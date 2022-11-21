Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
ComicBook
Marvel Confirms an Avenger Is Officially Changing Their Codename
An Avenger that has gone by several different codenames has just chosen a new one. Monica Rambeau is one of many heroes to take on the mantle of Captain Marvel. With Carol Danvers adopting the Captain Marvel name and Kamala Khan becoming Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau was left to come up with her own unique moniker. She settled on the name Spectrum when she joined the Mighty Avengers since her powers are also light-based. Whether she's Captain Marvel or Spectrum, Monica Rambeau has fought alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The announcement of Monica Rambeau's first solo series alluded to another new codename for the Avenger, and another Marvel limited series officially confirms it.
ComicBook
Marvel's Blade Reboot Reportedly Darker Than Other MCU Movies
Blade is heading into uncharted territory. Monday, it was widely reported the upcoming reboot from Marvel Studios found its new director in Yann Demange. Coupled with those reports was the idea that the Burbank-based production house wanted to pivot tone, making the production one of the franchise's darkest outings yet.
wegotthiscovered.com
David Harbour hopes his MCU run atones for the sins of starring in one of the worst comic book movies ever
There’s a huge number of actors in Hollywood that have played two (or more) comic book characters, and in many instances there tends to be a huge gulf in popularity between them, something David Harbour knows all too well. Just like Deadpool helped Ryan Reynolds wash away the stench...
IGN
How to Watch Knives Out (and Its Sequel, Glass Onion)
It seems like just yesterday murder mystery Knives Out made its debut as the tongue-in-cheek whodunit of the 21st century. We called it "...an exhilarating mix of comedy and thriller, as well as a deeply satisfying murder-mystery" in our Knives Out review. It was a huge success for Lionsgate, earning nearly $300 million at the worldwide box office. After its release in November 2019, we have been anticipating the sequel's release from director-writer, Rian Johnson. Now, three years later, it's finally time to crack the next case!
NME
Anthony Mackie agrees with Tarantino’s Captain America comments: “Marvel has meant the death of the movie star”
Anthony Mackie has said he agrees with Quentin Tarantino about Captain America in a resurfaced interview. The actor, who plays The Falcon/Captain America in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and the Marvel Cinematic Universe more broadly, spoke about the rise of Marvel in 2018 in a video that is now resurfacing.
The Kang Dynasty plot and new Avengers team leaked – and you’re not ready for any of it
Avengers 5, subtitled The Kang Dynasty, premieres on May 2nd, 2025. That’s assuming Marvel or Disney don’t reshuffle the MCU’s release dates anymore. That means about two and a half years of waiting for this first big Avengers adventure of the Multiverse Saga. The film will set up the showdown in Secret Wars (Avengers 6), much like Infinity War did for Endgame at the end of the Infinity Saga.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations
The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
ComicBook
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson offers a rising MCU star advice on how to handle trolls as Letitia Wright dodges the big question yet again
There’s never a dull moment in the weird, wild, and wonderful world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comes with the territory when we’re talking about the single most popular and commercially successful film and television franchise in history. Today, Brie Larson has been advising a rising star...
IGN
Marvel Studios' Legends - Official Drax and Mantis Trailer
The galaxy’s favorite duo is back. The Drax and Mantis episode of Marvel Studios’ Legends is now streaming only on Disney+. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is streaming on Disney+ on November 25.
‘Blade’: Yann Demange Steps In As Director On Marvel Film, Michael Starrbury To Write Script
After parting ways with director Bassam Tariq, Marvel Studios has moved fast and found not only his replacement but a new writer as well as Sources tell Deadline Yann Demange has signed on to direct the pic with Michael Starrbury to write a new script. Mahershala Ali is starring in titular role with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige producing. After Tariq moved on from project, Marvel decided not to rush on finding his replacement as they wanted to make sure they got the right director and writer and decided to push pause on pre-production. They would also rearrange their release schedule,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Quentin Tarantino’s latest incendiary Marvel comments instantly set furious fans on the defensive
Just like Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino is one of the most consistently acclaimed and revered filmmakers in the industry, and they’d have plenty to talk about should the pair ever get together with the sole intention of trashing the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Scorsese hasn’t been shy in voicing his...
NME
Harry Osborn actor not returning for ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’: “I was bummed but I get it”
Scott Porter, who portrayed Harry Osborn in Marvel’s Spider-Man, has revealed that he won’t be reprising the role for the new PS5 sequel. As EuroGamer reports, the actor’s voice was heard in audio logs but only rarely seen as Osborn in the first game, which came out in 2018. However, that title and its follow-up Miles Morales (2020) appeared to set the character up as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
ComicBook
Ant-Man 3 Director Teases Quantumania's Impact on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is going to set the stage for the new big bad in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kang the Conqueror, before he becomes the namesake villain of the next Avengers movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Jonathan Majors debuted as a variant of Kang, He Who Remains, in Loki's first season finale. However, that version of Kang was somewhat diminished and slightly unstable compared to the full might of Kang the Conqueror, who will be, by far, the biggest threat Ant-Man and the Wasp have ever faced (without the fully assembled Avengers, at least). Speaking to Empire, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed explained the connection between Kang's debut in his movie and his return for the big Avengers team-up.
AOL Corp
Simu Liu says Tarantino's era in film was 'white as hell' after the director's anti-Marvel comments
Simu Liu is speaking up after director Quentin Tarantino criticized the "Marvel-ization of Hollywood," saying on a podcast that those who became famous through the superhero franchise are not real movie stars. Liu, who gained global notoriety for his titular role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Shang-Chi and the Legend...
ComicBook
Doctor Strange 2 Concept Art Teases Arrival of Major Marvel Characters
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took fans on a trip to all corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, further expanding on the mind-melting concepts that comes standard as part of the Doctor Strange franchise. While movie-goers were shown all kinds of multiversal goodness, even more was cut from the film—including some of the character's most important supporting cast.
Marvel's Blade Reboot Finally Has A New Director, And There's More Big News
Marvel Studios' big reboot of the Blade franchise seems to have found a new helmer, as well as locked in some key details for the character's return.
thedigitalfix.com
Matthew McConaughey turned down the MCU to do one of his worst movies
Not everyone loves the idea of being an MCU character. Marvel movies and Marvel series are a bit crowded, and if you’re a big star, that mightn’t leave you with much to work with. Matthew McConaughey turned down the opportunity, only to make one of his worst movies.
