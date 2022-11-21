Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Related
Man who dragged officer into mob of rioters on Jan. 6 sentenced to 7½ years in prison
A Tennessee man who dragged a police officer into a mob, initiating one of the most harrowing acts of violence in the U.S. Capitol attack, is sentenced.
Guilty: A former Capitol police officer was convicted on a charge he obstructed the January 6 investigation
Current and former Capitol police officers testified at the trial of Michael Riley, who was found guilty of warning a rioter to delete evidence.
'Loudmouth' Capitol rioter who said elected officials were 'all going to be executed' sentenced to 4 years in prison
A Memphis man who filmed himself inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 was sentenced to 4 years in prison. Matthew Bledsoe was convicted by a jury in July on several Capitol riot charges. More than 900 people have been arrested on Capitol riot charges, and more than 400 have pleaded...
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
How Did Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Chris Epps Land Behind Bars Himself?
Chris Epps was accused of accepting at least $1.4 million in bribes and kickbacks while serving as the corrections commissioner for the state of Mississippi. For years, Chris Epps ran the state of Mississippi’s prisons—now he calls prison home. The state’s former corrections commissioner is currently serving time...
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
A Capitol rioter pleaded guilty to assaulting police with a skateboard despite yelling, 'We will not concede,' on January 6
A father and son pleaded guilty to assaulting police at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The son hit an officer with a "White Fang" skateboard.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
A Brand New Law Could Be Donald Trump's Undoing
The former president faces a battery lawsuit from a woman who has accused him of rape when New York's Adult Survivors Act takes effect on November 24.
'I want to get busted' | Virginia man pleads guilty to two felony counts in Capitol riot case
WASHINGTON — A Virginia man who bragged about destroying media equipment during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty last week in federal court to two felony counts. Joshua Dillon Haynes, 40, of Covington, Virginia, entered a plea of guilty Friday to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding and once count of destruction of property, both felonies. According to his plea deal, Haynes could face 27-33 months in prison at sentencing on Jan. 31.
Pa. county that allowed secret access to voting data should be punished: judge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has recommended the state’s high court impose civil contempt penalties against a Republican-majority county government that this summer secretly allowed a third party to copy data from voting machines used in the 2020 election lost by former President Donald Trump. Commonwealth...
Chronicle
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Pardons 45,000 People With Marijuana Possession Convictions
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday that she is issuing a pardon for Oregonians who have been convicted of simple possession of marijuana. The pardon is for people convicted of possessing one ounce or less of marijuana before 2016 when they were 21 or older. Brown’s pardon applies in cases where possession was the only charge, and there were no victims.
Two Missouri Men Indicted In Murder-For-Hire Killing
Two men were indicted on murder-for-hire charges Wednesday in connection with the April fatal shooting of a man in St. Louis, Missouri. Ray Bradley, 44, and Moreion Lindsey, 32, were indicted on one count each of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire. The indictment says
Native Hawaiians jailed and found guilty of hate crime after beating white man
At least two Native Hawaiian men were ordered jailed Thursday after they were found guilty of hate crime charges relating to the beating of a white man in a Maui village.
Leaving office, Toomey calls Trump's Jan. 6 actions 'an egregious offense to the Constitution'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In a very candid exit interview with KDKA political editor Jon Delano, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey had some of his strongest words about former President Donald Trump.The senator leaves office in just five weeks after 18 years in Congress.Pat Toomey is one of the most fiscally conservative senators in Washington with a strong independent streak that led the Republican to vote to remove Donald Trump from office shortly after the Capitol attack."For me, it was not a close call," says Toomey.Echoing the conclusions of the Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack on the Capitol, Toomey could not...
Federal inmate allegedly tried to shoot visitor at Arizona prison camp: Report
A federal prison inmate who was able to obtain a firearm at an Arizona prison pulled out the gun in a visitation area and allegedly attempted to shoot a visitor in the head, according to The Associated Press. The weapon misfired and the female visitor was uninjured in Sunday’s incident...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0