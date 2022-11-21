Read full article on original website
Related
northern.edu
State University’s Lee to publish scholarly book, journal article
ABERDEEN, S.D. – Northern State University’s Dr. Keun Lee will publish a scholarly book as well as a peer-reviewed journal article. Lee’s book, “Economics of Keynes: Common Sense in Theory,” is forthcoming from Cambridge Scholars Publishing LTD, Newcastle, United Kingdom. Also, his scholarly article, “Inflation...
northern.edu
Department of Art re-accredited by National Association of Schools of Art and Design
ABERDEEN, S.D. – Northern State University’s Department of Art has been re-accredited by the National Association of Schools of Art and Design (NASAD). Founded in 1944, the National Association of Schools of Art and Design is an organization of schools, conservatories, colleges and universities with approximately 349 accredited institutional members. It establishes national standards for undergraduate and graduate degrees and other credentials for art and design and art/design-related disciplines, and provides assistance to institutions and individuals engaged in artistic, scholarly, educational, and other art/design-related endeavors.
hubcityradio.com
Special honor for two Aberdeen Central students
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- Two Aberdeen Central seniors received a tremendous honor from U.S. Senator Mike Rounds. It might have been the first time this has taken place in the classroom. Senator Rounds announced that Senior Ethan Fergel will receive a full scholarship to attend the United States Military Academy at West...
brookingsradio.com
Body of kidnapping victim found in northeast South Dakota
The body of a missing Aberdeen man who was the victim in a suspected kidnapping was discovered Thursday evening. According to Aberdeen police, FBI agents located the body Simon Deng in rural northeast South Dakota. Authorities have classified this case as a homicide. Deng was last seen with suspects Joshua...
dakotanewsnow.com
Aberdeen Police seize marijuana, 23-year-old charged
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Aberdeen Police Department’s Facebook post, an investigation into local marijuana distribution led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man. The post says officers seized 10 lbs of marijuana, 65 marijuana cartridges, a handgun, and $3,300 in cash. The suspect...
dakotanewsnow.com
FBI locate body of missing Aberdeen man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Aberdeen police report, FBI agents located the body of the missing man, Simon Deng. Deng was last seen with suspects Joshua Ortley and Kyle Three Legs on Oct. 23, 2022, before being reported missing four days later. Detectives say Deng had sent text messages revealing Ortley had assaulted him, and during the investigation, officers found evidence that Deng had been severely injured.
