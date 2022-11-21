ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Teenager Was Driving More Than 85 MPH In Crash Injuring 2 Other Teens: Police

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5d0b_0jJ4shb900
Egg Harbor township Police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Egg Harbor Township PD

A teenager was driving more than 85 mph in a 45 mph zone when he crashed in Egg Harbor Township — injuring two teen passengers, authorities said.

The 17-year-old Egg Harbor Township resident, who was not named, was charged with two counts of assault, police said in a statement on Monday, Nov. 21. He was issued summonses for speeding, reckless driving and careless driving as well.

The teenager allegedly was driving at a high rate of speed west on Mill Road at about 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 1 when he swerved to avoid another vehicle that entered the intersection at Tremont Avenue, Egg Harbor Township police said. He veered off the road, slid on grass and struck a tree, police said.

Emergency workers spent about 45 minutes removing the front seat passenger. That 17-year-old passenger suffered multiple fractures to his legs and internal injuries and was hospitalized. A rear-seat passenger, also 17, also was hospitalized.

"Both juvenile passengers survived the crash but will have a long road to recovery," police said.

The driver of the other car, another 17-year-old, was not charged or issued citations by police.

