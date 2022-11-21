ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

New Savannah Fire Chief sworn in at city hall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah now has a new full time fire chief. Interim Fire Chief Elzie Kitchen was officially sworn in at a ceremony today at City Hall. Mayor Van Johnson and City Manager Jay Melder were also in attendance. Chief Kitchen says he’s looking forward...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rincon Fire Department dedicates fire truck to longtime firefighter

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon and the Rincon Fire Department dedicated one of their firetrucks to a longtime firefighter. Gary Kocher, 35, is a certified firefighter with Suppression for the Rincon Fire Department. Kocher was one of the first paid firefighters in the Lealman Fire Department in...
RINCON, GA
wtoc.com

First Bryan Baptist Church holds “Christmas in Yamacraw” event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church in the heart of Yamacraw Village had an outdoor church service Wednesday night to ring-in the season. The church’s pastor, joined by historians, says they do it so people don’t forget about their history. The church sits on one of...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Soldiers celebrate Thanksgiving early at Fort Stewart

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Soldiers and Army leaders are celebrating Thanksgiving a day early at Fort Stewart. Dining staff say they expect to serve at least 500 people Wednesday. The dining facility for the 2nd Armored Brigade at Fort Stewart was as the site for a family gathering of sorts.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Karla Hillen: One year later

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As Chatham County Police wrap up the most extensive search in their department’s history, this week marks a year since a different search in Bryan County. Karla Hillen went missing a year ago. Her body was found two weeks later in Fort McAllister State...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty County Fire Services responds to house fire in Midway

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County Fire Services is on the scene of an active house fire on Islands Highway in Midway Sunday night. Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby says the structure is fully engulfed. The home is located in the 5800 block of Islands Highway. Multiple fire agencies...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Two injured after shooting on Winwood Place

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two males injured. The shooting took place in the 500 block of Winwood Place. One victim received serious injuries and the other received non life-threatening injuries, officials say. WTOC will keep you up to date as...
SAVANNAH, GA
abcnews4.com

Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
wtoc.com

Catherine Jones Ministries serves free Thanksgiving meals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Catherine Jones Ministries gave out Thanksgiving meals today. For the fourth year in a row, they invited the homeless community for a warm meal. Pastor Jones says during this time of the year, due to Covid-19 and other changes, she knows there are people less fortunate and wanted to give back by feeding the homeless.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

A First Responder Thanksgiving

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving came early for some first responders in Pooler Tuesday. The Dewitt Tilton group dropped off some meals along with a special message from some local elementary school students.
POOLER, GA
Savannah Tribune

Local Church Prepares Dynamic Giveaway for 1,000 Families

Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship presents “Blessings on the Southside” and Grocery and Gift Giveaway for the Local Community. Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship is proud to present “Blessings on the Southside” on Saturday, December 17, 2022, beginning at 10:00am and lasting until 1:00pm (or while supplies last). The community giveaway will take place at 425 West Montgomery Crossroads, Savannah, GA. Under the leadership of Pastors Charles & Yolanda Roberson, Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be serving the community by providing 1,000 grocery boxes and 1,000 free gifts OR gift cards to families and children who attend, while supplies last.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Chance to bring a hero home for the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is teaming up with the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation to send five service members home to spend holidays with their families. It’s all part of the Home for the Holidays contest. You can nominate a service member...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Union Mission served 375 Thanksgiving meals to those in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Union Mission served more than 375 Thanksgiving meals to the homeless and people in need. They also gave free clothing and household items through their Clothing Closet. More than 40 volunteers helped set up tables, prepare hot to-go boxed meals, and spread holiday cheer. “We have...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Illegally shipped lumber finds new home at local school

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a fun day out of the classroom for middle school students in Effingham County. “Today the staff of the US Fish & Wildlife Service at the Savannah Coastal Refuge Complex is out here at Ebenezer Middle School and we’re helping build some raised beds for the school,” said Monica Harris of the Savannah Coastal Refuge Complex.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah police searching for missing woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman. Police say Madison Sherlin, 22, was last seen on Nov. 20 at Motel 6 on Stephenson Avenue. She is 5’ 2”, 130 pounds and has short dark hair, however her hair is not currently in the same style as in […]
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy