After more than a decade of waiting, audiences are finally gearing up to witness a return to James Cameron's ground-breaking Pandora in Avatar: The Way of Water. The sequel comes on the back of Avatar's global success. As well as a compelling story and an out-of-the-box concept like no other, the 2009 blockbuster braced uncharted anteriority with its futuristic visuals. The upcoming sequel honors the time that has passed since the initial release and is set more than a decade after the events of the first film. It chronicles the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), his other half Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and their children. However, their life of bliss is abruptly interrupted when Pandora's existence is threatened once again. Jake and Neytiri team up with the army of the Na'vi race to protect their planet, encountering a string of trials - and tragedies - along the way.

3 DAYS AGO