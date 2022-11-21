ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

VIDEO: Freezing rain and a wintry mix falls on the Inland Northwest

Rain, snow, and ice return to the Inland Northwest Tuesday as an incoming storm sweeps the region. Winter Weather Advisories are in place in anticipation of the impacts of the storm. The worst of it will be Tuesday before slow improvements arrive in time for Thanksgiving day. The biggest impacts...
SPOKANE, WA
Timeline: Tracking Tuesday's rain, wind, and mountain snow

SEATTLE — The past two weeks of November have been quiet and dry for western Washington. November is typically the wettest month of the year at Sea-Tac, averaging 6.31 inches of precipitation. This November, Sea-Tac has only picked up 1.67 inches of rain and is in the midst of a 14-day dry streak.
WASHINGTON STATE
Can Unoccupied Vehicle Be Left Running to Warm Up?

Every year, we hear stories about how you can get a ticket for leaving your vehicle running unoccupied to warm it up in the winter. Washington state law technically prohibits that...but... According to the RCW (revised code of Washington) 46.61.600:. "No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle...
WASHINGTON STATE
Eastern Oregon Receiving $1,742,301 for Small City Infrastructure Projects

ELGIN – (Information from the Oregon Department of Transportation) The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced the approval of 27 new infrastructure projects under the Small City Allotment Program. These projects, as stated in the press release, “range from adding sidewalks to chip-sealing roads, from paving city streets to improving intersections – all in communities with populations of 5,000 or less.”
OREGON STATE
Flu season wreaking havoc on kids in Washington state

Flu season has started early this year, creating a perfect storm with RSV and COVID that is wreaking havoc on kids. In Snohomish County, a quarter of flu tests came back positive at last count 10 days ago — and the county believes that figure now may be closer to half of all tests.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
First HiVE patrol results for the region released

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to...
YAKIMA, WA
Should Tri-Cities Expect a Dry Christmas in 2022?

Even though we are currently experiencing La Niña in the Pacific Ocean, there is zero indication that the Tri-Cities area will be under snow in December. I took a look at the weather for a month out (look, I'm not an expert) and most days are expected to be in the forties, including the week of Christmas.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Two Washington Dollar Tree Stores Face Almost $55K in Combined Fines

The fines were issued for blocked electrical panels and stacked boxes that were “perilously close to collapsing,” the state’s Department of Labor & Industries said. Dollar Tree’s history of penalties continues after two stores in Washington state were fined after allegedly not abiding by safety regulations.
TACOMA, WA
NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
PIEDMONT, SD
Small Town Eastern Oregon to Get A Lot of New Roads Etc

Four small communities in our region in Eastern Oregon will have some better roads and sidewalks soon, thanks to a new fund for projects. According to information released Thursday by the Oregon State Department of Transportation:. "Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023...
ELGIN, OR
Police searching for overdue New Hampshire hiker

FRANCONIA, N.H. – Police are searching for a missing hiker in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo was dropped off at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia Sunday morning and hasn't returned home.Officers said the 19-year-old, from Westford, planned to hike Mount Lafayette, Little Haystack, and Flume. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they had 18 search teams looking for her on Monday morning, including the New Hampshire National Guard helicopter.They hope Sotelo took shelter somewhere for the night but noted that it was extremely cold and she didn't appear to be adequately prepared for the conditions. According to Fish and Game, it was 17 degrees in the search area Monday, and 12 degrees when crews arrived in the morning. Anyone who may have seen her along those trails is asked to call New Hampshire State Police.
FRANCONIA, NH
