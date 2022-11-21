ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

If you're creating a new password, maybe don't use 'Samsung'

By Nickolas Diaz
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XzOvZ_0jJ4sxTX00

What you need to know

  • A recent study by Nordpass reveals one of the most commonly used passwords in 2021 was Samsung.
  • "Samsung" as a password is a simple seven-digit passcode that can take hackers less than a second to figure out.
  • Nordpass suggests that longer passwords that play with uppercase and lowercase letters while also using numbers can help secure your accounts.

A recent study gives us some insight into passwords users should never use and those that could give them some padded online security.

According to SamMobile , a recently conducted study by password management solution Nordpass sheds some light on the most commonly used passwords. The study gathered password data from nearly 30 countries and found that many people used "Samsung" as their password... even using a lowercase "s."

Samsung is a seven-digit password which, as Nordpass explains, isn't recommended as these types of passwords can be decrypted in less than a second due to their simplicity.

While using "Samsung" as your password may seem odd, some of the other most common passwords are your typical "123456" and, you guessed it, "password." Nordpass informs through its report that while these are short, they are all numbers or letters, making them so easy to decipher. Additionally, they lack uppercase characters or any other modifiers.

You could mix up your password to make things harder for the ill-intent folk by tossing in uppercase, lowercase, and numbers to make things a little more challenging. But the amount of difficulty isn't exactly a science as a seven-digit password that's done all that could still face a seven-second issue. On the other hand, Nordpass has found that an eight-digit password would cause an infiltrator to take seven minutes to decrypt.

Nordpass' research found that using a brand name as an account's password has increased in the past few years. With Samsung being one of them, the brand name went from being ranked 198th in 2019 to breaking the top one hundred passwords used in 2021, coming in at 78th.

Strong passwords can get a little hard to remember, especially if you're using uppercase, lowercase, and number combinations — not to mention adding in punctuation. Even so, we always suggest using any of the best password manager apps , which can help generate and save complex passwords for you.

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

This is how to create a secure password that will take a hacker up to 300 years to crack

If you're worried about security, you might come up with a password like ZXxA64RTEGHYRTZZX22!!! that might not be so easy for hackers to crack. But most people still prefer to come up with something simple. Recently password manager company NordPass (via SamMobile,Naver) revealed that "samsung" (lowercase 's' and all) was one of the most used passwords in at least 30 countries.
CNET

iOS 16.1: These iPhone Features Just Landed on Your Phone

Apple's iOS 16.1 was released in late October, about a month after iOS 16 was released. While iOS 16 came with a way to unsend messages, further lock screen customization and more, iOS 16.1 brings new features, tweaks and fixes to compatible iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16). Here's what's...
TechRadar

Samsung phones are being targeted by some seriously shady zero-days

Three Samsung smartphone (opens in new tab) models have been found carrying vulnerabilities that were allegedly abused by a commercial surveillance vendor to spy on people and probably steal their sensitive data. Researchers from Google's Project Zero security team said that the Samsung S10, A50, and A51 models were affected,...
CNET

Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
Jalopnik

We Regret to Inform You Jeff Bezos Is Right: Don't Buy a Car on Black Friday

In a recent interview, billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos cautioned Americans against making large purchases during the usual Black Friday shopping bonanza that happens after Thanksgiving. Bezos has faced some criticism for these comments as someone whose entire business model is built on getting folks to spend money — not to mention, as one of the world’s richest people, Bezos can afford to buy any new car, any time, in multiples of hundreds, without feeling any significant financial impact. But we have to grudgingly agree with this one bit of Bezos advice.
Business Insider

How to print text messages from an iPhone

You can print text messages from your iPhone in several different ways. There's no Print command in the Messages app, but you can copy messages into an email message and print or save that. You can also print even a long message chat using one of several third-party apps for...
Android Central

How do you hold your tablet?

Just curious as to how do folks tend to hold/use their tablets, and which do you have?. I have a Tab s8 ultra, (considering adding a regular s8 for easier use and portability), and I use it in portrait mode. I've tried using tablets, including this one of course, in landscape mode, but it just doesn't feel right in my hand.
makeuseof.com

Should You Always Put Tape Over Your Laptop Camera?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Putting tape over your laptop camera may seem like overkill to you, but there are plenty of reasons you should employ this easy and cheap method to protect your privacy. The more you consider its benefits, the more it makes sense to cover up your camera.
Android Central

Hi, Please Help Me Run a Laptop in my car, with Internet

Hi, I'm a brand-new member, and this is my first post. Thanks in advance for your help. I have a Lenovo Windows 10 Laptop. My wife and I frequently take 500-mile drives (each direction) to take care of her aging parents. I would love to adapt our vehicle so that I could run my laptop in the car during these long drives, to work on my company website and communicate with customers. Many of the business apps I use do not have full functionality via Android.
Android Central

Samsung Galaxy S22 review: Small, mighty, and imperfect

For the smallest of the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung has refined its design and threw in a few hardware upgrades. But some spec changes could ruin the experience for users looking to upgrade to a small flagship Android smartphone. In our review, we test out the S22 to see if these changes make or break an otherwise great phone.
Business Insider

How to clear your WhatsApp cache to keep the app running efficiently

If you need to save space or are experiencing problems with WhatsApp, you can try to clear the app's cache. To clear the cache on Android, go to the Settings app and find the option in the Apps section. You can clear the cache on an iPhone by uninstalling WhatsApp...
BGR.com

Where to find Apple’s official 872-page iPhone user manual you never knew existed

For the most part, the iPhone “just works” out of the box. You don’t need to read an iPhone user manual to start using the handset. It’s effortless to set it up and start taking advantage of its most basic functions. Then, the more experience and confidence you gain, the more complex use cases you’ll discover that will make your life even easier.
Android Central

Transferring data to new phone

I plan to transfer from my note 20 to the s22 Ultra I have coming tomorrow. I think I know how to use smart switch to do it but, I'll have to remove Sim card from note and install in the s22. Do I need to then, power on the new s22 first and go through usual setup? and then turn on the note 20 and the smart switch on both phones and begin my file transfer? Thanks!
Android Central

Android Central

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy