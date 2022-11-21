An analysis by researchers at City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, found that cancer patients with privatized, cost-saving Medicare Advantage were more likely than those with traditional Medicare to go to hospitals with physicians less experienced at performing complicated surgeries, and that they were more likely to die within the first 30 days after the removal of their stomach, pancreas or liver. The study was recently published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

