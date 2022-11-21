ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, VA

WSLS

Missing Altavista woman found safe

ALTAVISTA, Va. – UPDATE. The Altavista Police Department says a 75-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found safe. Authorities told 10 News that at this time, May Bowyer Drake is being checked by EMS. ORIGINAL STORY. A 75-year-old woman with dementia has been reported missing out of...
ALTAVISTA, VA
WHSV

VSP investigating fatal crash near Staunton

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Staunton. The crash occurred Nov. 21, 2022 at around 11 p.m. on Interstate 81 at mile marker 225. According to police, a 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was allegedly traveling north on...
STAUNTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fire destroys Bedford County home

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning, according to the Bedford Fire Department. Crews say they responded at 6:49 a.m. to the 2200 block of Bold Branch Rd and found the home heavily engulfed in flames. Crews got the fire under...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Virginia State Police Investigate Fatal Weekend Crash in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va – Virginia State Police released the names of the individuals involved in that fatal crash over the weekend in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports that at 6:17 a.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a crash in Augusta County at the I-81 and I-64 interchange. A 2016...
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Crozet resident killed in crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a Crozet resident on Monday. According to police, the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on the 6800 block of Dick Woods Road, near the intersections with Plank Road and Foster Ridge. Police...
CROZET, VA
WSLS

No one hurt after structure fire in Bedford County, crews say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford Fire Department says around 6:49 a.m. on Wednesday, crews responded to multiple reports of a residential structure fire in Moneta. Firefighters say they were dispatched to the 2200 block of Bold Branch Rd. Responding crews say they arrived at the scene to find...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

2 Charged with possession of a controlled substance

LAWRENCEVILLE – Brooke A. Keesee, 29, from Louisa, Virginia and Tiffany Nicole West, 25, from Ashland, Virginia are charged with possession of a Schedule 1, II Controlled Substance on Oct. 31, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:16 a.m. Deputy T. K. Lewis...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Names of those involved in deadly crash released

Virginia State Police released the names of those involved in that fatal crash over the weekend in the Staunton area. The accident happened shortly after six o’clock Saturday morning when a tractor-trailer, traveling west on Interstate 64, ran off the right side of the road and went through a guardrail as it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

VSP give update on fatal Saturday I-81 and I-64 crash

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update into the investigation of the crash on I-81 and I-64 near Staunton on Saturday. According to a press release, the VSP report that a 2016 Mack tractor-trailer was traveling west on I-64. As it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south, the tractor-trailer allegedly ran off the right side of the road and went through the guardrail. The trailer landed in the northbound lanes of I-81, where it struck a 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Crash delayed evening traffic on I-81 N

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared as of 5:48 p.m. On I-81 at mile marker 234 N near Weyers Cave, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash. The north right lane and right shoulder were closed, and traffic backups went as far back as...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

