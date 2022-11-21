Inulin is one type of fiber that we consume in our diets, and it can be found in fruits, vegetables, and grains including wheat, asparagus, bananas, garlic, and onions. It's also commonly used in health supplements. New research has shown that inulin can trigger inflammation in the gut and other parts of the body that is related to an allergic reaction. Dietary inulin appears to change the metabolism of gut microbes, which leads to a phenomenon known as type 2 inflammation in the lungs and gut. But inulin can have some good effects on immunity as well. The findings have been reported in Nature.

