The 2022 National Day of Mourning will take place on Thursday, Nov. 24 on Cole’s Hill (the hill above Plymouth Rock) in Plymouth, at noon. The NDOM has been a tradition since 1970, combining spiritual practices and political action. Members of the Wampanoag and other tribes mourn the genocide of their people and the theft of their lands. There will be a march through the historic district of Plymouth. Non-native allies are welcome to attend but are asked to respect the guidelines of the event. Everyone is required to wear a mask, people are asked to refrain from eating, as many people fast on this day, and no merchandise can be sold. The whole event will take place outside so check the weather. Due to Covid, there will not be a potluck social, but there will be box lunches available after the march. For carpools, please go to groupcarpool.com/t/mqyiup. The event will also be streamed at facebook.com/groups/UAINE and uaine.org. For more information you can email info@uaine.org and if you would like to donate, go to gofund.me/de371f07.

AQUINNAH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO