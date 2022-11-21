Read full article on original website
KDRV
Rogue Valley Mall preparing for Black Friday
MEDFORD, Ore. – From special sales to pictures with Santa, the Rogue Valley Mall is getting ready for Black Friday. “Us, our staff, all of the retailers here, we stretch out and get ready for it,” said Anna Orlando, general manager of the Rogue Valley Mall. “It's a very long day but it has such a great energy.”
ijpr.org
Cases of respiratory viruses increasing in Southern Oregon
Like many parts of the country, Jackson County is experiencing a modest uptick in COVID cases, as well as a rapid increase in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu. Jackson County Medical Director Leona O'Keefe said these increases are especially concerning given that the health care system...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
medfordoregon.gov
Medford Fire Demonstrates Space Heater Safety
Space heaters can be a convenient source of supplemental heat for your home in cold weather. Unfortunately, they can pose significant fire and electric shock hazards if not used properly. Medford Fire recently demonstrated the dangers associated with using space heaters. Check out this video below:. Safety should always be...
beachconnection.net
Recreational Crabbing Banned on South Oregon Coast; Commercial Season Delayed
(Newport, Oregon) - The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced Friday that recreational crabbing in bays and estuaries on the southern Oregon coast has been closed. This begins eight miles north of Winchester Bay (at Tahkenitch Creek) and runs down to the California border, including the towns of Coos Bay, Bandon, Port Orford, Gold Beach and Brookings. (Photo Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe: crab boats off Cannon Beach)
Harry & David pre-holiday frenzy keeps pace with handpicked fruits and hand-tied bows in Medford
Kay Armstrong is pretty happy with her job: She’s a tour guide who takes visitors around the 52-acre Harry & David campus in Medford where fruit and artisan goods are decoratively packaged into welcomed gifts. She explains the pears that made the fruit producer famous in the 1920s are...
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
medfordoregon.gov
Tis' the Season for Holiday Events Around Medford!
The following are upcoming holiday events that are happening around the City:. Bring the whole family and join us for a night of holiday fun! Festival activities include the holiday tree lighting, photo opportunities with Santa, a candy cane hunt and more! The event runs from 4:30-8 PM at Pear Blossom Park (Along 4th, 5th and 6th Streets). Attendance is free.
KTVL
Grants Pass Police expose nationwide moving company scam
The Oregon Peace Officers Association presented an award to investigators from the Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) and other law enforcement agencies for their effort in shutting down a nationwide moving company scam. The scam investigation identified over 350 victims, resulted in numerous arrests and returned millions of dollars in...
KTVL
Shots fired, police say avoid SE Portola Drive
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says it is currently investigating reports of shots fired at a home on SE Portola Drive Tuesday afternoon. There does not appear to be an immediate danger to the public. Police advise the public to please avoid the area as the...
Fred Meyer workers file federal lawsuit against parent company Kroger over missing pay
A lawsuit against Fred Meyer accuses the grocery store of labor violations including failing to pay employees their earned wages and in a timely manner. The complaint was filed in federal court in Portland last Thursday by one current and one former employee who worked at Fred Meyer stores in Medford and Portland.
KTVL
Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
KDRV
Local law enforcement blames Measure 110 for the rise in fentanyl and synthetic opioid overdoses in Oregon
JOSEPHINE COUNTY -- With the increase in synthetic opioids circulating around our state, local law enforcement is fed up with statewide measures that decriminalize the personal possession of illegal drugs. Sheriff Dave Daniel with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says Measure 110 has affected our community – since it passed...
oregontoday.net
Indicted for Using Deceased Spouse’s ID, Nov. 22
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—A Southern Oregon woman is facing federal charges alleging she used her deceased spouse’s identity to fraudulently obtain more than $36,000 in federal student aid. On October 6, 2022, a federal grand jury in Medford returned a nine-count indictment charging Cynthia Pickering, 55, of Central Point, Oregon with wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and student loan fraud. According to court documents, beginning in September 2017 and continuing through April 2019, Pickering is alleged to have devised a scheme to use her deceased spouse’s personally identifiable information to submit multiple applications for federal student aid and enroll her former spouse at three different colleges and universities in Oregon. These fraudulent applications caused the three colleges and universities—Eastern Oregon University, Rogue Community College, and Western Oregon University—to disperse $36,341 in federal student aid into Pickering’s personal checking account. To conceal her scheme, Pickering attended online classes pretending to be her former spouse so that her spouse would remain eligible for the student aid. Pickering did what was necessary to pass first term courses at each institution and collect the funds. On November 15, 2022, Pickering was arrested at her residence in Central Point. The next day, on November 16, 2022, she made her first appearance in federal court in Medford before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. Pickering was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and released pending a jury trial scheduled to begin on January 24, 2023. Wire fraud and student aid fraud are punishable by up 20 years and five years in federal prison, respectively, per count of conviction. Aggravated identity theft is punishable by up to two years in prison consecutive to any other carceral sentence imposed. This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Inspector General (ED-OIG). It is being prosecuted by John C. Brassell, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. If you or someone you know believe you are the victim of federal student aid fraud or are otherwise aware of student aid fraud being committed, please contact ED-OIG by calling 1-800-MIS-USED (1-800-647-8733) or submit a tip online at https://oighotlineportal.ed.gov/eCasePortal/.
kptv.com
Man arrested in Grants Pass after firing gun near schools
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly firing a gun during a dispute, according to the Grants Pass Police Department. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Southeast Portola Drive to a call about a man with a gun. The man, 22-year-old Seth Fox, was reportedly demanding the return of a car that had been sold. He then allegedly fired his gun and drove off in the car. No one was injured.
KTVL
Car crash in Central Point, drivers advised to avoid area
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — UPDATE, NOV. 18 2:00 PM:. Jackson County Roads says the intersection of Table Rock Road and Biddle Road in Central Point has been cleared. Drivers can proceed as usual. -- ORIGINAL STORY:. Officials are warning the public to avoid the area of Table Rock Road...
KTVL
Avian influenza continues precautions at Wildlife Images
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — With more than 49 million birds having been killed or culled in the U.S. so far this year, Avian influenza continues to be a danger to birds. The largest bird flu outbreak affected over 50.5 million birds in 2015. As those numbers continue to grow, staff at Wildlife Images continue to take precautions to keep their resident birds healthy.
KDRV
Police: Cave Junction man arrested after firing gun during argument in Grants Pass
Grants Pass, Ore. - A Cave Junction man has been arrested after police say he fired a round from his gun during a dispute in Grants Pass. On Tuesday, the Grants Pass Police Department received a report of a male with a gun in the 1900 block of SE Portola Drive in Grants Pass. The male was reportedly demanding the return of a car that had been sold.
KTVL
Suspect arrested after shots fired in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says a suspect has been arrested after shots were fired Tuesday afternoon on SE Portola Drive. According to police, Seth Fox, 22 of Cave Junction, was in the area, demanding the return of a recently sold vehicle. When officers arrived on...
mybasin.com
SOUTHERN OREGON WOMAN INDICTED FOR USING DECEASED SPOUSE’S IDENTITY TO OBTAIN FEDERAL STUDENT AID
MEDFORD, Ore.—A Southern Oregon woman is facing federal charges alleging she used her deceased spouse’s identity to fraudulently obtain more than $36,000 in federal student aid. On October 6, 2022, a federal grand jury in Medford returned a nine-count indictment charging Cynthia Pickering, 55, of Central Point, Oregon...
