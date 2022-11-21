Read full article on original website
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
beachconnection.net
Recreational Crabbing Banned on South Oregon Coast; Commercial Season Delayed
(Newport, Oregon) - The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced Friday that recreational crabbing in bays and estuaries on the southern Oregon coast has been closed. This begins eight miles north of Winchester Bay (at Tahkenitch Creek) and runs down to the California border, including the towns of Coos Bay, Bandon, Port Orford, Gold Beach and Brookings. (Photo Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe: crab boats off Cannon Beach)
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
medfordoregon.gov
Tis' the Season for Holiday Events Around Medford!
The following are upcoming holiday events that are happening around the City:. Bring the whole family and join us for a night of holiday fun! Festival activities include the holiday tree lighting, photo opportunities with Santa, a candy cane hunt and more! The event runs from 4:30-8 PM at Pear Blossom Park (Along 4th, 5th and 6th Streets). Attendance is free.
KTVL
Grants Pass Police expose nationwide moving company scam
The Oregon Peace Officers Association presented an award to investigators from the Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) and other law enforcement agencies for their effort in shutting down a nationwide moving company scam. The scam investigation identified over 350 victims, resulted in numerous arrests and returned millions of dollars in...
Fred Meyer workers file federal lawsuit against parent company Kroger over missing pay
A lawsuit against Fred Meyer accuses the grocery store of labor violations including failing to pay employees their earned wages and in a timely manner. The complaint was filed in federal court in Portland last Thursday by one current and one former employee who worked at Fred Meyer stores in Medford and Portland.
KDRV
Local law enforcement blames Measure 110 for the rise in fentanyl and synthetic opioid overdoses in Oregon
JOSEPHINE COUNTY -- With the increase in synthetic opioids circulating around our state, local law enforcement is fed up with statewide measures that decriminalize the personal possession of illegal drugs. Sheriff Dave Daniel with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says Measure 110 has affected our community – since it passed...
KTVL
Shots fired, police say avoid SE Portola Drive
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says it is currently investigating reports of shots fired at a home on SE Portola Drive Tuesday afternoon. There does not appear to be an immediate danger to the public. Police advise the public to please avoid the area as the...
kptv.com
Man arrested in Grants Pass after firing gun near schools
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly firing a gun during a dispute, according to the Grants Pass Police Department. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Southeast Portola Drive to a call about a man with a gun. The man, 22-year-old Seth Fox, was reportedly demanding the return of a car that had been sold. He then allegedly fired his gun and drove off in the car. No one was injured.
KDRV
Police: Cave Junction man arrested after firing gun during argument in Grants Pass
Grants Pass, Ore. - A Cave Junction man has been arrested after police say he fired a round from his gun during a dispute in Grants Pass. On Tuesday, the Grants Pass Police Department received a report of a male with a gun in the 1900 block of SE Portola Drive in Grants Pass. The male was reportedly demanding the return of a car that had been sold.
KDRV
OSP takes driver into custody on suspicion of impairment after rollover crash near Wilderville
WILDERVILLE, Ore-- One driver has been taken into custody by Oregon State Police on suspicion of impairment after their vehicle crashed on Redwood Highway, near milepost 10, Sunday morning. According to Rural Metro Fire, Engine 7504 from the Wilderville Station arrived to the scene and extricated the driver from a...
