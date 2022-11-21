ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
WUSA9

'I want to get busted' | Virginia man pleads guilty to two felony counts in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON — A Virginia man who bragged about destroying media equipment during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty last week in federal court to two felony counts. Joshua Dillon Haynes, 40, of Covington, Virginia, entered a plea of guilty Friday to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding and once count of destruction of property, both felonies. According to his plea deal, Haynes could face 27-33 months in prison at sentencing on Jan. 31.
Chronicle

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Pardons 45,000 People With Marijuana Possession Convictions

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday that she is issuing a pardon for Oregonians who have been convicted of simple possession of marijuana. The pardon is for people convicted of possessing one ounce or less of marijuana before 2016 when they were 21 or older. Brown’s pardon applies in cases where possession was the only charge, and there were no victims.
CBS Pittsburgh

Leaving office, Toomey calls Trump's Jan. 6 actions 'an egregious offense to the Constitution'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In a very candid exit interview with KDKA political editor Jon Delano, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey had some of his strongest words about former President Donald Trump.The senator leaves office in just five weeks after 18 years in Congress.Pat Toomey is one of the most fiscally conservative senators in Washington with a strong independent streak that led the Republican to vote to remove Donald Trump from office shortly after the Capitol attack."For me, it was not a close call," says Toomey.Echoing the conclusions of the Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack on the Capitol, Toomey could not...
FOX 43

FOX 43

