The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down
The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
Astros Sign Machado to Minor League Contract with Spring Training Invite
The Houston Astros signed veteran infielder Dixon Machado to a minor league deal Tuesday.
Cody Bellinger could sign with big Dodgers rival?
Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers may want to shield their eyes. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Monday that the San Francisco Giants have checked in on former NL MVP outfielder Cody Bellinger, who was non-tendered by the Dodgers last week. Bellinger is reportedly looking for a one-year deal in free agency.
MLB experts predict where Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom will sign and for how much
“Freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose.” - Janis Joplin. However in Major League Baseball, it’s quite the opposite. Free agents Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom are expected to hit it big this winter on the open market. Judge, the New York Yankees outfielder who...
Yardbarker
Red Sox, Yankees Reportedly Could Ignite Bidding War For Premier Pitcher
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are known for their historic rivalry that has spanned over a century. Now it appears that the two big-market franchises could be taking their clash into the offseason, for one of the most-hyped players in the current free-agent class. "The Red Sox...
Aaron Judge News: Yankees Make New Offer to Free Agent, Dodgers Remain in the Mix
The Dodgers are reportedly looking to pursue the outfielder.
Padres' Joe Musgrove embarking on chilling world-record attempt
The Padres' Joe Musgrove will attempt to set a world record for the fastest pitch on the coldest continent on earth as part of his work with Challenged Athletes Foundation
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency: Scott Boras Believes Joey Gallo Will Rebound With Starting Role
During the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers made an upside play by acquiring Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. At the time of the deal, Gallo was batting .159/.282/.339 and just one season removed from being one of the top players traded at the deadline. Although he got off to a hot start with the Dodgers, Gallo then regressed back to his production with the Yankees by hitting .162/.277/.393 in L.A.
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League
The Boston Red Sox will be facing off with a familiar slugger in 2023. The Los Angeles Angles made a big splash Tuesday night acquiring outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers for a package centered around right-handed pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero along with left-handed minor leaguer Adam Seminaris.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Showing Interest in Potential Cody Bellinger Replacement
They're shopping for an outfielder early in free agency.
iheart.com
Dodgers Have Reportedly Offered Contract to Aaron Judge
The Dodgers have reportedly offered a contract to the biggest free agent on the market. Here is what Héctor Gómez said in a tweet about the Dodgers & interest in Aaron Judge. According to @carmonaTV, the #Dodgers offered a US $214 million contract to Aaron Judge, which was...
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Yardbarker
Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team
The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
Column: Where Tatis belongs; Abreu-Padres fit would be promising
Padres have a good opening for Tatis. Free agent Jose Abreu? Green flags, mostly, One yellow flag.
Yardbarker
Pair Of Red Sox Prospects Reportedly Poached By Same Japanese Team
The Boston Red Sox are in the process of losing some organizational depth due to an aggressive overseas team that appears to have spent plenty of time scouting the WooSox. The Hanshin Tigers, a member of the Japanese Nippon Professional Baseball League, are expected to sign outfielder Johan Mieses and right-hander Brian Keller according to the Yakyu Cosmopolitan, a source that translates NPB news into English.
3 reasons why Cody Bellinger is definitely leaving Dodgers after non-tender
It was talked about for weeks before it actually happened and it still took fans by surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers actually non-tendered Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent who can sign with any team. This does not mean that Bellinger’s career with the Dodgers is over yet. The...
Astros Free Agent Target: Corey Dickerson
The Houston Astros have the need for a corner outfield bat, and Corey Dickerson could be the perfect fit.
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Free Agent Deal With Former Cubs Utility Outfielder
The Red Sox certainly were busy Wednesday and nabbed an outfielder from the Cubs
FOX Sports
Red Sox acquire INF/OF Hoy Park in trade with Pirates
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox acquired infielder/outfielder Hoy Park in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. The Red Sox sent minor league left-hander Inmer Lobo to Pittsburgh for Park, who was designated for assignment Tuesday when the Pirates claimed first baseman Lewin Díaz off waivers from Miami.
