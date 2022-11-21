Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Winter Storm expected Thursday night through Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the central and west/southwest South Plains beginning Thursday night, continuing all-day Friday. Much colder temperatures on the way, with high winds and a wintry mix and snow by early Friday morning. The snow and mix will continue through mid-day Saturday with some accumulations in the area.
everythinglubbock.com
Winter storm bringing heavy snow for some
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday night weather update. Tonight: Cold front arrives. Mostly clear. Patchy fog south. Low of 34°. Winds SW→NE 15-20 MPH. Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow late. High of 47°. Winds N 20-25 MPH. All eyes...
KOAT 7
WINTER STORM WATCH: Winter storm to impact parts of New Mexico on Thanksgiving
A winter storm is coming toward New Mexico in time for thanksgiving. Here's what you need to know as the storm approaches. A winter storm watch has been issued for Curry, Quay and Roosevelt counties until Friday evening. Watches, warnings and advisories could expand as the storm approaches. Timing. Here's...
KRQE News 13
Storm brings snow and rain over the Holiday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures will warm up today with the help of breezy west winds. Winds will be highest in the mountains and the east plains, gusting up to around 35 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny for the afternoon. A storm will move into New Mexico for...
KOAT 7
Potential winter storm in New Mexico for Thanksgiving
A potential winter storm is headed for New Mexico to kickoff the holiday season. Wind, rain, and snow are expected in parts of New Mexico on Thanksgiving and on Friday. Here's what you need to know ahead of the holiday. Timing. A winter storm could move through parts of eastern...
fox34.com
Governor Abbott readies state resources ahead of winter weather threats
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to ready state emergency response resources in anticipation of potential winter weather threats, severe storms, and flash flooding expected across Texas tomorrow through late Friday night. The National Weather Service has indicated winter...
KRQE News 13
What to expect this winter in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A drier and warmer than average winter is once again likely for New Mexico this winter as we head into the third La Niña in a row. We are all too familiar with what La Niña means for winter in New Mexico, having dealt with it the last two years in a row. Now, we are on track to experience another La Niña this winter. There is currently a 75% chance of La Niña continuing into the winter.
KOAT 7
Winter storm warning issued for parts of New Mexico. Here's what you need to know.
A winter storm is coming toward New Mexico in time for Thanksgiving. Here's what you need to know as the storm approaches. A winter storm warning has been issued for Chaves, Curry, De Baca, Guadalupe, Lea, Eddy, Quay and Lincoln Counties until 5 p.m. on Friday. A winter weather advisory...
KRQE News 13
Freezing fog lingers overnight in parts of New Mexico
A strong cold front has brought arctic air into New Mexico. Freezing fog will continue overnight for the east slopes of the central mountain chain. Record setting cold moved into eastern New Mexico Friday, with areas of light snow and freezing fog also developing in that half of the state. Freezing fog will continue into Saturday morning for areas along the east slopes of the central mountain chain. Overnight lows will be bitterly cold to start Saturday morning. Light snow may fall Saturday afternoon in southern New Mexico from the Gila to around T or C into the Sacramento Mountains and down to Carlsbad. Little to no snow accumulation is expected, but a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect tonight for Eddy and Lea counties.
KOAT 7
Tracking gas prices across New Mexico
Gas prices have been falling in New Mexico. As many hit the road to travel for Thanksgiving, here's a look at the price of gas in New Mexico. Below is an interactive map showing the average price of gas in each county in New Mexico. There are also some helpful tips on how to save money as gas prices continue to rise.
Colorado town ranked 1 of best to visit for Christmas in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 21 best small towns to visit at Christmas in the United States.
2022 Thanksgiving: What’s open and closed in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is a list of stores that will be closed and open on Thanksgiving Day in New Mexico. Albuquerque Most City of Albuquerque offices are closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. The […]
3 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of three amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
newmexicopbs.org
Miss Indian New Mexico 2022
11.25.2022 – Correspondent Antonia Gonzales catches up with the newly crowned Miss Indian New Mexico. Alysia Coriz explains how she plans to use her role to inspire and engage young people to be more active in their communities. Correspondent: Antonia Gonzales. Guest: Alysia Coriz (Kewa Pueblo), 2022 Miss Indian...
tablemagazine.com
New Mexico Gift Guide | Fashion & Jewelry
Our local boutique owners are expert curators of what we want, need, and have to have. They’re also integral to what makes our streets lively and beautiful. Let’s get out there and buy local this winter: you're sure to find a gem within every doorway…not to mention a warm welcome.
The Best Place To Live In New Mexico
With a population a little over 2 million and some 100 places to live, you may wonder where to start in New Mexico. We suggest a town once codenamed Site Y.
New Mexico pediatrician gives advice on dealing with COVID, flu, RSV triple-threat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in roughly two years, New Mexico is dealing with a wave of pediatric illnesses that are packing children’s hospital units in the Albuquerque metro area. The statewide surge is being called a “triple-threat” by state health leaders, who say RSV, COVID-19, and flu cases are among the most […]
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
South American company visits New Mexico brine well
According to the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, the brine well was used from 1978 to 2008.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 126 […]
