(Malvern) -- Plans are in the works to renovate the building known as the Manor of Malvern into a new childcare facility. East Mills Child Care Solutions purchased the building at 905 North 2nd Avenue in Malvern, which previously served as a nursing facility until its closure in 2014 and has since functioned as a single-family home. Meagan Schnoor is the President of EMCCS. Schnoor tells KMA News the purchase was possible thanks to significant planning through partnerships with various Malvern businesses and the East Mills School District and a survey of the district's parents, who she says voiced their need for child care services. She says they ultimately landed on the building due to its location in the community.

MALVERN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO