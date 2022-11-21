ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Eagles vs. Colts game recap: Everything we know

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQQhg_0jJ4rok100

The Philadelphia Eagles are 9-1 for the 6th time in franchise history ( 1949, 1960, 1980, 2004, and 2017) after overcoming a ten-point fourth-quarter deficit to down the Colts 17-16.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 18-of-25 (72.0%) attempts for 190 yards, 1 TD, and a 107.1 passer rating while rushing for a team-high 86 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.

Here’s everything we know from the Week 11 matchup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKSFq_0jJ4rok100
Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Keys ot the game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x8D3e_0jJ4rok100
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts scored on an 8-yard touchdown run with 1:20 to play, tying the game up at 16-16 after an 11-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 3:17.

Linval Joseph was stout at defensive tackle, playing 26 snaps, and he played a significant role in the Eagles not allowing a 100-yard rusher for the first time in weeks.

It was over when

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CXv40_0jJ4rok100

On a 3rd & 9 at the Colts’ 40-yard line (0:48 – 4th), quarterback Matt Ryan was sacked by Brandon Graham for a seven-yard loss, taking them entirely out of field goal position.

Indianapolis would take a time-out and then accrue a five-yard penalty before turning the football over on downs.

players of the game/3 stars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GlFyQ_0jJ4rok100
Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts — Jalen Hurts was 18 of 25 with 190 yards through the air with one touchdown. He also led the Eagles in rushing with a 16-carry, 86-yard rushing day with another touchdown.

T.J. Edwards — Edwards had ten tackles and two tackles for loss on the day.

Linval Joseph– signed on Wednesday; Joseph logged 26 snaps and recorded four tackles, half a sack, and one quarterback hit.

Jason Kelce/Fletcher Cox make history

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FDVd5_0jJ4rok100
(AP Photo/Bart Young)

Kelce appeared in his 169th career regular-season game, which ties Chuck Bednarik (169, 1949-62) for the most games played by an offensive lineman in Eagles history.

Kelce made his 132nd consecutive regular-season start, which is the longest active streak among NFL centers (the 2nd-longest streak by any NFL player, trailing only Jake Matthews – 138).

Cox tied Tra Thomas (166, 1998-2008) for the 8th-most games played in team history. His 166 games are the 4th-most ever by an Eagles defensive player, behind Brian Dawkins (183, 1996-2008), Brandon Graham (171, 2010-present), and Chuck Bednarik (169, 1949-62).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMRb4_0jJ4rok100

The Eagles will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, and a game we’ll see the team unveil an all-black alternate helmet to match the all-black uniforms.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Smith Sr. calls Panthers QB Baker Mayfield a 'three-legged donkey'

It seems as though Steve Smith Sr. has stopped beating the drum for Baker Mayfield and has moved on to beating a dead horse (or donkey). During his call-in segment for The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey on Monday, the Carolina Panthers legend had some not-so-complimentary words for the current Carolina Panthers quarterback. When going over Mayfield’s performance from the Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, one in which the offense mustered up all of three points, Smith Sr. put on his cape . . . but not to save the struggling passer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFC East goes 3-1 in Week 11

The NFC East (29-12) continued its run of having the best record of the divisions in the NFL, winning three of four in Week 11. The AFC East (26-14) also has each of its teams with a winning record. However, with the Eagles being two games better than the Dolphins and Bills, the NFC East still holds the edge.
HOUSTON, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Patriots' heartbreaking loss to Vikings in Week 12

The New England Patriots lost to the Minnesota Vikings by a 26-33 margin on Thursday night. It was a game that featured explosive offenses as both Kirk Cousins and Mac Jones were able to move the ball down the field efficiently. Early touchdowns by both teams set the tone early. From there, both Jones and Cousins were able to slice and dice the opposing defenses.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants vs. Cowboys Player of the Game: Kayvon Thibodeaux

The New York Giants were defeated by the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas, Texas on Thanksgiving afternoon. The Giants started the game off hot scoring 13 points in the first half. Unfortunately for Big Blue, everything went downhill after that. They failed to score any points in the third quarter while allowing Dallas to score 14 points in that period.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots QB Mac Jones likes this particular dynamic of the offense

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones likes a new wrinkle in the Patriots offense, ahead of their Thanksgiving Day primetime matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. New England has made a concerted effort to use tight ends out of the backfield over the last couple games. Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith saw backfield action on Sunday. Henry was utilized out of the backfield 10 times, while Smith came out in 8-of-34 snaps.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos made several roster moves on Tuesday

The Denver Broncos made several roster moves Tuesday ahead of their showdown with the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. Here’s a quick look at the team’s transactions. The experts at Reviewed.com have highlighted the best early Black Friday deals to shop—major savings on TVs, AirPods and more. Check them out now.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

175K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy