Barbara Walters is living her sad last days stuck inside her longtime apartment, wheelchair-bound and suffering from advanced dementia, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources spilled that Walters spends her days as a “recluse" inside her NYC pad. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources revealed Barbara, 93, has been fading away as she suffers from advanced dementia. An insider said the legendary newscaster can rarely leave her bed.The TV icon hasn’t been seen in public since 2016. “Barbara suffers from exhaustion and fatigue, as well as anxiety and agitation,” spilled the insider. “She’s very frail and spends a great deal of the day...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 29 DAYS AGO