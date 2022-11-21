ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

'What I Can Do': Kids' Food Basket founder releases memoir

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The founder of Kids' Food Basket in Grand Rapids is sharing her story of determination. Mary K. Hoodhood just released her first book, a memoir titled What I Can Do. The title carries a very special meaning. "What I can do" was the mantra Mary...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

UICA’s Holiday Artists Market returns on Dec. 3, after two-year hiatus

UICA’s Holiday Artists Market is back after a two-year pandemic hiatus!. Shop for beautifully crafted gifts and goods from dozens of regional artists, including jewelry, home goods, fine art, holiday cards, accessories, toys, and more. Enjoy local food and beverage vendors while you shop for handmade gifts for your friends and family. Support regional artists by shopping locally this holiday season.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: November 23

1. St. Julian Winery is partnering with Rabbi Jason Miller and Kosher Michigan to resume the production of Sholom Concord Wine. First introduced in the mid-1940s, Sholom, a deliciously sweet wine made from 100-percent Michigan concord grapes has been a popular offering from the Michigan winery. It stopped production in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Consider donating to Guiding Light this Giving Tuesday

Guiding Light is a drug and alcohol rehab program for men who are struggling with addiction, hopelessness, homelessness, and relationships. The organization is changing lives daily at no cost to its participants, which is why they're in need of donations from the community this Giving Tuesday. The organization is hoping...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Waxology offers waxing services for both men and women

Finding the perfect gift for someone can be really hard, but that's why services and experiences make great gifts. It shows you care, without bringing more clutter into a crowded home. A great option this year for someone who wants to get rid of unwanted hair is a gift certificate from Waxology.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

Here's how you can feed four for under $20

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We all know the cost of everything is going up. Celebrating Thanksgiving is no exception. Providing a traditional Thanksgiving meal for the family is more expensive than ever. But if you plan and do some homework and smart shopping you can make it work. We're...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Carport in Kalamazoo Collapses Under Weight Of Snow

I kind of thought people were kidding when they told me, moving up here, I'd need a ladder to get on my roof to shovel. Apparently, not, as I ran across THIS poor structure on my way home the other day from work. Yep, that is a carport at an...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Detroit News

Two Michigan hospitals to add more beds on emergency basis amid RSV surge

The Michigan Department of Health has approved two hospitals' requests to temporarily add more beds on an emergency basis in response to a recent increase in patients hospitalized for respiratory viruses. The Corewell Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids, which includes the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, requested 48 additional beds...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Straight No Chaser performing at DeVos Performance Hall for 25th Anniversary Celebration Tour on Nov. 26

A cappella group Straight No Chaser will bring their 25th Anniversary Celebration tour to Grand Rapids’ DeVoss Performance Hall on Saturday. The tour follows a nationally aired PBS Special, "Straight No Chaser -- The 25th Anniversary Celebration." Following their 25th Anniversary Celebration Tour this fall, the group will release a new album in 2023.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

