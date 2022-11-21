Read full article on original website
Report: Lane Kiffin Met With Ole Miss Players Amid Auburn Speculation
After Auburn's decision to fire Bryan Harsin on October 31st, rumors related to the Tigers head coaching search have run rampant across college football. One name that's frequently been linked to the position is Lane Kiffin, the current head coach at Ole Miss. While Kiffin has stayed ...
Kirk Herbstreit Hinted At A Major College Football Upset This Weekend
Kirk Herbstreit doesn't see Tennesee finishing the season strong. On Tuesday night, ESPN revealed that the Volunteers fell five spots to No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings. While last weekend's 63-38 loss to South Carolina effectively ended Tennessee's CFP chances, Greg McElroy lamented the steep decline affecting the SEC squad's bowl placement.
Robert Griffin III Calls Out Playoff Committee Over Latest Rankings
ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wasn't pleased with a couple decisions made by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee in this week's rankings. Like fans all over the college football world, RG3 took a shot at the committee's choice to rank a two-loss LSU team ahead of one-loss USC — and two-loss Alabama ahead of one-loss Clemson.
Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Experts Put USC in College Football Playoff
Nine of 12 sites place the Trojans in the national semifinals, probably against Georgia. Most put Oregon in the Rose Bowl
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU, USC inch up to key spots in new top 25 as Tennessee falls to No. 10
With the top four teams in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings all holding serve after emerging victorious last week, the fourth edition of the CFP top 25 released Tuesday night was largely uneventful. Reigning national champion Georgia held onto the No. 1 spot with Ohio State remaining at No. 2. Michigan and TCU rounded out what the top four, using walk-off field goals last Saturday to stave off upsets and remain undefeated entering Rivalry Week.
Falcons Cut WR Bryan Edwards, Sign Frank Darby
Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Purdue
The Mountaineers Now staff picks who wins tonight's game between the Mountaineers and the Boilermakers.
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: USC vaults to No. 5, Clemson remains behind LSU, Alabama in top 25
With the top four teams in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings all holding serve after emerging victorious last week, the fourth edition of the CFP top 25 released Tuesday night was largely uneventful. Reigning national champion Georgia held onto the No. 1 spot with Ohio State just behind it. Michigan and TCU rounded out what the top four after staving off upsets last Saturday with walk-off field goals.
CFP committee chair explains why Clemson is ranked behind Alabama
When the latest College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night, one-loss Clemson came in ranked behind two-loss Alabama for the third consecutive week. The Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 SEC) moved (...)
Pete Nance helps No. 1 North Carolina fend off Portland
Pete Nance scored 28 points and No. 1 North Carolina held off an upset bid by Portland, winning 89-81 Thursday
Clemson moves up again in the latest College Football Playoff rankings
The third installment of the College Football Playoff rankings was released Tuesday night, with Clemson moving up a spot after their 40-10 home win over Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes. The Tigers 10-1 (8-0 ACC) moved up to No.8 in the rankings as all but one team ahead of them last week lost. Former No.5 Tennessee lost to Clemson’s upcoming opponent and rival South Carolina in a massive 63-38 upset. Two loss Alabama ranked No.7, ahead of Swinney and the Tigers though Crimson Tide will not make an SEC Championship appearance which gives Clemson an advantage. The Tigers’ opponent in the ACC Championship game, North Carolina, dropped from No.13 to No.17 after a loss to Georgia Tech. Clemson’s rivalry weekend matchup against South Carolina is going to be an exciting one. Here are the College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s choices for the CFP top 25 Here’s the full #CFBPlayoff Top 25 rankings for games played through November 19. Where does your team rank? pic.twitter.com/ZtDfGORZjH — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 23, 2022 List Where Clemson ranks in ESPN's Football Power Index heading into Week 13
Georgia leads, LSU improves to fifth spot in College Football Playoff rankings release
A loss by Tennessee allowed LSU to take over the No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. Georgia and Ohio State hold the top spots.
USC Trojans rise to No. 6 in College Football Playoff Rankings
Two days after rising to No. 5 in the national college football polls, the USC Trojans rose again on Tuesday, climbing to No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings. The top four teams in the CFP Rankings remained the same: Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU. The biggest ...
