Mobile, AL

Man allegedly forces way into home, threatens to kill ex-girlfriend & mother: Mobile Police

By Brett Greenberg
 2 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man who allegedly forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and threatened to kill her and her mother, according to a release from the MPD.

Jerry Frison, 24, was arrested and charged with domestic violence on Friday, Nov. 18.

Officers were called to the Claiborne Arms Apartments at 5350 Carol Plantation Road at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 in reference to domestic violence.

Officers learned Frison “forced his way” into his ex-girlfriend’s home with a gun. Frison “struck” the woman and threatened to kill her and her mother and fled the scene, according to the release.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

