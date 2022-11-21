ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
ComicBook

Marvel Confirms an Avenger Is Officially Changing Their Codename

An Avenger that has gone by several different codenames has just chosen a new one. Monica Rambeau is one of many heroes to take on the mantle of Captain Marvel. With Carol Danvers adopting the Captain Marvel name and Kamala Khan becoming Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau was left to come up with her own unique moniker. She settled on the name Spectrum when she joined the Mighty Avengers since her powers are also light-based. Whether she's Captain Marvel or Spectrum, Monica Rambeau has fought alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The announcement of Monica Rambeau's first solo series alluded to another new codename for the Avenger, and another Marvel limited series officially confirms it.
ComicBook

Marvel's Blade Reboot Reportedly Darker Than Other MCU Movies

Blade is heading into uncharted territory. Monday, it was widely reported the upcoming reboot from Marvel Studios found its new director in Yann Demange. Coupled with those reports was the idea that the Burbank-based production house wanted to pivot tone, making the production one of the franchise's darkest outings yet.
IGN

How to Watch Knives Out (and Its Sequel, Glass Onion)

It seems like just yesterday murder mystery Knives Out made its debut as the tongue-in-cheek whodunit of the 21st century. We called it "...an exhilarating mix of comedy and thriller, as well as a deeply satisfying murder-mystery" in our Knives Out review. It was a huge success for Lionsgate, earning nearly $300 million at the worldwide box office. After its release in November 2019, we have been anticipating the sequel's release from director-writer, Rian Johnson. Now, three years later, it's finally time to crack the next case!
BGR.com

The Kang Dynasty plot and new Avengers team leaked – and you’re not ready for any of it

Avengers 5, subtitled The Kang Dynasty, premieres on May 2nd, 2025. That’s assuming Marvel or Disney don’t reshuffle the MCU’s release dates anymore. That means about two and a half years of waiting for this first big Avengers adventure of the Multiverse Saga. The film will set up the showdown in Secret Wars (Avengers 6), much like Infinity War did for Endgame at the end of the Infinity Saga.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations

The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
ComicBook

Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make

Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
IGN

Marvel Studios' Legends - Official Drax and Mantis Trailer

The galaxy’s favorite duo is back. The Drax and Mantis episode of Marvel Studios’ Legends is now streaming only on Disney+. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is streaming on Disney+ on November 25.
Deadline

‘Blade’: Yann Demange Steps In As Director On Marvel Film, Michael Starrbury To Write Script

After parting ways with director Bassam Tariq, Marvel Studios has moved fast and found not only his replacement but a new writer as well as Sources tell Deadline Yann Demange has signed on to direct the pic with Michael Starrbury to write a new script. Mahershala Ali is starring in titular role with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige producing. After Tariq moved on from project, Marvel decided not to rush on finding his replacement as they wanted to make sure they got the right director and writer and decided to push pause on pre-production. They would also rearrange their release schedule,...
NME

Harry Osborn actor not returning for ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’: “I was bummed but I get it”

Scott Porter, who portrayed Harry Osborn in Marvel’s Spider-Man, has revealed that he won’t be reprising the role for the new PS5 sequel. As EuroGamer reports, the actor’s voice was heard in audio logs but only rarely seen as Osborn in the first game, which came out in 2018. However, that title and its follow-up Miles Morales (2020) appeared to set the character up as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
ComicBook

Ant-Man 3 Director Teases Quantumania's Impact on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is going to set the stage for the new big bad in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kang the Conqueror, before he becomes the namesake villain of the next Avengers movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Jonathan Majors debuted as a variant of Kang, He Who Remains, in Loki's first season finale. However, that version of Kang was somewhat diminished and slightly unstable compared to the full might of Kang the Conqueror, who will be, by far, the biggest threat Ant-Man and the Wasp have ever faced (without the fully assembled Avengers, at least). Speaking to Empire, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed explained the connection between Kang's debut in his movie and his return for the big Avengers team-up.
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Concept Art Teases Arrival of Major Marvel Characters

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took fans on a trip to all corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, further expanding on the mind-melting concepts that comes standard as part of the Doctor Strange franchise. While movie-goers were shown all kinds of multiversal goodness, even more was cut from the film—including some of the character's most important supporting cast.
thedigitalfix.com

Matthew McConaughey turned down the MCU to do one of his worst movies

Not everyone loves the idea of being an MCU character. Marvel movies and Marvel series are a bit crowded, and if you’re a big star, that mightn’t leave you with much to work with. Matthew McConaughey turned down the opportunity, only to make one of his worst movies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy