Business Insider
Nintendo's Black Friday Switch bundle includes a free game plus 3 months of online multiplayer for only $300
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Among the gaming deals available this Black Friday, Nintendo is offering a special deal on their wildly popular Nintendo Switch console. Starting today, you can pick up a Nintendo Switch, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online for only $300.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals live blog: the best offers on consoles, games and accessories
Everything Nintendo Switch for less. Welcome to our Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals live blog. This time of year you can find some excellent savings on Nintendo's ever-popular games consoles, and we'll be tracking them all, as well as accessories, games and bundles, right here. The Nintendo Switch is notorious...
IGN
Black Friday 2022 Streaming Service Deals: HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, and More
Everyone knows you can score great Black Friday deals on things like TVs, video games, and more. What you might not know is it’s also a great time to sign up for a streaming service. Many of the major streamers, from HBO Max to Hulu, offer fantastic Black Friday deals on their services. Here’s a rundown of all the best Black Friday streaming service deals you can secure right now.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
IGN
Sony PlayStation 6 and Microsoft Xbox Series X Successor Might Not Launch Before 2028 as Per New Documents
It's been little over two years since Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox announced the current crop of gaming consoles in the market. Even after all this time, both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X continue to face supply issues due to continuous demand and issues related to semi-conductor shortage, COVID-19, and more. Fans in India continue to wait anywhere from weeks to months for restocks of both the consoles with stocks lasting mere minutes.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
Polygon
PlayStation Black Friday sale offers big savings on PS Plus
Sony has launched its PlayStation Black Friday deals, and the headline saving is 25% off 12-month subscriptions to PlayStation Plus, across all three of its tiers. PlayStation Plus Essential, which unlocks online multiplayer and provides a few free games each month, is discounted to $44.99 from $59.99 for the year.
IGN
Best Buy Black Friday 2022 Deals: Huge TV Savings, Video Games, PCs and More Now Live
Best Buy Black Friday deals are now live for everyone, and there are some cracking new discounts to check out in 2022. One of our favourites is definitely on the Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle for Black Friday. For $299.99 you can get the Switch (Neon) console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online. But, the deals don't stop there, there's also the best price we've ever seen on the 83" LG C1 OLED 4K TV, marked down to $2999.99 and making it one of the best deals for Black Friday 2022. For all the Black Friday deals across all retailers, follow our best Black Friday deals post.
IGN
Best Air Fryer Black Friday Deals in the UK
It's Black Friday time. It's all systems go here at IGN and we thought we'd hop on the recent air fryer craze to see what all the fuss was about. They are great bits of kit, to be fair. They're cheaper to run than your oven and healthier to cook with when compared to deep frying.
IGN
Get a Framed PSP 1000 Model for $119 for Black Friday
With the holidays quickly approaching, Black Friday is a good time of the year to start buying gifts for your loved ones (and save some cash in the process). If you are looking for a creative and artsy gift idea for the tech lover in your life, Grid Studio's hosting a Black Friday deal on their website with up to 48% off.
IGN
Amazon Buy 2-Get-1-Free Deal is Back Again for Black Friday
Happy Thanksgiving! Amazon's 3-for-2, or Buy 2-Get-1-Free deal is officially back, and this time it's heavily focusing on discounted Blu-rays, comics, and books for Black Friday. We've already found some incredible discounts to check out in this returning offer, and you certainly won't be disappointed. This is absolutely one of the best deals available during Black Friday, so let's get into it.
IGN
Microsoft's Iconic Xbox 360 Controller Is Being Resurrected - IGN Daily Fix
To commemorate the 17th anniversary of the release of the Xbox 360, video game peripheral maker, Hyperkin has officially announced today that it is resurrecting the iconic video game controller. A newly discovered glitch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet allows the player to very simply duplicate Pokémon, including the incredibly rare shiny ones. Rainbow Six Siege’s next update, Operation Solar Raid, will bring a new map, operator, cross-play, cross-progression, and more.
IGN
The Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deal Isn't a Roomba: The Shark AI VACMOP Vacuums and Mops for $188
The Walmart Black Friday Sale has kicked into full gear and with it comes the best robot vacuum deal we've seen so far. Surprisingly, it's not a Roomba. Walmart is offering the Shark AI VACMOP Smart Robot Vacuum and Mop for only $188.00, a massive price drop from its original $479 MSRP. This seems to be a Walmart exclusive deal, since it currently sells for at least $300 everywhere else.
IGN
Walmart Is Offering a Free $300 Gift Card When You Buy an Apple iPhone 14 for AT&T or Verizon for Black Friday
The Walmart Black Friday Sale is under way, and if you've been patiently holding out on Apple's newest phone, then you've been rewarded. The Apple iPhone 14 is the latest and greatest of the iPhones, and Walmart is offering a fantastic deal on it for Black Friday. If you purchase any model iPhone 14, including the Plus, Pro, and Pro Max, you'll get a free $300 Walmart gift card. Some restrictions apply, but you'll see that this deal is a lot better than your typical offers that you see sprinkled throughout the year.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
IGN
LG OLED TVs Are Actually Affordable Thanks to These Black Friday Deals, Including the 2022 Evo C2 Models
If you're in the market for an OLED TV, Black Friday is the absolute best time to get one at a price that won't bust your wallet. This year, we're seeing some really strong Black Friday TV deals, and that includes the new 2022 LG Evo C2 OLED TVs. If you're an Amazon Prime Cardholder, then you're privy to even more cashback savings on top.
IGN
Steam Black Friday Discounts Begin Today In Autumn Sale
The Steam Autumn Sale returns today, November 22, and brings with it early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that see the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, Stray, and more discounted. Kicking off at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6PM UK (so 4am on November 23 AEST), the sale will...
IGN
Black Friday 2022 Nintendo Switch Deal Is Live Everywhere
Looking to finally get a Nintendo Switch or trying to get a great deal on a Nintendo Switch to give as a gift this year? Well friend, Nintendo Black Friday deals are well under way, with the return of the $299 Black Friday Nintendo Switch console deal. The deal is live and in stock everywhere, with no membership or other restrictions. If you want to get it, just order it, and someone you probably don't know wearing some manner of uniform will deliver it to your house.
ComicBook
PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.
