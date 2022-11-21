Coach Silverfield supports Memphis AD's athlete funding efforts

The University of Memphis isn’t hiding from the realities of what NCAA-permitted Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) activities mean for recruiting and retaining college athletes.

Athletic director Laird Veatch emphasized the importance in a letter he sent to the university’s “Ambassadors,” their highest-level athletic department donors, that The Daily Memphian obtained last week.

“Put directly, we need to embrace NIL in order to remain competitive,” Veatch said in an email. “Put even more directly, if we don’t start embracing NIL at a higher level by December, we may very well start losing players to other programs. That is the stark reality.”

Tigers football coach Ryan Silverfield applauded Veatch’s efforts to explain the urgency of NIL to donors during his Monday, Nov. 21, news conference.

Memphis knows it won’t become the most lucrative NIL market in the country, but its administration is committed to assisting athletes with building their brand and income-producing ability.

The Tigers have created a physical NIL roster guide for their football and basketball teams with a QR code that links to each player’s Opendorse page. The Opendorse website is where donors can support their favorite athletes by donating money or inquiring about a booking request. The 901 Fund has also worked with the university in creating more exposure and NIL opportunities for athletes.

“Credit to our president and our athletic administration,” Silverfield said.

“They’ve been phenomenal in discussing what we want this thing to look like. How we can assist. Obviously, there’s certain rules and there’s certain things with the collective. We can now openly discuss it but we can’t truly be involved with it.”

Silverfield has had the best recruiting class in program history for back-to-back years and a school’s commitment to NIL has become a crucial aspect of the recruiting world.

The Tigers have recognized the significance and are trying to create a program that allows athletes to thrive in the new era.

“If I’m a current student-athlete at the University of Memphis and I see that the athletic director is putting his name out there saying that this is something we need for our current people (and) this is what helps us, I think that’s huge,” Silverfield said.

“If I’m a recruit I’m saying man, that’s a place I want to go because they actually truly mean it and they’re doing everything in their power to try to assist us.”

The best way to support athletes within NIL is to reach donors with deep enough pockets willing to fund monetary opportunities, which is what Veatch was attempting to do with his email.

He asked each Ambassador to contribute $12,000-$24,000 a year toward NIL opportunities.

Veatch acknowledged the goal isn’t necessarily to be the leading NIL market in the country, but he believes allowing Tigers athletes to be “collectively earning $2-$3 million per year in NIL opportunities” will allow the program to stay competitive.

Silverfield said continuing to explain to supporters how NIL works is the main way to create those funding opportunities.

“I think it’s more than anything just the education because it is so new,” Silverfield said. “So many people say ‘Hey, Coach, tell us what is this and is this something we need to be a part of,’ and (are) just having that open dialogue about what it is and the importance of it.

“It’s been good. People have been very receptive, and I think we’re going to have something special.”

Silverfield, whose bowl-eligible Tigers close their 2022 regular season Saturday against SMU in Dallas, was adamant about steering away from any specific transactional dialogue with boosters for compliance reasons.

He said he does have the necessary conversations during the offseason to help entice donors to support the NIL agenda.

“I’ve been very fortunate over the years to make some great friendships with people that have been so supportive of this program,” Silverfield said. “Those discussions have been had at maybe a lunch or a dinner. Now during the season, I go in my little shell and I don’t have those talks.”

Another way to get boosters to support the athletic teams is to win games.

Memphis, which just qualified for its ninth straight bowl game with last Saturday’s 59-0 win over North Alabama, hasn’t had a losing season since 2013.

The past two years haven’t been to their expected standard, but the 6-5 Tigers still have the opportunity for an 8-win season if they can get past SMU this week and finish the year with a victorious bowl game.