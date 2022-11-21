Read full article on original website
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
1011now.com
Lincoln Mayor announces run for re-election
Police arrested an Oklahoma man who tried to kidnap a 20-year-old woman on Saturday morning in downtown Lincoln. Lincoln Police recovered drugs, guns and stolen LPD issued items from a home near 19th and Garfield.
1011now.com
New state assessment data shows room for improvement in LPS, across state
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Facing a long, grueling pandemic, educators and administrators across the state knew the past two years would be bumpy. “There’s going to be years of impacts that we’re going to have to unpack and unfold,” Matthew Blomstedt, the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner, said during a press conference today. “And especially around the education of our students and knowing that there’s challenges that we’re facing when we were moving to safe environments or what we thought would be a safe environment in the midst of the pandemic. But moving and disrupting the education of our students.”
1011now.com
Nebraska man honored with Carnegie Medal
Holiday travel ramps up as big changes get underway at LNK airport. Travelers are sure to notice an airport under construction. The Lincoln Airport is in the middle of a renovation, expanding the number of gates from four to six, hoping to lure a new airline. LPS graduation rates rise...
1011now.com
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announces bid for re-election
1011now.com
Breaking down the costs of the Nebraska State Patrol’s new helicopter, aviation division
1011now.com
Lincoln nonprofit focuses on paying it forward during the holidays
1011now.com
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4 of the search for 43-year-old Cari Allen. “We are constantly searching based on tips that we receive,” Douglas...
1011now.com
Nebraska Department of Education data shows test scores dropped below pre-pandemic scores
1011now.com
Lincoln Police investigating crash near 9th Street and Rosa Parks Way
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are on the scene of a crash under the Rosa Parks Way bridge. The call came in as a medical emergency Wednesday at 1:07 p.m. Drivers should avoid Rosa Parks Way between South Folsom St. and S. 9th St. Stay with 1011now.com for updates...
1011now.com
Lincoln woman killed in Brookings, S.D. crash
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings, South Dakota on Nov. 16. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationery in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, across a service road and came to rest on the railroad tracks.
1011now.com
Mascot for new Lincoln high school revealed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools’ newest high school has a mascot. The logo for the Standing Bear Grizzlies was unveiled Tuesday to eighth grade students at Moore Middle School. The logo features a grizzly head and a shield. Mascot colors are Charcoal, Carolina Blue and Navy Blue.
1011now.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Rosa Parks Way
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a motorcyclist was killed in an accident near 9th Street and Rosa Parks Way Wednesday afternoon. Police said a black Ducati motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Rosa Parks Way approaching 9th Street when the driver struck the north side wall barrier. The impact caused the driver to become separated from the motorcycle. Upon becoming separated from the motorcycle, the momentum forced the driver over the wall and to the ground below. The driver of the motorcycle, a 53-year-old man from Lincoln, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
1011now.com
Nebraska senior Caleb Tannor set to tie Husker record
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska fifth-year senior edge rusher Caleb Tannor is poised to play in his 56th career game on Friday against Iowa, tying a Nebraska record. Tannor arrived in Nebraska in 2018 as part of former head coach Scott Frost’s inaugural recruiting class. He’s played in every game since.
1011now.com
Raw Video: Small fire extinguished in mechanical room at Lincoln East
1011now.com
Person hit after helping driver involved in hit and run crash
1011now.com
LPD Recovers Stolen Items
1011now.com
Stolen gun found outside North Star High School; student taken into custody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A student was taken into custody after a loaded gun was found in a student’s backpack outside North Star High School on Monday. According to officials, North Star’s School Resource Officer was called to the security office by security staff at 9:30 a.m. after a backpack was found outside an exterior door of the school by another member of the staff.
1011now.com
Huskers visit Madonna
1011now.com
Blue Angels will perform in Lincoln August 2023
