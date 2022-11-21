Read full article on original website
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
The US economy may not be screwed after all — but the stock market sure is
After partying for 12 years, stocks are paying the price for the market's addiction to debt — and they'll keep falling until 2024.
Business Insider
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
Dallas Fed: A bursting housing market bubble could once again plunge us into recession if policymakers aren’t careful
Homebuilders and economists alike were on edge this spring after the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas published a paper titled “Real-Time Market Monitoring Finds Signs of Brewing U.S. Housing Bubble.”. Shortly afterwards, Fortune spoke with Dallas Fed economist Enrique Martínez-García. He had a stern warning. “This might...
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin: Here's What It Means For The Markets
"We have a dictator who's losing and typically that doesn't end well," Paul Tudor Jones says. "If all of a sudden he was gone tomorrow ... you'd have this massive rally in risk," Jones says. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones has warned that the U.S. economy is likely...
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Bank of America 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Bank of America BAC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.59%. Currently, Bank of America has a market capitalization of $302.61 billion. Buying $100 In BAC: If an investor had bought $100 of BAC stock...
The window is closing on corporate 'greedflation.' It's another sign that inflation is cooling off.
CEOs are seeing inflation take its toll on US shoppers. It could mean the end of the "greedflation" some experts say is fueling higher prices.
Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel Believes 90% Of Inflation Has Gone — Here's What He Says About Fed, Equity Prices
Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, believes that 90% of the inflation has already gone and asserted that when the Federal Reserve gets it, there will be a massive surge in equities, according to his interaction with CNBC's 'Squawk Box.'. What Happened: “It's taken...
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Today Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
US home prices could crash 20% if the Fed fails to 'thread the needle' when tightening, central bank economist finds
US home prices could fall another 20% as mortgage rates rise, a Dallas Fed study found. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have lifted US mortgage rates above 7%. It needs carefully cool inflation without setting off a downward house-price spiral, the study said. Rising mortgage rates could lead to...
The dollar's dominance has peaked now that inflation is falling and Fed tightening has been priced in, State Street strategist says
The US dollar has jumped 12% this year, led higher by Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. But the greenback now looks "extremely overvalued," according to a State Street macro strategist. Dwyfor Evans said, "the worst is over as far as inflation is concerned… and the tightening of policy by the...
Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22
Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine.
NASDAQ
FedEx's freight unit to furlough workers
Nov 14 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp's FDX.N freight division is furloughing employees in some U.S. markets as current business conditions are hurting its volumes, the package-delivery company said on Monday. The move comes barely a week after the Memphis, Tennessee-based company warned of lower-than-expected delivery volumes in the United States...
World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage
The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
AOL Corp
Dollar down as U.S. data weighs; traders await Fed minutes
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday, after data showed U.S. business activity weakened further in November and as traders remained on edge ahead of the impending release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting. "Fed minutes will be the focus for today,"...
US stocks slump as Fed officials see more rate hikes in the pipeline to tame inflation
US stocks fell Thursday as central bank officials dampened hopes for a so-called Fed pivot. Fed regional presidents James Bullard and Esther George see more rate hikes in store to cool inflation. Earnings from Macy's and Kohl's as well as economic data were also in focus during the session. US...
The Companies Forced to Give 90% of Their Profits to Investors Each Year
In 2017, business magnate Warren Buffett did something that’s somewhat unusual for him. He poured hundreds of millions of dollars into a real estate investment. Buffett has been dismissive of real estate investing in the past. He’s called it a “lousy investment” in part because real estate can be expensive to maintain. Real estate also often requires “sweat equity” or the physical effort needed to upgrade properties or simply keep them from falling into disrepair.
The US dollar has fallen to a 3-month low after easing inflation in October dampened expectations for more big rate hikes
The US Dollar Index dropped to a three-month low on Tuesday, dipping below 106. The greenback was under pressure after US wholesale inflation cooled more than expected in October. The Fed will likely slow rate hikes in December but a full-on Fed pivot remains elusive. A key gauge of the...
CNBC
New Zealand delivers its biggest-ever rate hike; Singapore inflation eased in October
Shares in the Asia-Pacific are mixed Wednesday after U.S. stocks rose overnight and New Zealand's central bank delivered a 75 basis point hike, the biggest rate hike ever in the central bank's history. Singapore's latest inflation data showed some easing in October on an annualized basis. The NZX 50 index...
Benzinga
