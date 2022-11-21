"I want to remind everyone how important queer visibility is and how important our community is," said Cameron while accepting new artist of the year at the AMAs on Sunday Dove Cameron is looking out for the LGBTQ+ community. While accepting the award for new artist of the year at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, Cameron took a moment to honor the victims of the mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado over the weekend that resulted in at least five deaths and...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO