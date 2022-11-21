Read full article on original website
county17.com
One arrested following stand-off on Poplar Avenue
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A convicted felon was arrested last night following a nearly 2-hour stand-off with police, who reportedly found the suspect with a firearm and cocaine, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Wednesday. Kenneth Durrah, 35, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Nov. 23
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Battery, Nov. 22, Saunders Boulevard, GPD. Officers arrested a 14-year-old boy for violating...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Nov. 23
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
One dead following rollover on Highway 59
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Fremont County man died Monday morning after he was ejected from a vehicle during a rollover on Highway 59, Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said Tuesday. Xando Reeves Three Irons, 19, has been identified as the driver of a white 2000 Ford F-150 that overturned...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Nov. 21
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Nov. 19, Gurley Avenue and Warlow Drive, CCSO. A 49-year-old man...
newslj.com
Two people arrested after high-speed chase Sunday morning
GILLETTE (WNE) — Two people were arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that started south of Gillette and ended within city limits Sunday morning. A deputy was patrolling Highway 50 near Clarkelen Road at about 7 a.m. Sunday when he stopped a 2021 Ford Escape because the plates did not match the registration. The driver, a 29-year-old man, and the passenger, a 44-year-old woman, were asked to exit the car.
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (11/22/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Tuesday, Nov. 22:. At 7:44 a.m. to South Douglas Highway for a two-vehicle collision. At 2:10 p.m. to Black and Yellow Road for a vehicle rollover. At 2:17 p.m. to West Running Drive for a...
county17.com
CAM-PLEX Park displays glow with Christmas spirit through Jan. 2
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Parks and Recreation’s Festival of Lights, which includes more than 1 million lights, began the evening of Nov. 18. Parks staff prepares, sets up and choreographs more than 50 displays to a variety of holiday music, the County’s website said. To see the more than 100 individual pieces that create Wyoming’s largest holiday lights festival, motorists can drive a loop through CAM-PLEX Park, 2910 Doubletree Lane, Gillette. The display can also be seen from flights into and out of Gillette’s airport.
oilcity.news
Eastbound I-90 still closed from Buffalo to Sheridan; black ice on I-80 with snow falling in SE Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While some closures that were in place this morning have been lifted along Interstate 90, eastbound I-90 remains closed as of 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In southeast Wyoming, snow is falling in some areas along I-80 and black ice advisories...
county17.com
Campbell school board approves $1,000 early notice of resignation incentive
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District is rolling out three human resources changes following the school board’s approval. Campbell County School District Human Resources Director Larry Reznicek proposed at the Nov. 25 school board meetings that the board approve a $1,000 incentive for teachers, licensed professionals and administrators who let him know before Feb. 15 that they intend to resign so that it’s easier for the district to hire their replacements.
Sheridan Media
Town of Arvada Incorporated November 21, 1919
Arvada articles of incorporation were filed on Nov. 21, 1919, for the Arvada Townsite Company. J.J. McDermott was the president of the company, and George W. Whitman of Sheridan served as secretary. Arvada was first platted in 1892 along the route of the B & M Railroad, and the train...
county17.com
Cool front bringing increasing snow chances ahead of sunny Thanksgiving
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A cold front is increasingly likely to bring rain and snow chances later today and into the evening, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, warns. If snow does fall, it would happen mainly after 11 a.m. and before 11 p.m. The National Weather...
county17.com
Obituaries: Davis; Bannister; Schlup;
Funeral service for Tom F. Davis, 85, of Moorcroft will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, November 17, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Moorcroft, with Voy Cox officiating. Interment will follow in the Moorcroft Cemetery. Mr Davis died at his home Thursday, November 10, 2022. Tom was born August 15,...
county17.com
Wyoming Energy Authority awards Upton rare elements project $4.4 million grant
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming Energy Authority awarded Rare Element Resources a $4.4 million grant to advance its rare earth element processing and separation demonstration plant project in Upton, the company announced Monday. With the grant, the Wyoming Energy Authority is reimbursing Rare Element Resources for a portion of future...
county17.com
Dry weather, above average temperatures expected this week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With the exception of a 30% chance for snow Wednesday, the Thanksgiving week forecast is dry with above average temperatures. Today should see a high near 37 degrees under a partly sunny sky. Skies should clear throughout the day as winds come from the southwest at 8 to 11 mph with gusts to 17 mph. That will make for a mostly clear night with a low near 20. Expect wind chill values as low as 13 degrees as southwest winds continue at 7 to 10 mph, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Buffalo Wyoming
Buffalo, Wyoming, is located in northern Teton County and is home to the Cloud Peak Scenic Byway. The Cloud Peak Scenic Byway takes you through the towns of Buffalo and Moran before taking you along the foothills to Yellowstone National Park. Although Buffalo isn’t quite as famous as some other...
county17.com
You’re Invited to UW in Your Community
Tuesday, November 29th from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. The public is invited to interact with University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel and learn more about UW’s collaborations in Campbell County. A brief program will feature President Seidel and Gillette College President Janell Oberlander, who will discuss collaborative work...
county17.com
Gillette local union chair: Potential railroad strike wouldn’t wreck U.S. economy
GILLETTE, Wyo. — While most of the railroad unions negotiating with the National Carriers Conference Committee received a majority of their members’ approval on tentative five-year national collective bargaining agreements, a few didn’t. Those unions are the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen, or BRS; the SMART-TD (with respect...
