Kansas City Current Co-Owner Brittany Mahomes Shares Sexy and Powerful Maternity Photos

By Ananya Panchal
 2 days ago

She is expecting her second child, and first baby boy, with her husband, NFL star Patrick Mahomes.

Brittany Mahomes.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Brittany Mahomes stripped down for an angelic maternity photo shoot and blessed us all by sharing the pics on Instagram.

The KC Current co-owner posed with her growing baby bump on full display in a lacy white bra and sheer robe. She looked absolutely stunning in the series of photos, which depicted Mahomes’s side profile as she held her stomach and leaned against a wall. Her blonde hair was thrown up neatly into a curly updo with some face-framing pieces left loose by hair stylist Laurabeth . The floor-length robe was bedazzled with pearls, a theme that carried over to her glam—with small gems around her eyes and a pearl headpiece attached to her bun.

“As women, we are powerful. 🤍,” she captioned the post with a black-and-white cover photo.

Mahomes and her husband, Patrick, welcomed their first daughter, Sterling, in February 2021 after getting engaged in September 2020 at the Super Bowl ring ceremony in Kansas City.

“This was one of my absolute favorite sets,” photographer Jesse Alter commented on the post. “The hair, the makeup, the wardrobe, the FOG. It all came together beautifully. Like a dream 💭”

“These are everything 😍,” commented Paige Hathaway , while fitness influencer Whitney Simmons added, “so beautiful 😭😭😭.” Egreis Gjergjani chimed in with, “U know u got a booty when it’s as round as the belly 😍😍😍😍”

Mahomes and the Chiefs quarterback announced the pregnancy in May with a sweet Twitter photo. “Round 2!🤍,” he wrote.

The duo tied the knot in March 2022 at a gorgeous Maui wedding.

“Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes 🤍,” Patrick, 27, captioned the joint post. Mahomes wore a sparkly fitted Versace gown featuring midriff cutouts and a dramatic train trailing behind her.

The lovebirds met in high school in Texas and attended senior prom together. “Best prom date a guy could ask for!!” Mahomes captioned a collage from May 2013. Talk about a major throwback!

