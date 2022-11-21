Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
A big helping of giving from the Tisbury Police
Tisbury Police posted up in the town parking lot adjacent to Stop & Shop Wednesday to collect food and monetary donations for the Island Food Pantry. Officers also helped quell a bit of the hectic atmosphere and labor of Thanksgiving shopping by helping folks carry groceries and by shuttling empty grocery carts back to the Stop & Shop entrance.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Old is not historic
The Martha’s Vineyard Commission misfired when it decided to say no to the demolition of 43 Look St. in Vineyard Haven. The house is old, built circa 1900, but in no way can anyone point to it and say it is historic. While some commissioners pointed to the “American Foursquare” design, it’s nothing to write home about. While some people might see that style as having character, there is no historic registry for it.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Homeless shelter discussion postponed
The discussion on whether to allow Harbor Homes to use the Martha’s Vineyard Community Service’s campus for its overnight homeless shelter has been postponed. Originally scheduled to be held during the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) committee meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 pm, the meeting was moved to Monday, Nov. 28, at 6 pm. The meeting agenda and Zoom link can be found at https://bit.ly/3UZEfAK.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Former committee member weighs in
At the Nov. 16 meeting of the West Tisbury select board, it was noted that a Nov. 4 letter from South Mountain to Island Housing Trust stated that one reason they withdrew from participating in the 401 State Road affordable housing project was to “bring attention to the problems with the West Tisbury affordable housing committee,” which it claimed was successful.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown Council on Aging: December 2022
The Anchors, 10 Daggett St. Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register in advance by calling 508-627-4368. Dec. 2: 12 pm – Lunch and Lecture with Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard. Come and learn more about this...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Tisbury Council on Aging: December 2022
Poets and Writers, new and practiced, meet to share the creativity of limericks! 11 am. Make Creative Colorful Cards, 5.5 x 4.25. Design and soft color pencils provided. 1 pm. Your Favorite Book/Story/Author, followed by discussion, 1:30 pm. Wednesdays. Play Readings, followed by discussion. 9-11 am. Ukulele Players with Martha....
Martha's Vineyard Times
Have Faith: Welcome!
It’s a newsy week in the faith world here, it seems. After a church-led search, the congregation of the Federated Church in Edgartown announces that the Rev. Mark Winters has been selected as the next settled pastor. Winters will arrive in February, after serving at the First Congregational Church of Naperville, Ill., where he has been since his 2009 ordination.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark: Jay Lagemann’s sculptures, and holidays in Menemsha
Last Thursday was unusual: a bank robbery, Jay Lagemann’s sculptures riding the ferry, and heading off Island for the holidays. I began writing the town column in May of 2014 and 410 or more columns later, or eight and a half years later, I’m passing the column torch on to someone I think most year-round Chilmarkers know, the wonderfully creative writer, artist, and Sunday school teacher Claire Ganz. As for the “It’s a Chilmark Thing” Facebook page, that will now be administered by Steve Mack. It’s time to focus more on my own projects.
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury: Friendsgiving luncheon, and corn pudding recipe
It was cold this morning and the sky was a flat gray. It looked and felt like snow. The news showed a reporter standing amidst swirling snowflakes in three feet of snow in Buffalo. It’s not likely to happen here, and it seems early in the winter even for Buffalo.
Martha's Vineyard Times
’Tis the season to give
Vineyarders will be passing around more than turkeys and footballs this holiday season. Various Island organizations are preparing to commence some Yuletide giving. One of the largest holiday-giving operations that takes place on Martha’s Vineyard is the Red Stocking Fund, which the website states began in 1938 with six stockings full of “something to eat, something to wear, and something to play with” given to children in need on Christmas. This tradition that Vineyard Haven resident Addie Crist and her friends started grew over the years, and incorporated in 1986 with a board of directors. This is now led by co-chairs Sandy Joyce and Susie Wallo, serving children from birth through the eighth grade whose families are in need, with a focused effort running from September to this year’s distribution date of Dec. 16.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Cribbage Club results
The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at 6 pm to play our favorite game. First, George Giosmas with an 14/6 + 157 card *Grand Slam* — he won every game. Four people had 24-point hands and they were: Bryam Devine, Ed Montesion, George Giosmas, and Jack Silva (for the record, I came in dead last). There were a total of eight skunks — a game won by more than 31 points. We all enjoyed the laughs.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Volunteers clean up Oak Bluffs
Fewer than a dozen volunteers answered the call to be part of a community cleanup initiative in Oak Bluffs Saturday morning. Organized by the town, the quarterly cleanup aims to enhance the beauty of Oak Bluffs by removing unwelcome garbage that had not made it to the dumpsters. Debra Alley,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Island projects get state funds
The Baker-Polito administration announced last week it has awarded $483,922 in state grant funds to 13 organizations and municipalities to improve wildlife habitat on 514 acres of land within the commonwealth, including several on the Island. Now in its ninth year, the MassWildlife Habitat Management Grant Program (MHMGP), which is...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark School HVAC project may generate issues
The up-Island school committee will need to consider whether to borrow more funds from the towns for the Chilmark School heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system project. Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools business administrator Mark Friedman shared with the committee during the Monday evening meeting that work is ongoing to...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown approves ownership transfers, holiday road race
At its Monday meeting, the Edgartown select board officially approved the transfer of a liquor license for Rockfish restaurant from manager William Coogan of Two Brothers and a Sister Inc. to Michael Santoro and Jennifer Toppin, of Santoro Hospitality IV Inc. Santoro, who owns a handful of other Island restaurants,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Healthy holidays
Perhaps you are feeling a tad anxious about putting on some pounds during the holiday season, which is rolling in fast and furiously. Enjoying your favorite seasonal treats only happens once a year, but you can stay ahead of the game by checking out all the fun and diverse ways to enjoy some indoor fitness as the days get colder and darker.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Give the gift of experiences
The past few years, we have kept to ourselves, ordered a few too many things off Amazon, and spent some more-than-desired quality time with ourselves in our homes. For most of us, the pandemic has taken up residence in the back of our minds these days, and this holiday season is going to be a great one to give, share, and have more experiences. Happiness, memories, exploration, bonding, togetherness — and likely a couple of Instagram posts.
Martha's Vineyard Times
The jam’s back
Magic happens up in Chilmark in the off-season. The town’s community center is transformed four times a year into what feels like a giant living room/dining room combo, as folks from all over the Island gather for the Chilmark Potluck Jam. Long tables filled with pans of mac ’n’ cheese, beans and rice, fresh salads, and desserts greet you as you walk in, and then you notice that there’s a small crowd gathering in the kitchen. That’s where you’ll find local honeysuckle and West Tisbury wild oysters being shucked and topped with mignonette sauce. Before long, you’ll hear instruments being tuned, and you’ll wander into the main hall to see what’s going on. Tables are decorated and topped with handcrafted arrangements, and you find a seat next to your friends and neighbors while you listen to some of the very best Island musicians — some familiar, and some you’ll discover that night. Chilmark Potluck Jams feel like the sum of what’s great about living on the Island year-round.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Island treasures
Martha’s Vineyard has always been known as a place to create — jewelry, hand-sewn clothing, beautiful art, and much more. Each year around the holiday season, a number of events showcase the immense creative talent that exists here year-round. Occasions like the Featherstone Holiday Gift Show and the Vineyard Artisans Festivals, along with companies like Martha’s Vineyard Made, allow Island folks to peruse and purchase all the products that locals make.
Martha's Vineyard Times
SHINE Newsletter
508-375-6762 | wiliam.redmond@barnstablecounty.org. Barnstable County, Dept. of Human Services | 3195 Main St. | P.O. Box 427 | Barnstable, MA 02630. This law, which was passed in August, will cap all insulins in 2023 at $35 a month that are covered by your Part D or Medicare Advantage plan. The cap applies over all phases, including in the gap. It also applies to the plan’s preferred pharmacies and standard pharmacies. Some plans have already slated co-pays below $35 a month. If you use a traditional insulin pump, it is durable medical equipment that falls under Medicare Part B. The insulin to supply the pump also falls under Part B. Medicare Part B will not be updated for insulin savings until July 1, 2023, and neither will supplement plans/Medigaps. Drug plans had to submit their cost data and formularies, which determine whether a medication is covered and at what tier, to Medicare in April. Drug plans can only change their formularies during the year with Medicare approval. Because the law was passed after the plans’ submission deadline, Medicare may allow special enrollment periods if coverage of the insulins drops due to the change in law and/or the plan finder reflects old information. The law will be good in the long run, but there may be teething pain in the short run. If the cost of filling your insulin prescription proves different than expected in 2023, and is more than $35 a month, you may want to meet with a SHINE counselor during 2023.
Comments / 0