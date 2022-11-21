Read full article on original website
Fox17
'What I Can Do': Kids' Food Basket founder releases memoir
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The founder of Kids' Food Basket in Grand Rapids is sharing her story of determination. Mary K. Hoodhood just released her first book, a memoir titled What I Can Do. The title carries a very special meaning. "What I can do" was the mantra Mary...
Fox17
7-year-old soda maker heading to semifinals in national beverage contest
(WXMI) — Good Soda is not your average beverage. The drink is made for kids, by kids, and it's already gaining national attention. "We add a little bit of real fruit, carbonate it, add a little bit of citric acid, couple drops of Monk Fruit, and then we can it," said Good Soda Owner Beau Blackmon.
Fox17
UICA’s Holiday Artists Market returns on Dec. 3, after two-year hiatus
UICA’s Holiday Artists Market is back after a two-year pandemic hiatus!. Shop for beautifully crafted gifts and goods from dozens of regional artists, including jewelry, home goods, fine art, holiday cards, accessories, toys, and more. Enjoy local food and beverage vendors while you shop for handmade gifts for your friends and family. Support regional artists by shopping locally this holiday season.
Fox17
Morning Buzz: November 23
1. St. Julian Winery is partnering with Rabbi Jason Miller and Kosher Michigan to resume the production of Sholom Concord Wine. First introduced in the mid-1940s, Sholom, a deliciously sweet wine made from 100-percent Michigan concord grapes has been a popular offering from the Michigan winery. It stopped production in...
Fox17
Frederik Meijer Gardens rings in 2022 holiday season with tree lighting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays are here, and Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park helped “light up” the season Monday evening. Volunteers donated hundreds of hours to help set up the trees and displays ahead of the event. This year’s theme is lights, celebrating different cultures...
Get a free Thanksgiving dinner from Muskegon Rescue Mission today
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Rescue Mission is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway on Tuesday. The ministry provides a free turkey and all of the other fixings for a full Thanksgiving dinner to community members. The giveaway will take place on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. in...
Fox17
Consider donating to Guiding Light this Giving Tuesday
Guiding Light is a drug and alcohol rehab program for men who are struggling with addiction, hopelessness, homelessness, and relationships. The organization is changing lives daily at no cost to its participants, which is why they're in need of donations from the community this Giving Tuesday. The organization is hoping...
Fox17
Waxology offers waxing services for both men and women
Finding the perfect gift for someone can be really hard, but that's why services and experiences make great gifts. It shows you care, without bringing more clutter into a crowded home. A great option this year for someone who wants to get rid of unwanted hair is a gift certificate from Waxology.
WZZM 13
Here's how you can feed four for under $20
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We all know the cost of everything is going up. Celebrating Thanksgiving is no exception. Providing a traditional Thanksgiving meal for the family is more expensive than ever. But if you plan and do some homework and smart shopping you can make it work. We're...
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Michigan's first baby supply vending machine installed in Rivertown Mall
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Most people are familiar with vending machines. They allow you to purchase things like food and drinks, or even electronics. But there's a new, unique vending machine in the Rivertown Mall called Baby Vend, and it will likely get a lot of use by parents. “This...
‘He’s a tough little guy': Local mom recounts infant son’s journey battling RSV
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital says a third of their patients are battling Respirator Syncytial Virus.
Grand Rapids renter's heat restored after 13 OYS investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No doubt most have begun to turn up the thermostat as temperatures drop, but one Grand Rapids woman says she has been relying on her stove to heat her home. She claimed her apartment complex had left her without central heat for two months. Getting...
103.3 WKFR
Carport in Kalamazoo Collapses Under Weight Of Snow
I kind of thought people were kidding when they told me, moving up here, I'd need a ladder to get on my roof to shovel. Apparently, not, as I ran across THIS poor structure on my way home the other day from work. Yep, that is a carport at an...
Fulton Street reopens in downtown Grand Rapids
Fulton Street in downtown Grand Rapids has reopened after being shut down for construction for months.
'The phone hasn't stopped ringing': Customers scramble to find body shops in aftermath of winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For drivers who may be in need of an auto body repair shop after West Michigan's latest snow storm, you may need to wait a little while before being seen. Chris Nemmers, owner and manager of West End Body Shop in Grand Rapids, explains the...
Some in West Michigan forced to take up second jobs with inflation, unexpected expenses
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At 61 years old, Jon Benson, who lives in Delton, said taking off work to care for his sick wife was a financially difficult decision, but also necessary. "My wife had a stroke last November, had a heart attack in March, had a heart attack...
This Grand Rapids suburb competes for the Clark Griswold trophy. Here’s how you take part.
KENTWOOD, MI – Do you have a holiday light display that would put Clark Griswold to shame? If so, the city of Kentwood has a contest right up your alley. The city is hosting its second annual Holiday Light Display contest, giving community members a chance to show off their own versions of a winter wonderland.
Detroit News
Two Michigan hospitals to add more beds on emergency basis amid RSV surge
The Michigan Department of Health has approved two hospitals' requests to temporarily add more beds on an emergency basis in response to a recent increase in patients hospitalized for respiratory viruses. The Corewell Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids, which includes the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, requested 48 additional beds...
Fox17
Straight No Chaser performing at DeVos Performance Hall for 25th Anniversary Celebration Tour on Nov. 26
A cappella group Straight No Chaser will bring their 25th Anniversary Celebration tour to Grand Rapids’ DeVoss Performance Hall on Saturday. The tour follows a nationally aired PBS Special, "Straight No Chaser -- The 25th Anniversary Celebration." Following their 25th Anniversary Celebration Tour this fall, the group will release a new album in 2023.
