Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Miles “Doc” Mincer, 79, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Miles “Doc” Mincer, 79, passed away peacefully November 20, 2022 at Carthage Area Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Born May 11, 1943 in Renovo, PA to the late Kenneth and Ruth (Wadsworth) Mincer. Doc moved with his...
wwnytv.com
Michael James Paul, 42, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael James Paul, 42, of Lewis St., passed away on November 20, 2022 at home. Michael was born in Redding, Pennsylvania on June 30, 1980 to Stewart R. Paul and Donna M. Sprague. After receiving his GED, he attended college in Binghamton. He was employed...
wwnytv.com
Eugene ‘Gene’ Milton Long
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gene Long passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2022. He leaves a legacy of love to all the lives he touched. He was born in Oneonta, New York, April 15, 1929. He graduated from Oneonta High School lettering in football, basketball and baseball. Hoping to pursue his passion for football he attended the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York. After a term he changed his focus and enrolled at Cortland State Teachers College. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he received the rank of Captain.
wwnytv.com
Judith C. Hudziak, 81, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Judith C. Hudziak will be 2:00pm – 4:00pm Monday, November 28th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. The burial and funeral service will be held at a date and time convenient to her family. Judith passed away at Samaritan’s...
wwnytv.com
Waide J. Belile, 65, of Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vermont (WWNY) - Waide J. Belile age 65, passed away peacefully Wednesday November 23 2022 surrounded by family and friends. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Full obituary to follow.
wwnytv.com
Michael Leslie Locy, 69, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Michael Leslie Locy, 69 passed away on Friday, November 18 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. He was born in Gouverneur on May 29, 1953, to Robert K. Locy Sr. and Loana A. LaVare Locy. He graduated from Hugh C. Williams High School, Canton in 1971, and he attended both Suny Canton ATC and SUNY Potsdam. He retired from the Navy and the Naval Reserve with 20 years of service with the rank of OS1. The USS Saratoga, USS John F. Kennedy, and USS DeWert, took him to many interesting places including Egypt, Spain, Italy, France and Greece. Michael worked for Tamarck Tree Service and retired from the Lewis Tree Service.
wwnytv.com
Joan T. Ganter, 86, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On November 19, 2022, our mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to so many passed at the age of 86. She was the CEO of the Ganter family and was instrumental in supporting and influencing so many members of our family. Joan raised eight children and was known as “Mema” to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. First and foremost her family was the most important thing to her and she was always present at celebrations, graduations, sporting events and family gatherings. Her eight children provided her with 20 grandchildren who then went on to produce 21 great grandchildren. She was known for her cooking, her bacon potato and macaroni salads and fish chowder were just several of her famous dishes. Joan was also known for her knitting and produced well over 100 blankets for family members and friends in addition to her famous dishcloths and other items.
wwnytv.com
Dennis L. Rogers, 80
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dennis L. Rogers, 80, passed away November 22, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center after a battle with cancer. Dennis was born in Carthage and adopted by Merton and Elizabeth Townsend Rogers, and educated in Alexandria Bay schools. Dennis married Carol A. Ferguson on April...
wwnytv.com
Ronald J. Asafaylo, 80, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ronald J. Asafaylo, 80, passed away at his home in Watertown Saturday, November 19, 2022. Ronald was born in Mercer, PA June 4, 1942, son of John and Margaret G. Kudrey Asafaylo. The family moved to the north country and he was a 1960 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy. He graduated from Wadhams Hall Seminary and then from St. Bonaventure University.
wwnytv.com
Trevor J. Gladle, 42, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Trevor J. Gladle, 42, of South Massey Street, passed away November 19, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Trevor was born October 23, 1980 in Watertown , son of Kenneth B. Gladle and Patricia A. (Netto) Gladle-Hatch. He attended schools in Watertown and received his plumbing and heating certificate from Jefferson-Lewis BOCES. Trevor worked for various restaurants including Ricardo’s as an executive chef and most recently at Spokes as a sous chef.
wwnytv.com
Marion Y. Sullivan, 83, of Harrisville
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) -Funeral services for Marion Y. Sullivan, age 83, of Harrisville, NY, will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 11:00AM at Frary Funeral Home on 14248 State Street in Harrisville, NY. Visitation will be held at the funeral home in Harrisville prior to funeral services from 9:00AM to 11:00AM. Burial will be in Pitcairn Cemetery in the Spring at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville. Ms. Sullivan passed away on Friday evening, November 18, 2022, at Lewis County Nursing Home in Lowville, NY.
wwnytv.com
Michael Everett Worley, 47, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael Everett Worley, 47, of Washington St., died on November 16, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle-pedestrian accident. Michael was born on November 18, 1974 in Lowville, New York, son of James P. and Judy (Beaudoin) Worley. He was employed as an attendant at Sunoco Gas Station in Watertown.
wwnytv.com
Markham “Mark” Cornell, 78, formerly of Canton and Norwood
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Markham “Mark” Cornell, 78, formerly of Canton and Norwood died November 16, 2022 at Massena Memorial Hospital. Burial will be in the Crary Mills Cemetery. Mark was born April 15, 1944 in Canton, NY and was a son of the late Clarence and...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh mourns the death of 9/11 first responder and firefighter Scott LaFlesh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A local hero and longtime first responder from Plattsburgh has died following a cancer diagnosis. Retired firefighter Scott LaFlesh died this week of cancer that was attributed to his work at ground zero following the events of Sept. 11, 2001, according to city of Plattsburgh Fire Chief Scott Lawliss.
wwnytv.com
Susan M. Lalonde, 77, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Susan M. Lalonde, age 77 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Friday (November 25, 2022) at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Entombment will be at a later date at the Oswegatchie Mausoleum (Foxwood Memorial Park) in Ogdensburg.
wwnytv.com
Laurie L. Countryman, 54, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Laurie L. Countryman, 54, of Philadelphia, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, surrounded by her family at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Laurie was born on July 4,1968 in Lowville, the daughter of Malcolm and Sharon (Myers) Campbell. She was a 1986 graduate of...
wwnytv.com
Betty Ann Blanchard, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Betty Ann Blanchard, 76, formerly of Midtown Towers, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home where she had been a resident for a short time. Betty was born on October 26, 1946 in Watertown, New York, daughter of the late Gilbert...
wwnytv.com
John A. Oberton, 77, formerly of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - John A. Oberton, 77, of Perkasie, PA and formerly of Philadelphia, NY, passed away November 16, 2022 in Pennsylvania. He was born on October 10, 1945, in Sellersville, PA, son of John J. and Myrtle M. (Leister) Oberton, and he graduated from Indian River High School in 1963.
wwnytv.com
Mary Pettis Trombley, 87, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Mary Pettis Trombley, 87, of Cape Vincent, NY passed away on Nov. 11, 2022. Mary was born July 1st, 1935, to the late George and Beulah Pettis. She graduated from IHC in 1952. She married Kenneth Trombley Sr. on Dec. 27th, 1954. Mary was...
wwnytv.com
Linda L. Hautamaki, 73, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Linda L. Hautamaki, 73, of Trout Creek, Michigan, passed away November 16, 2022 at the home of her daughter in Dexter, NY. She was born on March 5, 1949 in Pontiac, Michigan, daughter of Daniel R. and Dora (Brownell) Pifer. She graduated from Clarkston High...
Comments / 0