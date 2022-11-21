ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Storm to roll through Utah, bringing dry spell to an end

By TownLift // Kevin Cody
 2 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — November has been an up-and-down month for snow in Utah and the Wasatch, as the last measurable snowfall occurred over a week ago. Things are changing as PowderChasers forecasts, not one, not two, but three storms to bring snowfall to the West, with the first wave starting Monday evening but will not reach Utah till Wednesday.

The first storm is expected to bring two to five inches of snow between Wednesday and Friday, along with cooler temperatures allowing for the snowline to be below base elevations. The second storm will reach the Northwest on Thursday but will likely stay north of Utah.

The potential big storm for Utah is the third wave that could produce large snow totals. The storm is still a week away, meaning possible changes to the forecast could happen.

Three-day forecast showing snow reaching Utah on Wednesday; Courtesy of Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes at Scripps, UC San Diego

