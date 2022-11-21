Read full article on original website
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Five people died in the shooting at the Club Q, ColoradoNewsing the StatesColorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs dubbed 'city of hate' after passing Amendment 2 in the 90s
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs was once known as the ‘city of hate’ after a movement was born there to block LGBTQ+ rights in the early 1990s. LGBTQ+ advocates said the city has come a long way since then, but the shooting at Club Q shows there’s still a lot of work left to do.
Poem named after Club Q resurfaces years after it was written
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A poem written years ago is now resurfacing after the Club Q tragedy. James Davis named the title poem of his book after Club Q. "The speaker is the club and voicing what it is to be that kind of space and what it is to contain the community in a town like Colorado Springs that often feels marginalized, excluded and preyed upon," he said.
Post Register
Correction: Colorado Springs Shooting-Heroes story
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — In a story published Nov. 22, 2022, about a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, The Associated Press erroneously reported the rank of U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician Thomas James. He is a Petty Officer, Second Class, not an officer.
coloradosun.com
How the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs unfolded, told through the eyes of survivors
Peering into the computer screen at his security desk, Jeremiah Griffith mistook the gunman entering Club Q for a bounty hunter. A few minutes before midnight, Griffith watched the man pull up in a tan SUV. He stepped out wearing tactical gear and carrying what looked like a gun, then took about five strides to reach the front door of the nightclub. Griffith moved to leave his office next to the front door to confront him.
KRDO
LGBTQ+ bar owner in Pueblo discusses the long-term effects of the mass shooting at Clubq
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--The Downtown Bar in downtown Pueblo is a well-known all-inclusive bar. Displayed all across their walls are Pride flags that show support for the LGBTQ+ community. The owner, Keith Avery, is also a part of the LGBTQ+ community, and he believes that it's important to make all people feel welcome in the bar.
Pueblo stands in solidarity with Colorado Springs after Club Q mass shooting through memorial
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- While Pueblo might be roughly an hour away from where the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting happened, many residents of the Steel City told KRDO Club Q was a place they're familiar with. The people we spoke to said they'd been to the Colorado Springs nightclub before and are heartbroken The post Pueblo stands in solidarity with Colorado Springs after Club Q mass shooting through memorial appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Patrons flock to Bar Owned by Club Q Hero Rich Fierro
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the wake of the tragic Club Q shooting people in Colorado Springs and across the country are wondering what they can do to help. Wednesday night dozens of people went to Atrevida Beer Co. in Northeast Colorado Springs. The bar is co-owned by Rich...
9News
'Fearless,' 'a welcoming person' to her trans community: Woman killed at Club Q remembered
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of the people who died at Club Q is being remembered as a "trans mother" by other people in the transgender community. Kelly Loving is described by friends as a fearless and supportive mentor in her trans community. Loving had just moved to Colorado...
The Gazette's conversation with Anderson Lee Aldrich
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Three months before Saturday’s Club Q shooting that left five dead and 18 injured, a Gazette reporter spoke to Anderson Lee Aldrich in a phone call that sparked the beginning of an investigation into the alleged gunman’s past. These are the recounted details of that call and earlier investigation.
Celebrities Speak Out Following Tragedy at an LGBTQ Nightclub in Colorado Springs
On Nov. 19, there was a shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. At least five people died and an additional 18 were injured. While a definitive motive has not been confirmed, hate-filled rhetoric targeting the LGBTQ+ community is very intense right now and likely has to do with the gunman's actions.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Statement on behalf of the family of Ashley Paugh
Statement on behalf of the family of Ashley Paugh Made by Kurt Paugh, Ashley’s husband. We’re absolutely devastated by the loss of Ashley. She meant everything to this family, and we can’t even begin to understand what it will mean to not have her in our lives.
Ashley Paugh, killed in Club Q, ‘an amazing mother’
Ashley Paugh's husband Kurt has created and released a statement on behalf of the family, giving insight into Ashley's life.
5 killed in Club Q shooting identified by Colorado Springs police
The five people killed at Club Q have been identified by the Colorado Springs Police Department.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Two Anti-LGBT Republicans Marked Themselves ‘Safe From the Club Q Shooting’
UPDATE: Following publication, Commissioner VanderWerf replied via email. His comments have been added. Following Saturday night’s mass shooting at an LGBT club in Colorado Springs, a pair of El Paso County Republicans who have publicly opposed the LGBT community nevertheless felt it necessary to mark themselves “Safe from the Club Q Shooting” on social media.
Dove Cameron Addresses LGBTQ+ Fans and Colorado Nightclub 'Tragedy' During 2022 AMAs Speech
"I want to remind everyone how important queer visibility is and how important our community is," said Cameron while accepting new artist of the year at the AMAs on Sunday Dove Cameron is looking out for the LGBTQ+ community. While accepting the award for new artist of the year at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, Cameron took a moment to honor the victims of the mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado over the weekend that resulted in at least five deaths and...
Witness: ‘Fight or die’ at Club Q shooting scene
As pop music pounded and a strobe light flashed, VanScyoc saw the shooter, in body armor, move in a crouch down a ramp, rifle at eye level, and head toward the dance floor.
KKTV
Husband of Club Q shooting suspect shares memories of Ashley Paugh
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about each of the victims in the Club Q shooting. One of the victims was publicly identified as Ashley Paugh. The following statement was provided to 11 News from a family liaison on behalf of Ashley’s husband, Kurt Paugh:
Officials identify victims killed in Colorado gay club shooting
Investigators were still determining a motive and whether to prosecute it as a hate crime, said El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen.
KKTV
