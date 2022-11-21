ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Morgan and USWNT Wish Men’s Team Good Luck at World Cup, But Fans Can’t Get Over the Tiny Mic

By Ananya Panchal
 2 days ago

The FIFA World Cup started on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Qatar.

Alex Morgan.

The U.S. Women’s National Team sent the U.S. Men’s National Team an adorable message to wish them good luck at the World Cup in Qatar. However, the real star of the show was the teeny-tiny U.S.A.-branded microphone that Alex Morgan and her teammates spoke into.

“LET’S GO BOYS 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” the team wrote on Instagram. “Make us proud, @usmnt !”

“Hey, I just want to wish our men good luck at the World Cup,” Alex Morgan, USWNT co-captain, said in the video . “It’s such a big tournament on such a huge stage. We’re all watching and can’t wait to see all the success you guys have.”

“Go USA!,” Ashley Hatch said into the mic. “Good luck.”

Alyssa Thompson said, “Good luck. I can’t wait to watch you guys kill it in the World Cup.”

Kristie Mewis and Rose Lavelle cheered “GO, GO USA!” while Megan Rapinoe finished off the video in perfect chaotic style be yelling, “BOYSSSSSSSS!” followed by some bleeped out expletives.

The girls all shared super sweet messages, but fans were hyper-focused on one thing in particular: the minuscule microphone featured in the video.

“It’s the vibes n baby mic for me 😂” someone wrote, while another piped in, “OMG the mic 😂😂😂😂.” Yet another fan chimed in: “What is that, a microphone for ants??”

“My guess is that mic is 38% smaller than the men’s team’s mic,” someone said, poking fun at the salary and prize money discrepancy between the men’s and women’s leagues.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 began on Sunday Nov. 20 in Qatar and will be played through Dec. 18. Thirty two nations will compete in 64 total matches for a $440 million prize.

The USMNT faced off in its first match against Wales this afternoon and tied 1-1.

Comments / 47

Weliveinsimulation
2d ago

Somebody tell this young lady that Professional sports are completely about ratings and making money. When your sport goes un-noticed and doesn’t make much then the players won’t either. Also get woke and go broke

Reply
17
aware
2d ago

that's not a tiny mic its what women of this team have tried to pass off as a male organ.Ask any 15 year old soccer player that kicked their butts

Reply(19)
11
RideTheLightning
2d ago

US doesn't have a men's team. If they don't have the red white and blue, then it's not an US team. The men are in the gay team.

Reply(1)
7
