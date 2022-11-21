ABERDEEN, S.D. – Northern State University’s Department of Art has been re-accredited by the National Association of Schools of Art and Design (NASAD). Founded in 1944, the National Association of Schools of Art and Design is an organization of schools, conservatories, colleges and universities with approximately 349 accredited institutional members. It establishes national standards for undergraduate and graduate degrees and other credentials for art and design and art/design-related disciplines, and provides assistance to institutions and individuals engaged in artistic, scholarly, educational, and other art/design-related endeavors.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO