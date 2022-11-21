Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KREM
Multiple crashes reported across Inland Northwest following Tuesday snow
SPOKANE, Wash. — Law enforcement and other agencies reported numerous car crashes around the Inland Northwest on Tuesday, as snow fell across the region. By Wednesday morning, most major roads were clear but the fog was an issue in many areas. WSDOT reminded drivers to "turn on your headlights and don't out drive your visibility."
bonnersferryherald.com
VIDEO: Freezing rain and a wintry mix falls on the Inland Northwest
Rain, snow, and ice return to the Inland Northwest Tuesday as an incoming storm sweeps the region. Winter Weather Advisories are in place in anticipation of the impacts of the storm. The worst of it will be Tuesday before slow improvements arrive in time for Thanksgiving day. The biggest impacts...
KREM
School closures: Snow and ice cancel, delay Washington schools ahead of Thanksgiving
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A storm that brought snow and ice to central and eastern Washington has forced some school districts to cancel or delay school on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Closures include Moses Lake and Quincy School Districts. For drivers heading out this morning be prepared for slick roads,...
Timeline: Tracking Tuesday's rain, wind, and mountain snow
SEATTLE — The past two weeks of November have been quiet and dry for western Washington. November is typically the wettest month of the year at Sea-Tac, averaging 6.31 inches of precipitation. This November, Sea-Tac has only picked up 1.67 inches of rain and is in the midst of a 14-day dry streak.
Search continues for woman missing for 2 days in freezing temperatures after New Hampshire hike
The search continued Tuesday for a 20-year-old woman who officials say has been missing for two days after going hiking in New Hampshire mountains. The state's fish and game law enforcement division said Emily Sotelo was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Fraconia and she intended to hike Mounts Lafayette, Haystack and Flume.
Can Unoccupied Vehicle Be Left Running to Warm Up?
Every year, we hear stories about how you can get a ticket for leaving your vehicle running unoccupied to warm it up in the winter. Washington state law technically prohibits that...but... According to the RCW (revised code of Washington) 46.61.600:. "No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle...
ifiberone.com
Hanford Reach fish hatchery near Basin City to close due to near-record low steelhead salmon returns; no fishing allowed
BASIN CITY - On Friday, the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the temporary closure of the Ringold-Meseberg Hatchery just southwest of Basin City. State officials say that means people will be unable fish for steelhead in the area. This year’s return of Ringold Springs Hatchery steelhead is...
Inflation drives high demand for help at Second Harvest’s Turkey Drive in Tri-Cities
Cars began lining up before dawn.
All Southern Resident killer whales have been in the Inland Puget Sound for 17 days
BELLINGHAM, Wash — All three Southern Resident killer whale pods have been in the Puget Sound for over two weeks, which is something that hasn't happened in recent memory, according to the Orca Behavior Institute. The pods have been spotted from south Puget Sound all the way north to...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Eastern Oregon Receiving $1,742,301 for Small City Infrastructure Projects
ELGIN – (Information from the Oregon Department of Transportation) The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced the approval of 27 new infrastructure projects under the Small City Allotment Program. These projects, as stated in the press release, “range from adding sidewalks to chip-sealing roads, from paving city streets to improving intersections – all in communities with populations of 5,000 or less.”
MyNorthwest.com
Flu season wreaking havoc on kids in Washington state
Flu season has started early this year, creating a perfect storm with RSV and COVID that is wreaking havoc on kids. In Snohomish County, a quarter of flu tests came back positive at last count 10 days ago — and the county believes that figure now may be closer to half of all tests.
nbcrightnow.com
First HiVE patrol results for the region released
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to...
Should Tri-Cities Expect a Dry Christmas in 2022?
Even though we are currently experiencing La Niña in the Pacific Ocean, there is zero indication that the Tri-Cities area will be under snow in December. I took a look at the weather for a month out (look, I'm not an expert) and most days are expected to be in the forties, including the week of Christmas.
Is It Legal for Washington Truckers to Honk Their Horns for Kids?
Is It Illegal For A Truck Driver In Washington State To Honk Their Horn For Kids?. If you've been driving in Washington State and had a truck driver honk their horn at you, chances are you've got a kid in the back making the arm pump signal for a trucker to honk their horn.
Occupational Health Safety
Two Washington Dollar Tree Stores Face Almost $55K in Combined Fines
The fines were issued for blocked electrical panels and stacked boxes that were “perilously close to collapsing,” the state’s Department of Labor & Industries said. Dollar Tree’s history of penalties continues after two stores in Washington state were fined after allegedly not abiding by safety regulations.
newscenter1.tv
NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
Small Town Eastern Oregon to Get A Lot of New Roads Etc
Four small communities in our region in Eastern Oregon will have some better roads and sidewalks soon, thanks to a new fund for projects. According to information released Thursday by the Oregon State Department of Transportation:. "Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023...
Snow in Tri-Cities Washington Forecast Again, Is it Real This Time?
Last Tuesday when snow was forecast for Tri-Cities, we didn't get any at all. Now snow is in the extended forecast again for Tri-Cities Washington but are we really going to get some this time?. When Will Tri-Cities Washington Get the First Snow of the Year?. Last week when snow...
Police searching for overdue New Hampshire hiker
FRANCONIA, N.H. – Police are searching for a missing hiker in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo was dropped off at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia Sunday morning and hasn't returned home.Officers said the 19-year-old, from Westford, planned to hike Mount Lafayette, Little Haystack, and Flume. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they had 18 search teams looking for her on Monday morning, including the New Hampshire National Guard helicopter.They hope Sotelo took shelter somewhere for the night but noted that it was extremely cold and she didn't appear to be adequately prepared for the conditions. According to Fish and Game, it was 17 degrees in the search area Monday, and 12 degrees when crews arrived in the morning. Anyone who may have seen her along those trails is asked to call New Hampshire State Police.
q13fox.com
Black bear hunting banned indefinitely
Spring black bear hunting is now banned, according to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife. Fall black bear hunting is still legal.
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3