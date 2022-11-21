ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta City Council votes to pay $1 million to Rayshard Brooks’ widow

By Wilborn Nobles - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Otjrb_0jJ4ss3u00

The Atlanta City Council voted Monday to pay $1 million to the widow of Rayshard Brooks, who was fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer two years ago.

Officer Garrett Rolfe fatally shot Brooks, 27, on June 12, 2020, following a struggle that erupted as Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan tried to arrest Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The shooting sparked protests at the restaurant, which was destroyed by fire the following day.

Rolfe was fired a day after the shooting, and then-police chief Erika Shields resigned from the department as well. Five days after the shooting, former Fulton County DA Paul Howard announced criminal charges against both officers — a decision that was reversed by a special prosecutor in August .

On Monday, the city council emerged from a 20-minute, closed-door executive session and immediately voted to settle the case. The vote was unanimous.

“The city attorney has done an extensive review of the facts on the law and has determined that the city of Atlanta’s potential financial exposure in defending plaintiff’s claims is in excess of the settlement amount,” said Councilman Dustin Hillis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rRPDw_0jJ4ss3u00

Credit: TNS

Hillis said the funds will be paid to Tomika Miller, the Brooks estate, and the Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys firm. Doing so will effectively dismiss the lawsuit against the city, Hillis said.

In June , Rolfe and Brosnan also filed two separate federal lawsuits against the city, Fulton County, former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former DA Paul Howard.

Former Fulton County Assistant DA Clint Rucker and Donald Hannah, a former criminal investigator for the DA’s office, are also named in the officers’ suits. Shields is a defendant only in Rolfe’s lawsuit.

Brooks’ family attorneys L. Chris Stewart, Justin Miller, Dianna Lee, Brian Spears, Jeff Filipotis and Wingo Smith issued a statement Monday afternoon:

“This grieving family has been through so much during this process. Although the children of Mr. Brooks have lost their father, settling the case will undoubtedly assist them with future plans as they come of age.

“While we are disappointed that prosecutors didn’t pursue a criminal case against the officers involved in Mr. Brooks’ death, we continue to hold out hope that the Dept. of Justice will intervene in this matter. We look forward to the city of Atlanta continuing to work hard to build a bridge between law enforcement and members of our community.”

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantaga.gov

Atlanta City Council Approves Legislation Calling on City-Supported Developers to Take Housing Vouchers

Atlanta City Council Approves Legislation Calling on City-Supported Developers to Take Housing Vouchers. ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council approved legislation Monday calling on City-supported developers to accept applicants participating in the Housing Choice Voucher program in order to increase affordable housing options in Atlanta (22-R-4617). The resolution requests a provision be included in the funding agreement for any residential housing development receiving financial incentives from the City of Atlanta to allow vouchers as a source of income unless the project otherwise received subsidies from Atlanta Housing. The legislation also requests that Invest Atlanta, Atlanta BeltLine Inc., the Fulton County Development Authority, and MARTA adopt similar provisions.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Early voting underway in some Georgia counties

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
GEORGIA STATE
The Citizen Online

Visions of 285 in Peachtree City

I recently read the editorial submitted to The Citizen by Clint Holland, who is running for Post 3, City Council in PTC. Mr. Holland proposed an overpass at the intersection of 54/74. An overpass in PTC?. I moved to Peachtree City to escape Atlanta in 2020 for many reasons. The...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Lynette Burnette confirmed as winner in Kennesaw City Council recount

Cobb County Elections conducted a recount over the weekend and continuing through Tuesday that confirmed Lynette Burnette won the special election for Kennesaw City Council Post 1. In the course of the recount, Burnette lost one vote and Madelyn Orochena gained one, narrowing the gap between the two to only...
KENNESAW, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
83K+
Followers
51K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy