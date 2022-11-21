ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down

The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
Cody Bellinger could sign with big Dodgers rival?

Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers may want to shield their eyes. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Monday that the San Francisco Giants have checked in on former NL MVP outfielder Cody Bellinger, who was non-tendered by the Dodgers last week. Bellinger is reportedly looking for a one-year deal in free agency.
Dodgers Free Agency: Scott Boras Believes Joey Gallo Will Rebound With Starting Role

During the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers made an upside play by acquiring Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. At the time of the deal, Gallo was batting .159/.282/.339 and just one season removed from being one of the top players traded at the deadline. Although he got off to a hot start with the Dodgers, Gallo then regressed back to his production with the Yankees by hitting .162/.277/.393 in L.A.
Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League

The Boston Red Sox will be facing off with a familiar slugger in 2023. The Los Angeles Angles made a big splash Tuesday night acquiring outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers for a package centered around right-handed pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero along with left-handed minor leaguer Adam Seminaris.
Dodgers Have Reportedly Offered Contract to Aaron Judge

The Dodgers have reportedly offered a contract to the biggest free agent on the market. Here is what Héctor Gómez said in a tweet about the Dodgers & interest in Aaron Judge. According to @carmonaTV, the #Dodgers offered a US $214 million contract to Aaron Judge, which was...
Pair Of Red Sox Prospects Reportedly Poached By Same Japanese Team

The Boston Red Sox are in the process of losing some organizational depth due to an aggressive overseas team that appears to have spent plenty of time scouting the WooSox. The Hanshin Tigers, a member of the Japanese Nippon Professional Baseball League, are expected to sign outfielder Johan Mieses and right-hander Brian Keller according to the Yakyu Cosmopolitan, a source that translates NPB news into English.
Red Sox acquire INF/OF Hoy Park in trade with Pirates

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox acquired infielder/outfielder Hoy Park in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. The Red Sox sent minor league left-hander Inmer Lobo to Pittsburgh for Park, who was designated for assignment Tuesday when the Pirates claimed first baseman Lewin Díaz off waivers from Miami.
