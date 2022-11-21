Man allegedly forces way into home, threatens to kill ex-girlfriend & mother: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man who allegedly forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and threatened to kill her and her mother, according to a release from the MPD.

Jerry Frison, 24, was arrested and charged with domestic violence on Friday, Nov. 18.

Officers were called to the Claiborne Arms Apartments at 5350 Carol Plantation Road at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 in reference to domestic violence.

Officers learned Frison “forced his way” into his ex-girlfriend’s home with a gun. Frison “struck” the woman and threatened to kill her and her mother and fled the scene, according to the release.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.