at 9:45...
NCMC Board of Trustees accept bid for replacement of gym floor
The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees accepted a bid November 22nd for complete replacement of the gym floor at the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton. The bid was for $141,200 from Charles Luebbert Hardwood Floors, Incorporated of Jefferson City. Vice President of Business and Finance Tyson Otto reported...
Boil advisory issued for Jamesport
The community of Jamesport reports a precautionary boil advisory has been issued following the replacement of a fire hydrant. Jamesport city hall reports the advisory continues until noon on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, for water customers.
Obituary & Services: Dennis Robin Ely
Dennis Robin Ely, 62 died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. Dennis was born July 27, 1960, in Bethany, Missouri. Survivors include Wife: Brenda Ely, Bethany; Son: Robin Dennis Ely, Bethany; Granddaughter: Taylor Ely, Bethany; Daughter: DeLisa Ely (Jim Coss) Ely, Bethany; Sister: Edna Johnson, Pattonsburg; 4 granddaughters + Taylor; 1 grandson; Several great-grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; Nieces and nephews.
Trenton City Council to meet on Monday, November 28th
The Trenton City Council will consider an ordinance next week that would amend the city code involving headgear required for motorcycles and motorized tricycles. The council will meet at Trenton City Hall on November 28th at 7 pm. The meeting will be available on Zoom. Another ordinance on the agenda...
Obituary: Montana Ray Akers
Montana Ray Akers, age 19, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. Montana was born the son of Maria Fletcher Akers and Daniel Akers on November 25, 2002, in Kansas City, Missouri. He married Lita Pelton on October 22, 2022, she survives of the home. He liked hunting, fishing, camping, riding 4-wheelers, playing cards, watching football on Sundays, and spending time with his family. He was a huge Chiefs fan.
Girl goes missing from Saline County
Saline County authorities are asking for help finding a missing teen girl. The post Girl goes missing from Saline County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Car strikes deer on Highway 65 injuring Trenton Man
The Highway Patrol reports a Trenton man sustained minor injuries when the car he drove struck a deer two miles south of Spickard on Wednesday morning, November 23rd. Emergency medical services transported Salvador Bonilla to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The car traveled north on Highway 65 before hitting the...
Moberly man charged with murder granted change of venue
A court case for a Moberly man charged with first-degree murder has been transferred from Randolph County to Linn County on a change of venue. An arraignment is scheduled for 58-year-old John Fitzgerald Tucker in Linn County on December 6th. A probable cause statement accuses Tucker of shooting a white...
Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two bookings into area jails following arrests by local agencies. Monday, Deputies arrested 29-year-old Katelan Marie Chase for alleged stealing. She is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $5,000. Sunday, Deputies arrested 52-year-old Shawn M Geary. He is held...
Northeast Missouri man injured in early Saturday morning crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured in an early Saturday morning crash in Sullivan County. It happened around 1 a.m. on Infirmary Road at Market Street. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an eastbound SUV driven by William R. Saverino, 64, of...
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of November 21, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of Nov. 21 – 27. Lane closures for temporary work zones on Missouri highways will stop at noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, and not resume...
Missouri State Auditor issues audit of the city of Polo in Caldwell County; review initiated by citizen petition
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released her office’s audit of the city of Polo, located in Caldwell County in northwest Missouri. City residents requested the audit through the petition process. The audit resulted in a rating of “good.”. The audit found that the city has not adequately...
Two children and adult injured in crash near St. Joseph, driver accused of DWI
One person was seriously hurt and two youths received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road northeast of St. Joseph. A passenger, 41-year-old Damian Gillenwater of the Northwest Missouri community of Oregon, received serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 12-year-old boy from Oregon, Missouri, and a 13-year-old girl from Stewartsville, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Vehicle flees from Trenton police, attempt by Livingston County authorities to stop vehicle results in high-speed pursuit
Chillicothe Police report the driver was apprehended after eluding officers in Trenton early Sunday morning. A Livingston County Deputy and Chillicothe Officers stopped the vehicle on Highway 65 near Thompson Drive after it reportedly fled from officers in Trenton. As other officers approached the vehicle, it drove off. The Livingston...
Trenton man arrested for possessing methamphetamine
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on November 23rd on felony possession of a controlled substance. Fifty-year-old Sean Edward Ward’s bond was set at $15,000 cash only with a special condition of North Missouri Court Services. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on December 13th.
