Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 88, OHIO STATE 77
Percentages: FG .424, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McNeil 3-7, Sensabaugh 2-4, Thornton 2-5, Holden 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Sueing 0-1, Gayle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Key, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing). Turnovers: 8 (Likekele 3, McNeil, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing, Thornton). Steals: 4 (Thornton 2, Gayle,...
AOL Corp
Wichita State player Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler calls out CBS broadcasters who made jokes about his name
Wichita State men’s basketball player Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler is half Native American from the Oglala Lakota tribe and grew up on a reservation in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. His last name is pronounced exactly how it looks. During the Shockers’ Monday 55-43 victory over Grand Canyon University, CBS Sports...
SFGate
UC Santa Barbara cruises past North Alabama, wins 89-71
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell had 17 points in UC Santa Barbara's 89-71 win over North Alabama on Wednesday. Mitchell added seven assists for the Gauchos (4-1). Ajare Sanni scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Andre Kelly recorded 12 points and finished 6 of 9 from the floor.
Yardbarker
No. 14 Arizona upends No. 10 Creighton to win Maui Invitational
Oumar Ballo had a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds to lead four Wildcats who finished in double figures in No. 14 Arizona's 81-79 victory over No. 10 Creighton in the final of the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Wednesday. Ballo shot 14-for-17 from the field, while Kerr Kriisa...
College basketball: Arizona travels to Hawaii for Maui Invitational
The Arizona Wildcats basketball family is traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Wildcats play Cincinnati on Monday during the Maui Invitational. From there, Arizona will face either Ohio State or San Diego State in its second game. Other teams in the tournament include Texas Tech, Creighton, Louisville, and Arkansas. ...
Pete Nance, Caleb Love help No. 1 UNC basketball top Portland in Phil Knight Invitational
PORTLAND, Ore. — Pete Nance scored 28 points, Caleb Love added 23 and No. 1 UNC basketball survived an unexpected test from Portland to beat the Pilots 89-81 in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday. The Tar Heels (5-0) needed a late 14-3 run to finally pull away from one of the tournament's host schools. ...
Comments / 0