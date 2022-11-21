COLLEGE: Iowa State's Perkins among Big 12's best

AMES, Iowa — Recent St. Paul graduate Tyler Perkins is among the best in the Big 12 — and the nation — as a true freshman punter for the Iowa State University football team.

Through 11 games for the Cyclones (4-7) this season, Perkins has punted 46 times for a 42.3-yard average this season.

The 2022 St. Paul graduate has put 17 of those 46 punts inside an opponents’ 20-yard line, which currently ranks third in the Big 12 this season. His overall average (42.3) ranks sixth in the conference, and he has a career-long of 61 yards this season.

In a 14-10 loss to Texas Tech on Nov. 19, Perkins punted five times for a 38.4 average, which included three kicks that put the Red Raiders inside their own 20 yard line. That marked the third time this season, joining games against Kansas State and Oklahoma, where Perkins put three punts inside the 20.

His 61-yard punt came against Baylor, and was the first ISU punt of 60-plus yards since 2020. He averaged 48.2 yards per punt on four kicks against the Bears.

For the season, Perkins is ranked No. 42 in the country with a Boom Rating of .540, according to the Florida Atlantic College of Business, which tracks the statistic. It is used to convey a punter’s performance relative to others who have kicked in similar situations.

Punts are scored primarily based on the net yardage of each punt relative to all other FBS punters with attempts from the same general location on the field. An average rating is .500.

Perkins also recently reached a deal with the NIL Store through Campus Ink — owned by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban — and will have his own officially licensed merchandise in the future.

Smith near-perfect for McNeese

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Norwalk graduate Garrison Smith put together another solid season kicking the ball in 2022.

Playing for NCAA Division I FCS McNeese State University, Smith, a 2021 Norwalk graduate, finished a perfect 25-of-25 on extra points for the Cowboys (4-7).

Further, Smith was 10-of-11 on field goal attempts, including a season-long of 47 yards, to finish with 55 points this season.

Smith was also needed to punt on occasion for the Cowboys, and he also excelled. He punted seven times for a 40.4-yard average, including a long of 59 yards.

While handling kickoff duties, Smith kicked off 44 times with an average of 61.4 yards, including 27 touchbacks.

A redshirt freshman, Smith was a two-time All-Ohio first team selection for Norwalk in 2019 and 2020. He is listed in the OHSAA record book for consecutive extra points (92, 69), career PATs (154), longest field goal (57), points kicked in a game (13) and career (250).

Fast start for Thomas

Graduate transfer Jiselle Thomas is off to a strong start for the Div. I East Tennessee State University women’s basketball team.

A 2017 Norwalk graduate, Thomas is averaging 18 points and five rebounds per game in five starts for the Buccaneers (4-1), who compete in the Southern Conference.

Thomas, who has scored 1,067 points at the Div. I level, has made 24-of-29 free throws and is 31-of-80 from the floor in 31.6 minutes per game for the Bucs, who have just one loss — at No. 1-ranked and defending national champion South Carolina on Nov. 7.

Haraway climbs the AU scoring list

ASHLAND — Senior guard Brandon Haraway continued his climb up the NCAA Div. II Ashland University men’s basketball program’s scoring list.

After three games this season, Haraway, a 2019 Norwalk graduate, is averaging 14.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

In an 80-54 win over Gannon University on Nov. 15, Haraway moved into 23rd play on the all-time scoring list for the Eagles with 1,127 for his career.

With just 53 more points, Haraway will move into the top 20 at the school. By simply matching last season’s 378 points, the former All-Ohio first team selection for the Truckers can move as high as 13th, while a 400-point season would vault him near the top 10.

Ogelsby contributes for CWRU

CLEVELAND — Norwalk graduate Jad Oglesby helped the Case Western Reserve University men’s soccer team to a No. 24 ranking and an appearance in the Div. III tournament this season.

The junior played four minutes in a penalty-kick tournament loss at Muhlenberg in the first round of the tournament.

One of his two goal this season came on an acrobatic bicycle kick in front of the net in a 2-2 tie against John Carroll on Sept. 14.

For the season, the 2020 Norwalk graduate started 10 of the 17 games for the Spartans (10-3-4), finishing with four assists and two goals for 10 points.