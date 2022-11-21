Read full article on original website
Related
Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'
In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet
Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
‘Everyone Is Fearing For The Worst’: The Sad Last Days Of 93-Year-Old Barbara Walters Revealed As TV Icon Is A ‘Shadow Of Herself’ Due To Dementia
Barbara Walters is living her sad last days stuck inside her longtime apartment, wheelchair-bound and suffering from advanced dementia, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources spilled that Walters spends her days as a “recluse" inside her NYC pad. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources revealed Barbara, 93, has been fading away as she suffers from advanced dementia. An insider said the legendary newscaster can rarely leave her bed.The TV icon hasn’t been seen in public since 2016. “Barbara suffers from exhaustion and fatigue, as well as anxiety and agitation,” spilled the insider. “She’s very frail and spends a great deal of the day...
AOL Corp
Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon
Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
Michael J. Fox Gushes Over Wife Ahead of Major Wedding Anniversary
As Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan count down the days to their 35th wedding anniversary next July, Fox couldn't stop gushing over Pollan in a new interview. The two are putting on a charity gala called A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's on Oct. 29, and Fox spoke with ET about the event.
Legendary Rock Star Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer
Legendary guitarist Andy Taylor, a founding member of the band Duran Duran, has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, according to the New York Post. Taylor says there is no cure.
Cher gets a kiss during date night with new boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, who is 40 years her junior
Cher and her much younger man, Alexander "A.E." Edwards were spotted getting affectionate during a date night in Los Angeles. In one photo, Edwards is seen kissing Cher's hand romantically in the back seat of a car. The 76-year-old singer and her 36-year-old boyfriend had dinner at Olivetta in West...
Prevention
‘Live’ Host Kelly Ripa Is Drawing Major Attention After Posting Photo of Daughter and Sons
Kelly Ripa surprised fans when she released her first book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, but they were more recently touched by the heartfelt Instagram she posted thanking her family for their support as she wrote it. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host paid tribute to her husband Mark...
Brad Pitt admitted his favourite actor is the 'most beautiful woman on the screen'
Over the course of his impressive film career, Brad Pitt has worked with some of the most beautiful actors in Hollywood, from Julia Roberts to Angelina Jolie. But, in Brad's mind, they don't hold a candle to his favourite actor of all time, who he thinks is the 'most beautiful woman' in show business.
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Never Wears Underwear: My Mom Is So ‘Proud’
Jenna Bush Hager, 40, isn’t afraid to admit she doesn’t wear underwear. The daughter of George W. Bush and Laura Bush talked about her decision to not don the undergarment when Hoda Kotb brought it up on the Wednesday episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, People reported. “I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot about each other,” Hoda told viewers during a discussion on the NBC show.
Priscilla Presley, 77, Meets Up With Her Son, 35, For Dinner On Rare Public Outing
Priscilla Presley, 77, and her 35-year-old son Navarone Garibaldi were photographed walking out of a Los Angeles restaurant after enjoying dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 2 The duo appeared to be relaxed and chatted before driving off in separate cars. Priscilla, the wife of the late Elvis Presley, rocked an all-black ensemble of flared pants, a turtleneck sweater, a fanny pack, and sneakers. Her rust-red hair added a pop of color to her look.
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten
"Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital this week after he was attacked at a comedy club in New York City, according to entertainment website TMZ and news site The Hill.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Bruce Willis Steps Out After Costar Matthew Perry Reveals He's Prayed For Him 'Every Night' Since Aphasia Diagnosis
Earlier this week, Bruce Willis stepped out solo to a Brentwood, Calif., barbershop, and despite his aphasia diagnosis, he looked as put together as ever. The actor made his way to the locale clad in a casual grey long-sleeved tee, jeans and a pair of sneakers while holding onto two different baseball caps.
People applauded after Mark Wahlberg confronted the DJ at his daughter's dance party
Actor Mark Wahlberg recently attended a daddy-daughter dance with his 10-year-old, Grace. Sadly, Grace had no interest in seeing her father strutting his stuff on the dance floor. "I didn't get one dance," Wahlberg told Ellen DeGeneres. "And I told her we were going to do the whole big circle...
Who Is Jay Leno’s Wife Mavis Leno? Details About Their Marriage, Her Job
Mavis is known for her philanthropic work. The activist supports a variety of causes from education to women’s rights. Mavis currently sits on the Board of Directors of the Feminist Majority Foundation and assumed her role of Chair of the Campaign to Stop Gender Apartheid in Afghanistan in 1997, according to her biography.
Chelsea Clinton and Husband Marc Mezvinsky’s Combined Net Worth Is Massive! Inside Their Fortune
Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, are the definition of a power couple! The only child of Hillary and Bill Clinton has built an incredible career for herself as an activist and author. She and her investor spouse have amassed an impressive, combined net worth. Keep scrolling to see how much money they make together.
Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos
Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
Elizabeth Taylor's older brother only died recently but he was known as the founder of a hippie commune
Baby Elizabeth Taylor with her mother and brother Howard in 1934Credit: Francis Taylor ?; Public Domain Image. Classic Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor (1932 - 2011) had a beloved older brother, Howard Taylor (1929 - 2020).
Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
People
357K+
Followers
59K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0