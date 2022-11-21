Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise Guest
You're invited to a pawsome festive fundraiser!Photo by(Photo by RODNAE Productions) (MARSHFIELD, MA) Calling all pet parents! You're invited to an afternoon of festive fun for a great cause! The Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park have teamed up with Stellwagen Beer Company to host the annual event, Picture & Pint 2022.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark: Jay Lagemann’s sculptures, and holidays in Menemsha
Last Thursday was unusual: a bank robbery, Jay Lagemann’s sculptures riding the ferry, and heading off Island for the holidays. I began writing the town column in May of 2014 and 410 or more columns later, or eight and a half years later, I’m passing the column torch on to someone I think most year-round Chilmarkers know, the wonderfully creative writer, artist, and Sunday school teacher Claire Ganz. As for the “It’s a Chilmark Thing” Facebook page, that will now be administered by Steve Mack. It’s time to focus more on my own projects.
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury: Friendsgiving luncheon, and corn pudding recipe
It was cold this morning and the sky was a flat gray. It looked and felt like snow. The news showed a reporter standing amidst swirling snowflakes in three feet of snow in Buffalo. It’s not likely to happen here, and it seems early in the winter even for Buffalo.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Light up Oak Bluffs
Get the holiday season going with a number of fun events in Oak Bluffs, including open markets, a visit from Santa, horse drawn carriage rides, caroling, and more. On Nov. 25, from 10 am to 3 pm, the Oak Bluffs Holiday Open Market at The Strand theater will be available for folks to get all their holiday shopping done. Peruse a variety of local artisans and vendors, and enjoy a visit from Santa and food provided by Winston’s Kitchen from 11 am to 1 pm. From 4:30 to 6 pm, get dressed up in your holiday best and participate in the first ever Stumbling Santa Fun Run — a short two mile route that starts at the Ritz and ends at Dos Mas. Pace yourself!
Martha's Vineyard Times
Aquinnah: National Day of Mourning, Pathways films, and Ocean Jewelry
The 2022 National Day of Mourning will take place on Thursday, Nov. 24 on Cole’s Hill (the hill above Plymouth Rock) in Plymouth, at noon. The NDOM has been a tradition since 1970, combining spiritual practices and political action. Members of the Wampanoag and other tribes mourn the genocide of their people and the theft of their lands. There will be a march through the historic district of Plymouth. Non-native allies are welcome to attend but are asked to respect the guidelines of the event. Everyone is required to wear a mask, people are asked to refrain from eating, as many people fast on this day, and no merchandise can be sold. The whole event will take place outside so check the weather. Due to Covid, there will not be a potluck social, but there will be box lunches available after the march. For carpools, please go to groupcarpool.com/t/mqyiup. The event will also be streamed at facebook.com/groups/UAINE and uaine.org. For more information you can email info@uaine.org and if you would like to donate, go to gofund.me/de371f07.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown Council on Aging: December 2022
The Anchors, 10 Daggett St. Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register in advance by calling 508-627-4368. Dec. 2: 12 pm – Lunch and Lecture with Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard. Come and learn more about this...
New England has 3 of the best U.S. small towns to visit for Christmas
One is in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. There are plenty of small towns and cities across the U.S. that celebrate the holidays in a big way, according to TripsToDiscover.com, and three of them are in New England. The travel site recently listed the 21 best small towns to visit for...
MassLive.com
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 13-19
A house in Brewster that sold for $135,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 96 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $765,591. The average price per square foot was $485.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs: Keep up the good work, Laurel, and Christmas in Oak Bluffs
“Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you’ll never, ever have enough.” –Oprah Winfrey. As I am writing this, we have just had a crazy Thursday with an armed robbery at a bank, school lockdowns and helicopters overhead. As of Friday, the robbers have not been found, but life is back to somewhat normal. We send prayers to the bank workers who were traumatized by the events, all our school staff who kept our children safe, and to our law enforcement for being on the front lines.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown approves ownership transfers, holiday road race
At its Monday meeting, the Edgartown select board officially approved the transfer of a liquor license for Rockfish restaurant from manager William Coogan of Two Brothers and a Sister Inc. to Michael Santoro and Jennifer Toppin, of Santoro Hospitality IV Inc. Santoro, who owns a handful of other Island restaurants,...
back2stonewall.com
THANKSGIVING Gay History: Gay Pilgrims In 1600’s Plymouth MA
In the summer of 1637, two working men at the English colony at Plymouth faced the possibility of execution if they were convicted of what the Puritans was said to be a grave moral crime. Pilgrims John Alexander and Thomas Roberts had been caught in a homosexual relationship. Plimoth Plantation...
fun107.com
Unusual Brockton Basement You Have To See To Believe
What may look like a typical suburban home on the outside has a storybook village sprawling through the basement that words cannot describe. I'm sure telling you that this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 115 West Street in Brockton has a mini village in it's basement brings a lot of things to mind, I'm also pretty sure nothing you imagine is quite what you get in reality.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Pottery pop-up
Take a Saturday drive up-Island to shop for handmade local pottery. Brightly colored bowls, mugs, vases, plates, and other tableware are reasonably priced and would make great holiday gifts. The shop will be open 9 am to 1 pm, Saturday, Nov. 26, at 4 Fulling Mill Hill in Chilmark.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark receives grant for Mill Brook restoration
A $100,000 grant to Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation for Mill Brook restoration has been awarded by the state, according to a press release issued by the Baker-Polito administration Friday. “This award will support construction for the Mill Brook restoration project, which aims to implement one of the first culvert replacement...
hot969boston.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
New Bedford Chef: Defrost Your Thanksgiving Turkey This Way
Thanksgiving is just days away, and if you are a rookie at cooking Thanksgiving dinner, you may have already made a terrible mistake. A lot of first-time Thanksgiving cooks don’t have an understanding of the length of time it takes to thaw out a good-sized turkey. It is a process that can take several days if done correctly.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Vintage and recent works sale
Artists Wendy Weldon and James Langlois have been creating artworks for more than 20 years in a studio they share in Chilmark. They are moving off-Island to start a new studio. Vintage and rare early pieces have been unearthed from their racks and flat files, and these, alongside more recent works, will be available in a studio sale for a limited period, now through Nov. 27, except Thanksgiving.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs scalloping limit decision delayed
Oak Bluffs scallopers will need to wait a bit longer before knowing how much shellfish they can gather next year. During an October Oak Bluffs select board meeting, there was contention about a decision to decrease the scallop fishing limit from three bushels for commercial shellfishermen and one for recreational shellfishermen to two bushel for commercial shellfishermen and a half-bushel for recreational shellfishermen. The board heard scallop recommendations from Oak Bluffs Shellfish Constable Donovan McElligatt during the Tuesday evening hybrid meeting, which will influence the board’s decision.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Cribbage Club results
The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at 6 pm to play our favorite game. First, George Giosmas with an 14/6 + 157 card *Grand Slam* — he won every game. Four people had 24-point hands and they were: Bryam Devine, Ed Montesion, George Giosmas, and Jack Silva (for the record, I came in dead last). There were a total of eight skunks — a game won by more than 31 points. We all enjoyed the laughs.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: December 2022
Rose M. Cogliano, administrator 508-693-4509, ext. 3. Kristine Kokoszka, outreach coordinator 508-693-4509, ext. 4. 9 am, group exercise Zoom with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller. Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise. Thursday. 9 am, Zoom exercise with Bill White. Zoom: bit.ly/OBExerciseWhite. Friday. 9 am, Zoom exercise with Floyd Lifton. Please be ready with your...
