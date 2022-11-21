ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

9 men arrested during prostitution sting in Virginia Beach

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Nine men in Virginia Beach were arrested earlier this month during a prostitution sting.

Virginia Beach police say the recent sting involved men ranging from 26 to 63 years old.

Their names are:

  • Darren Warrington, (M/33) of Virginia Beach
  • Zygmund Lenchert, (M/48) of Virginia Beach
  • Jerico Manansala, (M/48) of Virginia Beach
  • Mickey Hagos, (M/30) of Norfolk
  • Jose Buenaventura, (M/63) of Virginia Beach
  • Robert Humes, (M/33) of Virginia Beach
  • Emerson Mangahas, (M/29) of Virginia Beach
  • Gerver Alexis Gomez-Gomez, (M/26) of Virginia Beach

All men have been charged with one count of soliciting prostitution. Their mugshots have not been made available as of Monday afternoon.

Additionally, 39-year-old Virginia Beach resident Daniel Ray Blankenship was also taken into custody and charged with prostitution and aiding prostitution.

According to Virginia Beach police, prostitution drives the demand for human trafficking. Sex workers are often vulnerable victims of traffickers and pimps. The intent of the operation was to target the people that patronize sex workers in order to reduce demand.

