Eagles vs. Colts game recap: Everything we know

The Philadelphia Eagles are 9-1 for the 6th time in franchise history ( 1949, 1960, 1980, 2004, and 2017) after overcoming a ten-point fourth-quarter deficit to down the Colts 17-16.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 18-of-25 (72.0%) attempts for 190 yards, 1 TD, and a 107.1 passer rating while rushing for a team-high 86 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.

Here’s everything we know from the Week 11 matchup.

Keys ot the game

Jalen Hurts scored on an 8-yard touchdown run with 1:20 to play, tying the game up at 16-16 after an 11-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 3:17.

Linval Joseph was stout at defensive tackle, playing 26 snaps, and he played a significant role in the Eagles not allowing a 100-yard rusher for the first time in weeks.

It was over when

On a 3rd & 9 at the Colts’ 40-yard line (0:48 – 4th), quarterback Matt Ryan was sacked by Brandon Graham for a seven-yard loss, taking them entirely out of field goal position.

Indianapolis would take a time-out and then accrue a five-yard penalty before turning the football over on downs.

players of the game/3 stars

Jalen Hurts — Jalen Hurts was 18 of 25 with 190 yards through the air with one touchdown. He also led the Eagles in rushing with a 16-carry, 86-yard rushing day with another touchdown.

T.J. Edwards — Edwards had ten tackles and two tackles for loss on the day.

Linval Joseph– signed on Wednesday; Joseph logged 26 snaps and recorded four tackles, half a sack, and one quarterback hit.

Jason Kelce/Fletcher Cox make history

Kelce appeared in his 169th career regular-season game, which ties Chuck Bednarik (169, 1949-62) for the most games played by an offensive lineman in Eagles history.

Kelce made his 132nd consecutive regular-season start, which is the longest active streak among NFL centers (the 2nd-longest streak by any NFL player, trailing only Jake Matthews – 138).

Cox tied Tra Thomas (166, 1998-2008) for the 8th-most games played in team history. His 166 games are the 4th-most ever by an Eagles defensive player, behind Brian Dawkins (183, 1996-2008), Brandon Graham (171, 2010-present), and Chuck Bednarik (169, 1949-62).

The Eagles will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, and a game we’ll see the team unveil an all-black alternate helmet to match the all-black uniforms.