Texas Tech basketball: What we learned about the Red Raiders in Maui
Over the past three days, the Texas Tech basketball team participated in the Maui Invitational in Hawaii, marking the first true tests of the season for Mark Adams’ rebuilt roster. Unfortunately, Tech was able to go just 1-2 in the event, which means that the Red Raiders will likely fall out of the national rankings next week.
Texas Tech Basketball takes down Louisville 70-38
LAHAINA, HI (KCBD) - Texas Tech faced off on day two of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational against the Louisville Cardinals. After putting up 31 points in the first half in Monday’s meeting against Creighton, Texas Tech continued that offensive momentum with 32 Tuesday against Louisville. The defense, however, was stifling as they held the Cardinals to 13 first-half points. And unlike Monday’s second-half stall, the Red Raiders continued their dominant play in the second half with 38 while giving up 25.
TTU welcomes Oklahoma in last home game of the season for Senior Night
LUBBOCK, Texas (TEXAS TECH ATHLETICS) - The time has come for a number of Red Raiders, their final game at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma on Senior Night Saturday at 6:30 p.m., a ceremony will precede kickoff to honor approximately 24 upperclassmen. While it will be the last time in front of the home crowd, bowl eligibility was secured last time out and a destination is expected to be announced on Dec. 4 for what will put a bow on the Red Raiders’ 2022 season.
RECAP: No. 21 Red Raiders fall to No. 10 Creighton in Maui Invitational opener
LAHAINA, Hawaii (NEWS RELEASE) - No. 21 Texas Tech and No. 10 Creighton went into halftime tied at 31 before the Bluejays pulled away in the second half for a 76-65 quarterfinal win in the first game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Monday at the Lahaina Civic Center.
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Texas Tech
Louisville dropped to 0-5 on the season, falling 70-38 to No. 21 Texas Tech at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Tuesday. The Cardinals struggled from start to finish to create much offensively or slow the Red Raiders. "They imposed their will on us consistently throughout the whole game and...
LB Kobie McKinzie returns home for final game of regular season with Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. — When the Sooners take the field Saturday in Lubbock, linebacker Kobie McKinzie will be doing it back home. The former Lubbock-Cooper HS star is a visitor in the city this time around. And he's also appeared in a couple of games for the Crimson and Cream...
Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inflammation in one of Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will be unable to make her traditional pre-game run and lead the team onto the field for the Texas Tech University football game on Saturday (Nov. 26) against the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Michael Crabtree Set for Nov. 26 NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute
IRVING, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech and The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today that they will jointly honor 2022 College Football Hall of Fame electee Michael Crabtree with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments®. The Salute will take place this Saturday, Nov. 26, during the Red Raiders’ home football game against Oklahoma, which will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on FS1.
Littlefield ISD athletic director, coach passed away
Littlefield Independent School District Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas has died after a "brief illness," according to Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read.
Two Docs Brewing Co. and The Lubbock Matadors bring the World Cup to Lubbock fans
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The World Cup is underway and Lubbock’s new semi-pro soccer team is drumming up the excitement. The Lubbock Matadors Soccer Club and Two Docs partnered up on Monday to keep Lubbock’s soccer fan base going. Eric Washington, Managing Partner at Two Docs says, “We...
This Home on 12 Acres with a Pond and Barn in New Home, Texas Looks Amazing
When I first saw this property had an address in New Home, Texas I thought the listing might have been a mistake but I was wrong. New Home, Texas is located just a little southwest of Lubbock, Texas. It’s a small town in Lynn County, Texas with the last census putting the population at under 500 people. This could be a perfect place to enjoy some privacy while living in a beautiful home.
KLBK Tuesday Evening Weather Update: November 22nd, 2022
Precipitation will increase from north to south Thursday night into Friday morning in Lubbock and the South Plains, resulting in accumulating snow.
Could Lubbock See It’s First Snow This Weekend?
It's very likely that Lubbock will see snow this weekend. Current forecast models put us at a 90% chance of snow for Friday and a 40% chance of snow for Saturday. This blast of winter weather is actually set to start on Thanksgiving day with winds spiking and a high of 49 degrees. There is even a slight change of rain turning to snow on Thursday night.
‘Keep him in the family:’ Lubbock single mom highlights area adoption needs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock single mom has adopted her 13-year-old nephew, highlighting two of Lubbock’s greatest adoption and foster care needs - kinship care families and older youth adoption. Last week, several Lubbock families celebrated the finalization of their adoption journey on National Adoption Day. Hundreds of...
'Freak' snow storm over Texas panhandle to affect Thanksgiving travel
Texans traveling to the panhandle could see delays.
KLBK Wednesday Morning Weather Update: November 23rd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: Foggy in the morning, mild in the afternoon. High of 63°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. Tonight:. Cold front arrives around midnight, bringing windy and chilly conditions overnight. Low of 35°. Winds N 15-20 MPH....
Lubbock Electric Company sold to new owners after 78 years
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - After 78 years of providing electromechanical repair services to West Texas, Lubbock Electric Co. is in the hands of new ownership. On October 24, Steve and Patsy Moffett sold the business to Bill Moran and his son, Riley Moran. Steve Moffett will stay with the company as a senior executive. The continuation of the brand and its core offerings was most important to Moffett in this decision.
Pedro’s Tamales Opens New Location In Lubbock, More Expansion To Come
What the perfect time for the holidays, a new Pedro's Tamales is now open in the Lubbock area. Back in July, Chad told us about a new location coming to the area and their expansion plans, well one step has now been completed in Southwest Lubbock. This restaurant has a...
Demand for firewood in Lubbock increases with possible snow
LUBBOCK, Texas — Chances of snow in the forecast and holidays around the corner means the demand for firewood has gone up, and like many other local businesses, inflation has affected them too. “The cost of fuel and finding employees and just everything went up about 25 or 30 percent,” said Jody York, owner of […]
Texas Tech issues crime alert after attempted robberies near campus
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Police Department issued a crime alert after a masked man attempted to rob two people near campus. The two incidents occurred just minutes apart on Wednesday night, according to a TTPD release. At 10:17 p.m., an individual called the police, saying a Hispanic...
