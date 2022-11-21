Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is going to set the stage for the new big bad in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kang the Conqueror, before he becomes the namesake villain of the next Avengers movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Jonathan Majors debuted as a variant of Kang, He Who Remains, in Loki's first season finale. However, that version of Kang was somewhat diminished and slightly unstable compared to the full might of Kang the Conqueror, who will be, by far, the biggest threat Ant-Man and the Wasp have ever faced (without the fully assembled Avengers, at least). Speaking to Empire, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed explained the connection between Kang's debut in his movie and his return for the big Avengers team-up.

3 DAYS AGO