Tennessee State

The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Hinted At A Major College Football Upset This Weekend

Kirk Herbstreit doesn't see Tennesee finishing the season strong. On Tuesday night, ESPN revealed that the Volunteers fell five spots to No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings. While last weekend's 63-38 loss to South Carolina effectively ended Tennessee's CFP chances, Greg McElroy lamented the steep decline affecting the SEC squad's bowl placement.
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Calls Out Playoff Committee Over Latest Rankings

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wasn't pleased with a couple decisions made by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee in this week's rankings. Like fans all over the college football world, RG3 took a shot at the committee's choice to rank a two-loss LSU team ahead of one-loss USC — and two-loss Alabama ahead of one-loss Clemson.
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU, USC inch up to key spots in new top 25 as Tennessee falls to No. 10

With the top four teams in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings all holding serve after emerging victorious last week, the fourth edition of the CFP top 25 released Tuesday night was largely uneventful. Reigning national champion Georgia held onto the No. 1 spot with Ohio State remaining at No. 2. Michigan and TCU rounded out what the top four, using walk-off field goals last Saturday to stave off upsets and remain undefeated entering Rivalry Week.
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: USC vaults to No. 5, Clemson remains behind LSU, Alabama in top 25

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson moves up again in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

The third installment of the College Football Playoff rankings was released Tuesday night, with Clemson moving up a spot after their 40-10 home win over Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes. The Tigers 10-1 (8-0 ACC) moved up to No.8 in the rankings as all but one team ahead of them last week lost. Former No.5 Tennessee lost to Clemson’s upcoming opponent and rival South Carolina in a massive 63-38 upset. Two loss Alabama ranked No.7, ahead of Swinney and the Tigers though Crimson Tide will not make an SEC Championship appearance which gives Clemson an advantage. The Tigers’ opponent in the ACC Championship game, North Carolina, dropped from No.13 to No.17 after a loss to Georgia Tech. Clemson’s rivalry weekend matchup against South Carolina is going to be an exciting one. Here are the College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s choices for the CFP top 25 Here’s the full #CFBPlayoff Top 25 rankings for games played through November 19. Where does your team rank? pic.twitter.com/ZtDfGORZjH — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 23, 2022 List Where Clemson ranks in ESPN's Football Power Index heading into Week 13
