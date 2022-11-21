LAHAINA, HI (KCBD) - Texas Tech faced off on day two of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational against the Louisville Cardinals. After putting up 31 points in the first half in Monday’s meeting against Creighton, Texas Tech continued that offensive momentum with 32 Tuesday against Louisville. The defense, however, was stifling as they held the Cardinals to 13 first-half points. And unlike Monday’s second-half stall, the Red Raiders continued their dominant play in the second half with 38 while giving up 25.

