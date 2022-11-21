ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island Park, NY

Alert Issued For Hit-Run Driver Who Struck 17-Year-Old In Island Park, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22aCU4_0jJ4syMG00
Nassau County Police are investigating after a driver (pictured) allegedly struck a 17-year-old pedestrian before fleeing the scene near Newport and Long Beach roads in Island Park on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police/Google Maps street view

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck a teenage pedestrian on Long Island.

The incident happened at around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Island Park, near Newport and Long Beach roads, according to Nassau County Police.

Investigators said after striking the 17-year-old pedestrian, the male driver got out of his car, looked at the victim, and then got back into his vehicle and fled the scene.

Police did not immediately say whether the victim was injured or provide an update on their condition.

The suspect is described as a Black man between 25 and 35 years old with a large build. He was wearing glasses at the time.

Police described his vehicle as a white, 4-door Lexus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Police at 516-573-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Man Robbed at Gunpoint in South Farmingdale; Suspects Made Off with Victim's Wallet, Cops Say

The Eighth Squad reports on a Robbery that occurred on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 4:15 AM in South Farmingdale. According to Detectives, a 34-year-old male was walking near the intersection of Yoakum Avenue and Woodward Parkway when he was approached by two male subjects. The subjects demanded that the victim give them his belongings. The victim complied and gave the subjects his wallet.
SOUTH FARMINGDALE, NY
Daily News

Queens driver fatally shot, crashes into telephone pole

A 40-year-old man was shot as he drove through a Queens neighborhood, causing him to crash into a telephone pole before dying, police said. The victim was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Maxima when he was shot multiple times in the chest near 145th Drive and 184th St. in Springfield Gardens just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The dying victim crashed into a telephone pole just ...
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Long Island Teen Arrested After Allegedly Installing Cameras in High School Bathroom

A teenager was arrested after he installed a hidden camera inside a bathroom at the high school he graduated from, according to police. Daniel Garcia was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful surveillance for the hidden recording device that was uncovered in a single-use bathroom at Bay Shore High School, Suffolk County Police said. The 18-year-old Bay Shore resident is set to be arraigned at a later date.
BAY SHORE, NY
Daily Voice

2 Elmont Store Clerks Busted Selling Alcohol To Minors, Police Say

Two Long Island store clerks are facing charges for allegedly selling prohibited products to minors. The arrests stemmed from a Nassau County Police operation dubbed “Project 21,” which targets stores that sell alcohol and tobacco products to minors. On Monday, Nov. 21, police conducted enforcement operations at businesses...
ELMONT, NY
Daily Voice

$2.3M Settlement Reached In Crash With DWI Off-Duty Central Jersey Officer: Report

A Central Jersey man who nearly died after a drunken off-duty police officer plowed into his car has reached a $2.25 million settlement, NJ Advance Media reports. Amadeo Sosa, then 56, of Perth Amboy was sitting in his car behind a disabled dump truck on the side of Route 9 in Old Bridge on Dec. 18, 2018, when then Sayreville Police Sgt. Jeffrey P. Kutz slammed into his vehicle, the outlet said. Sosa suffered a broken back after becoming pinned.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
411K+
Followers
60K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy