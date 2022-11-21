ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

65-year-old skier grinds to Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A 65-year-old Colorado skier is now a Guinness World Record-holder after becoming the oldest person to grind a ski rail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18T16p_0jJ4tFFy00
Dave Schaut, 656, of Avon, Colo., was awarded the Guinness World Record for oldest person to grind a ski rail. Photo by melanieschamboeck0/Pixabay.com

Dave Schaut of Avon said an employee at the Beaver Creek ski resort inspired him to pursue a Guinness World Record title after seeing him grind a rail on his skis.

Schaut said Guinness did not yet have a category for oldest skier to grind a rail, but the organization agreed to create a new record for him.

"No one had the record before me. I was the first in the category, so Guinness World Records created the category for me," Schaut told the Vail Daily.

He said Guinness officials came up with some guidelines for his attempt.

"The minimum rail length required was five meters, or 16.4 feet long -- longer than I was used to. Also, the rail couldn't be wider than 12 inches. At first, it was hard to find a suitable rail, until Beaver Creek put up a 25-footer, or a rail 7.5 meters in their park. I decided to use that rail to satisfy the record, even though it was 8 feet longer than necessary," Schaut said.

Schaut said he practiced for about two months and succeeded in his first official attempt.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Meanest Bull in Texas Rodeo History

For many of us, sitting on a big ol’ bull is enough to send shivers down the spine. The animal is huge, aggressive, and wants nothing more than fling you off its back with as much force as possible. It might be something a few of us could get...
TEXAS STATE
pawesome.net

Video of Fastest Dog Alive Will Leave You In Awe

There’s something about track stars that tends to captivate us. Whether it’s Usain Bolt or Flo-Jo, we love to watch fast people take on a challenge and prove just how zippy they can possibly be. It’s no different with the animal kingdom; there’s this inherent curiosity to see who’s the fastest.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Ibex Impossibly Stand Hundreds of Feet Up on Massive Sheer Dam Face

When National Geographic and Disney Plus team up for an incredible wildlife documentary adventure we can expect some wild excitement. And some daring maneuvers, apparently! A recent video from National Geographic TV shows the jaw-dropping wildlife moment when an ibex stands hundreds of feet up a wall. Expertly scaling a sheer dam face.
Whiskey Riff

Elk Tries To Jump Over A Fence… Fails Miserably

Elk can be some of the most majestic creatures you’ll ever see, and me coming from the southeast, it is truly hard to fathom a casual encounter with one of these creatures out in public, just like a normal doe or small buck here. Seriously, it’s hard to even...
a-z-animals.com

See This Baby Ibex Leave a Hunting Fox in the Dust in Speedy Descent

See This Baby Ibex Leave a Hunting Fox in the Dust in Speedy Descent. When you are brought up on the side of a vertical cliff, you have to learn to cope with heights and master balancing very quickly. In an outstanding display of bravery and poise, we see these sure-footed baby ibex balance on sheer rock faces. But that is not their only problem. They have been spotted by a hungry fox who is at the foot of the cliff literally waiting for one of them to fall. The tension is unbearable!
Sara B

Mad Honey from the mountains of Nepal

In the mountains of Nepal, some beekeepers collect the honey known as ¨mad honey¨, thought to have hallucinogenic effects. Mad honey comes from the honey bee, Apis dorsata laboriosa, and feeds on a specific species of the rhododendrons flower.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
480K+
Followers
68K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy