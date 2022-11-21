Read full article on original website
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Father Reacts to Learning Son is Mass Shooter with ShockingRemarksNikColorado Springs, CO
Five people died in the shooting at the Club Q, ColoradoNewsing the StatesColorado Springs, CO
Colorado Club Q shooting suspect is 'non-binary,' public defenders say
Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect accused of killing five in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is described by public defenders as being "non-binary."
Beaten Club Q Shooting Suspect Looks Worse for Wear in Court
A booking photo of suspected Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich, released by police Wednesday, showed a face littered with cuts, scrapes, bruises, and a pronounced black eye leftover from the senseless attack that claimed five lives and injured another 18 people in Colorado Springs. The injuries are reportedly from the brave actions of patrons, including Army vet Richard Fierro, who said he tackled the gunman, ripped his handgun away, and repeatedly pistol whipped him, leaving them both covered in blood until cops arrived. Fierro said a club performer also kicked Aldrich with her high heel as she ran by him. Aldrich appeared in court via video for the first time Wednesday, slumped over in a wheelchair in a jumpsuit. On Monday, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers described the actions of Fierro and a second bystander, who potentially saved dozens of lives, as nothing short of heroic.Read it at ABC News
Gay bar shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The man suspected of opening fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs was being held on murder and hate crime charges Monday, while hundreds of people gathered to honor the five people killed and 17 wounded in the attack on a venue that for decades was a sanctuary for the local LGBTQ community.
Colorado gay club shooting suspect went to high school in Texas
he man accused in the mass murder at a Colorado Springs gay night club was once a high schooler in San Antonio. While living in Bexar County,
Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO is working to confirm the identity of the five victims in the Club Q mass shooting. Below are the five victims of the deadly attack. Daniel Davis Aston ABC News confirmed through family members that 28-year-old Daniel Davis Aston, a bartender at Club Q died. "He was our baby The post Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Shooting Suspect Was Living Under a New Identity
The man accused of gunning down five people in an attack on an LGBTQ club in Colorado over the weekend reportedly changed his name as a teenager after he was targeted by cyber bullies. Anderson Lee Aldrich was known as Nicholas F. Brink until the age of 15, when he petitioned a Texas court to legally change his name, according to The Washington Post. The identity change came after he was targeted on a website that featured his name, photos, and online alias, the Post reports. Separately, a YouTube account was also reportedly set up at that time under his name; it featured a lewd animation and the title “Asian homosexual gets molested.” It was not immediately clear who created that account. Aldrich, now 22, is accused of opening fire with an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon during a drag show at Club Q in Colorado Springs last Saturday, killing five and injuring 18 before he was subdued by two patrons.Read it at The Washington Post
After the Colorado Springs attack, LGBTQ people are furious at the rhetoric targeting them
Elizabeth Pixie is angry. She’s angry that her friend Daniel Aston died in a shooting at Club Q. She’s angry that she had to move to Colorado from Texas because she felt unsafe as a trans woman there. And she’s angry with people who have spread anti-LGBTQ rhetoric online — some for years — leading up to the shooting.
Raymond Vance, killed in Club Q shooting, ‘missed unbearably’
Raymond Green Vance, 22, was visiting Club Q with his girlfriend to celebrate a birthday when a shooting occurred that evening. Vance did not leave the club.
'Blow it to holy hell:' Footage shows Anderson Lee Aldrich live-streamed 2021 bomb incident from Colorado Springs home
Video footage obtained by The Gazette Monday sheds more light on the circumstances surrounding a June 2021 bomb threat incident in which Anderson Lee Aldrich, identified by police as the Club Q shooting suspect, captures himself possessing multiple weapons while threatening to blow a home “to holy hell.” The man’s mother, Laura Voepel, reported the bomb threat to law enforcement, saying her son had made threats from within the house shown in the video with a homemade bomb, several weapons and ammunition, El Paso County...
Ex-Army Major in ‘Combat Mode’ Brought Down Colorado Gunman
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Richard M. Fierro was at a table in Club Q with his wife, daughter and friends on Saturday, watching a drag show, when the sudden flash of gunfire ripped across the nightclub. His instincts from four combat deployments as an Army officer in Iraq and Afghanistan kicked in.
Mother of Transgender Colo. LGBTQ Nightclub Bartender Daniel Aston Remembers Her Son: 'He Lit up a Room'
Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., authorities confirmed Beloved bartender and transgender man Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday, according to reports. But while he may have been primarily known to many as a lovable barman at Club Q, those who truly knew Daniel's heart knew he was an entertainer first. According to The New York Times, his mother Sabrina Aston, recalled how her son...
‘Master of Silly Business’ among 5 dead in Colorado shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — On a typical night at Club Q, a bastion for LGBTQ people in the largely conservative city of Colorado Springs, Daniel Aston could be seen letting loose and sliding across the stage on his knees tailed by his mullet to whoops and hollers. The venue provided Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man and the self-proclaimed “Master of Silly Business,” with the liberating performances he had long sought. But on Saturday, it became the site of the latest mass shooting in the U.S. when a gunman with a semiautomatic rifle opened fire and killed Aston and four...
'I had taken a bullet to my leg:' Club Q shooting survivor speaks out
More information is coming out about the mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.Stories of heroism have been revealed, with several witnesses and the mayor of Colorado Springs saying people in the bar - either customers, employees or both - subdued the shooter until police arrived.Jerecho Loveall spoke with CBS News Colorado about his experience. He was shot in the leg during the rampage and didn't realize it until later. He was sitting at the bar when the gunman entered the club."Everyone was scared. He came in shooting a rapid fire...
Charlotte native shot 7 times during Club Q massacre in Colorado
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Warning: Story contains graphic details) Five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend, police said. The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing five murder charges and five charges...
Denver Weekend Shootings and Most Violent Neighborhoods
The November 19 attack on Club Q in Colorado Springs that killed five people and injured 25 others is currently the major crime story not just in the state, but the country. As a result, weekend violence in Denver has received comparatively little attention. But three shootings took place between Saturday, November 19, and the end of Sunday, November 20.
Police identify suspect in deadly shooting at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub
At least five people were killed and 18 wounded in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, early Sunday. Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich and said he is in custody. Officials provided more details about the shooting at a press conference Sunday morning.
Latest information on the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub
WATCH - Boebert Declares Victory in House Dist. 3 Race, Frisch Concedes. Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert has declared victory in one of the closest elections in Colorado history.
