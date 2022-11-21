GILLETTE, Wyo. — With the exception of a 30% chance for snow Wednesday, the Thanksgiving week forecast is dry with above average temperatures. Today should see a high near 37 degrees under a partly sunny sky. Skies should clear throughout the day as winds come from the southwest at 8 to 11 mph with gusts to 17 mph. That will make for a mostly clear night with a low near 20. Expect wind chill values as low as 13 degrees as southwest winds continue at 7 to 10 mph, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO