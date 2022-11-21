Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Man charged with killing his mother, state troopers' father in New York
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Authorities said a man has been arrested and is facing murder charges in connection to a double homicide investigation in Princetown, New York. State police said 19-year-old Nicholas Fiebka has been charged with killing his mother, 60-year-old Alesia Wadsworth, as well as 61-year-old William Horwedal, who is the father of two state troopers.
wgxa.tv
Carjacker fatally shot after charging police with a knife, investigators say
LACEY, Wash. (KOMO) — Authorities said a man who carjacked and crashed a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Washington state was shot and killed by police after a four-hour standoff. Washington State Police said they received calls of a man running into traffic on I-5 Friday around 1:45 p.m....
